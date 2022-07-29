Z League brings Apex Legends tournaments for players of all skill levels

dotesports.com
There are only 4 pros remaining with a KDA over 9 in League’s 4 major regions this summer
With only a couple of weeks remaining in the 2022 Summer Split, most competitive League of Legends regions have already discerned which teams have stood tall above the rest of the pack in the regular season standings as the circuit continues into the playoffs. Along with the world’s best teams,...
Forsen masterfully dupes stream snipers during PUBG Twitch stream
Forsen has finally outsmarted stream snipers in PUBG. Forsen is known for his cool and collected personality as he dominates in games, whether it’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or PUBG. But the streaming community saw the Swedish streamer get a lot more animated than usual when he tricked some stream snipers in a PUBG match.
How to play Yoru in VALORANT
Meet VALORANT‘s favorite bad boy agent, Yoru. He’s got a ton of style, plenty of confidence, and can be deadly in the right hands for someone climbing the ranks from Iron all the way to Radiant. But he has a pretty complicated kit that will take some getting used to.
Skull Town is reborn as ‘Relic’ for Kings Canyon’s map update in Apex season 14
The next season of Apex Legends, Hunted, is launching on Aug. 9, bringing with it a map update to Kings Canyon focused on rebuilding, rather than further destruction to the battle royale’s iconic original arena. While Thunderdome remains lost at sea, popular POI Skull Town is finally making its...
All Guardian Angel changes in Apex Legends
Season 14 of Apex Legends is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic in quite a while. Looking to shake up the game’s meta, the team at Respawn Entertainment has made a number of sweeping balance changes, adjustments, and tweaks to help Apex feel both fair and fun. Among these changes are adjustments to some of the game’s gold gear.
Here’s all the new content coming in Sea of Thieves season 7
Another season of Sea of Thieves is coming to an end, which means that a new one is about to begin, bringing with it a variety of new content for the game. In Sea of Thieves season seven, players can finally call themselves real captains, piloting customized ships that will help them truly make their mark in the open sea.
Why is chat not working in Destiny 2? Chat shut off explained
The chat function has been a core part of the Destiny 2 experience throughout its existence. Players that have recently logged into the game may have noticed the feature missing, however, making them wonder whether there’s something wrong with their account or the game. The chat is currently not...
Apex’s unloved shotgun is getting a new lease on life as Respawn shakes up the meta in season 14
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment unveiled upcoming changes to the game ahead of its 14th season, including a new barrel mod and buffs to the EVA-8 shotgun. The much-maligned EVA-8 shotgun is receiving a host of buffs at the start of season 14. The changes all focus on its speed and handling: its base fire rate has been increased, and it receives a higher fire rate increase from all levels of shotgun bolts. It can also equip standard stocks, which will make its handling and reload speed faster. Finally, it can once again use the Double Tap hop-up, which is back in the floor loot pool this season following the G7 Scout’s removal from the care package.
Lillia spots Jarvan IV doing an early drake, kills both the enemy and the monster
There are a few League of Legends champions that can single-handedly kill a dragon at level four. But Jarvan IV is likely not one of them. One League player, named nilino, was recently enjoying a game of Lillia. In a clip from that game, the player is seen finishing a low-on-health dragon at level four, which was started by Jarvan IV, who, as you probably figured out by now, ended up dying to the monster.
Dota 2 team’s big bluff pays off, wins game despite 27,000 gold disadvantage
Teams battle over resources and around their ability timings in Dota 2. In addition to skill cooldowns, the buyback mechanic allows players to spawn instantly in exchange for some gold. When a player buys back into the match, they are ineligible to do so for the next eight minutes. Players also can’t buy back if they don’t have enough gold.
Faker is 124 assists away from being the all-time LCK leader
If you’ve been playing for almost 10 years as a pro League of Legends player, you’re bound to break some competitive records along the way. And if you’re the greatest to ever play the game, then you’re almost guaranteed to find yourself in the history books.
Apex design director confirms Control will not be permanent for now: ‘The BR is what Apex is’
Apex Legends’ Control limited-time mode won’t be a permanent mode in season 14, design director Evan Nikolich confirmed in a press conference last week. The team’s focus is on battle royale gameplay, according to him, and keeping LTMs limited aims to maintain their appeal and novelty. Nikolich...
What is Apex Legends server tick rate?
Apex Legends and its technical performance is an almost-perpetual discussion among its players. Server issues and frame rate drops seem to occur nearly every season of the game, a frustrating experience for a game that bills itself as a competitive and tactical battle royale. One area related to performance that...
Legends of Runeterra Patch 3.12: Full notes and updates
Riot Games will release a small Legends of Runeterra update at the beginning of August, resolving several important bug fixes while continuing to monitor the Forces from Beyond meta. Patch 3.12 isn’t a scheduled balance patch but the LoR team is working on adjustments for the next update. The Aug....
Riot confirms Project L will be free-to-play, includes Illaoi as a fighter
For the first time since November 2021, Riot Games has shared new information surrounding its upcoming fighting game Project L in a developer diary published by project leads and fighting game community (FGC) staple Tom Cannon—including confirmation that the game will be free-to-play and a reveal for Illaoi, the Kraken Priestess being included as a playable fighter.
RNG crush Anyone’s Legend to continue win streak in 2022 LPL Summer Split
Today’s League of Legends series between RNG and Anyone’s Legend in the LPL was a one-sided affair. With better teamwork and objective-based gameplay, RNG outplayed Anyone’s Legend to secure an easy 2-0 victory. The entire RNG lineup performed exceptionally in the series. On his Vi pick, Wei’s...
Damage dealers in all roles including Qiyana, Sivir, Master Yi, and more to be nerfed in League Patch 12.15
Six champions are on the table to receive direct nerfs in League of Legends Patch 12.15, Riot Games revealed earlier today. The patch, which is set to release next week, will apply buffs and nerfs to over a dozen champions on the roster directly, with many more set to be adjusted indirectly through changes to items and runes.
How to watch Aug. 3’s Pokémon Presents
The Pokémon Company announced on Aug. 1 that its annual showcase, known as Pokémon Presents will be taking place on Aug. 3. As expected, more news and updates about all things Pokémon will be presented, including new details for the upcoming video games in the franchise. With...
New Pokémon Presents coming this week, featuring news on Scarlet and Violet
A new Pokémon Presents presentation is set for Aug. 3, promising new information on “Pokémon apps and video games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet,” the latest mainline iterations in the long-running franchise. The new video will premiere this Wednesday at 8am CT, so it will...
Artem Bykov named new LEC commissioner
Some major changes are coming to the League of Legends European Championship (LEC). Artem Bykov has been named the league’s new commissioner, taking over the role left in January by Maximillian Peter Schmidt, who was promoted to the head of esports for League of Legends in the EMEA region.
