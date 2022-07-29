Iowa Officials Trying To Raise Awareness Of Effort To Prevent Human Trafficking

kiwaradio.com
ktvo.com
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
ktvo.com
Iowa state officials educating public on what human trafficking may look like
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Saturday, July 30th is world day against human trafficking. Iowa state officials are working to raise awareness on the issue. In the past decade, state officials have worked along side each other, truckers, and businesses across Iowa to put a stop to this issue. Iowa Secretary...
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
kwit.org
NEWS 8.1.22: Plane Crash Investigation, Nebraska Wildfire, Heat Advisory, Iowa Caucus Decision Delayed, and More
The FAA is investigating a deadly plane crash over the weekend in Monona County. It happened Saturday afternoon south of Ute when a witness says a small plane used for spraying fields hit electrical lines. The pilot died. The Iowa National Guard is having trouble recruiting new people into the...
Sioux City Journal
State OKs $225K settlement with Black Iowa judge who asserted she was fired because of her race
DES MOINES — A Black administrative judge in Iowa who asserted she was fired in 2017 because of her race — and after successfully suing the state is in the process of being reinstated — has also agreed to a $225,000 settlement with the state. The State...
Iowa-licensed doctor sanctioned years after botched breast-cancer diagnoses
Three years after another state restricted a physician’s license for repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients, the Iowa Board of Medicine has imposed similar sanctions.
KCCI.com
Iowa officials hope people take dangers of extreme heat seriously
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures close to 100 degrees on Tuesday in Iowa, everyone needs to be careful in the heat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there are more heat-related deaths every year than hurricanes, lightning, tornadoes and other natural disasters combined. Plenty of people...
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned inCoggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new role...
Iowa charter school says state rule could shutter it
The future of a new charter school that would serve the Des Moines metro is in jeopardy before this year's classes even begin.What's happening: An emergency rule is being considered this week by the Iowa State Board of Education that would leave the school with little or no state funding, Choice Charter School director Cynthia Knight told Axios Monday.Why it matters: The online school is an option for potentially hundreds of students who have dropped out or are struggling to complete their education in a traditional setting.Gov. Kim Reynolds has championed charter schools as part of education reform.Catch up fast:...
Iowa National Guard facing soldier shortage
The Iowa National Guard is having trouble recruiting new people into the armed forces.
iowa.media
Iowans who support Kari Lake
Kari Lake received more than 120 campaign contributions totaling $15,000 from Iowans. Search these PDFs for ” IA ” to find Iowa donors who are helping the Scott County native win a Republican primary …
KCCI.com
RAGBRAI holds Iowa State Patrol Appreciation Day
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa — The organizers of RAGBRAI are asking riders, those following along with the ride and those across the state to show appreciation to the Iowa State Patrol officers assisting with the ride. Troopers do a lot for the ride, ranging from directing traffic to saving lives.
kiwaradio.com
Delayed Decision On Fate Of Iowa Democratic Party’s 2024 Caucuses
Statewide, Iowa — National party leaders will decide the fate of the Iowa Democratic Party’s 2024 Caucuses after the November election. A group of Democratic National Committee members were to meet this week and recommend which five states should get to host the early voting contests in the next presidential election. That decision is now delayed. Democrats from Iowa, along with 15 states and Puerto Rico are vying to host the opening voting in the party’s next presidential nominating process. Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn says it’s important for small rural states like Iowa to have a voice in picking the party’s next nominee. Some national party leaders say Iowa lacks the kind of diversity and General Election competitiveness that early voting states should have. The complexity of figuring out which Democratic candidate has won past Iowa Caucuses is also an issue. Iowa Democrats have proposed dramatic changes to simplify their Caucus process.
Former head of Iowa Greyhound Association sentenced to 15 months in prison
The former head of the Iowa Greyhound Association, convicted of illegally selling thousands of doses of controlled substances and misbranded prescription drugs, is now facing 15 months in prison. Jon Stidham, 57, of McClelland, pleaded guilty in January to crimes related to the distribution of drugs for racing greyhounds. Stidham pleaded guilty to one count […] The post Former head of Iowa Greyhound Association sentenced to 15 months in prison appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa receives millions of dollars to improve infrastructure resilience
DES MOINES, IOWA — The state of Iowa has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years. Iowa has […]
Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China discovered in Iowa for the first time
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
Hot-air-balloon hits power line during National Balloon Classic in Iowa
Staci Scheurenbrand, the National Balloon Classic executive director, said the accident occurred during the pre-dawn flight event around 5 a.m.
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer
DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
KCCI.com
Iowa business relies more on volunteers as inflation impacts food prices
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) — Joslyn Hawkins has been serving acai bowls, out of her food truck company called Bloom, for less than a year, KCRG reports. “It comes with like a thick smoothie bowl, you top it with granola, and then you get to customize the top of it,” Hawkins said, describing the food. “We really saw a need for wellness from the inside out in rural Iowa, so that’s where Bloom started.”
