Tracking a comfortable weekend of below average temps

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMIZ) Trudy Busch Valentine cast her vote Tuesday at Ladue City Hall and briefly spoke to supporters and media outlets. Valentine, a nurse and heiress to the Busch beer fortune, is one of 11 Democrats seeking her party's nomination in the primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Roy Blunt. She is holding a watch party at the Sheet Metal Workers Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday night.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO