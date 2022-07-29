‘Flashy & Sexy’: Are Cowboys Roster-Building the Right Way?

www.sanluisobispo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes off after ‘very petty’ Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor call-out
Despite the fact that Jerry Jones had already previously agreed to put Jimmy Johnson’s name in the Dallas Cowboys’ esteemed Ring of Honor, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still hasn’t seen his name join other team legends in the AT&T stadium’s facade. In a recent...
NFL・
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
NFL・
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys Reportedly Interested In Former 1st Round Pick
The Dallas Cowboys could reportedly be adding a notable name to their roster ahead of the preseason. According to reports, the Cowboys are interested in a former NFL Draft first round pick. Takk McKinley, a veteran defensive lineman and former first round pick, recently visited with Dallas. Cowboys defensive coordinator...
WATCH: Bills' Stefon responds to Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'Not one' catch in the SB trash talk
As the NFL Network continues their tours around NFL training camps, the extremely fun rivalry between the Brothers Diggs continues on the national level. The Maryland natives train with each other in the offseason, formerly as receivers until Diggs was moved to cornerback while playing for the University of Alabama. As the older brother Stefon’s team, the Buffalo Bills, have ascended to Super Bowl caliber the natural conversation turns to whether the two could square off against each other in the big game.
Plan For Tony Pollard Revealed: NFL World Reacts
Dallas Cowboys fans want to see more of Tony Pollard this season. The talented Cowboys running back showed bursts of greatness in 2021. However, Ezekiel Elliott was still the team's starting running back and primary ball carrier. Will that change in 2022?. It doesn't sound like it. That is not...
Cowboys Had 2 Scary Injury Moments On Monday
The Dallas Cowboys had two scary injury moments at practice on Monday. Cowboys wide receiver James Washington was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. He was reportedly unable to put weight on his leg. Now, the Cowboys are dealing with an injury to their secondary. Dallas defensive...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cowboys Fear James Washington Suffered Fractured Foot; What's Next Move at WR?
Already without starter Michael Gallup and with Cedric Wilson and Amari Cooper gone, Dallas' depth at receiver took another blow with Monday's injury to James Washington.
NBC Sports
Brave 49ers fan wearing Kittle jersey booed at Cowboys camp
The rivalry between the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys runs deep, and for the fans of both teams, it runs even deeper. There is no love lost between the fanbases of two of the most storied franchises in the NFL. So when someone walks into enemy territory wearing the colors of...
Cowboys Looking Into Former 1st Round Pick: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly looking into signing a former NFL Draft first round pick. According to reports, the Cowboys had former Falcons first round pick Takk McKinley in for a visit over the weekend. While McKinley hasn't been signed yet, the Cowboys are considering the move. McKinley has a...
Mavs ‘Likely to Make Trade’ Before Season Begins?
The Athletic sees little roster improvement for the Dallas Mavericks with the loss of Jalen Brunson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: Kawhi Leonard Shows Off Bulked Frame
Kawhi has put on some muscle during his injury rehab
Comments / 0