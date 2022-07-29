ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Lewiston Road widening project continues, causing lane closures with traffic shifts

By Karlton Clay
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Construction continues as the Lewiston Road roadway-widening project resumes on Monday.

According to traffic controllers, lane closures with traffic shifts will start back Monday, August 1st until Friday, Friday 5th.

From 9 A.M. to 4 P.M., there will be lane closures on Bluegrass Trail at Lewiston Road and Autumn Trail.

Drivers should also know that the right lane, westbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road (exit 190) will be closed for several months.

Officials say drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to use an alternative route if possible.

