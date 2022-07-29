State Sues Over Tobacco Settlement Payments

kiwaradio.com
Delayed Decision On Fate Of Iowa Democratic Party’s 2024 Caucuses
Statewide, Iowa — National party leaders will decide the fate of the Iowa Democratic Party’s 2024 Caucuses after the November election. A group of Democratic National Committee members were to meet this week and recommend which five states should get to host the early voting contests in the next presidential election. That decision is now delayed. Democrats from Iowa, along with 15 states and Puerto Rico are vying to host the opening voting in the party’s next presidential nominating process. Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn says it’s important for small rural states like Iowa to have a voice in picking the party’s next nominee. Some national party leaders say Iowa lacks the kind of diversity and General Election competitiveness that early voting states should have. The complexity of figuring out which Democratic candidate has won past Iowa Caucuses is also an issue. Iowa Democrats have proposed dramatic changes to simplify their Caucus process.
Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Eastern Iowa Worth $2 Million
Bettendorf, Iowa — The winning ticket for this weekend’s massive Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but five tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number of the jackpot combination and are prize-winners, too. A ticket sold at the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf for the July...
Truckers helping with Human Trafficking Awareness
Statewide Iowa — Saturday was “World Day Against Human Trafficking” and one of the efforts in Iowa to raise awareness involved training the drivers of the big rigs to spot trafficking. Sergeant Joe Nickell with the DOT’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement division helps with the training. He...
Heat wave expected to hit Iowa this week with highs of 102 possible
Statewide Iowa — After a cool morning with some overnight lows in the 50s, forecasters say Iowa is in for a “prolonged heat event” this week. Meteorologist Alex Krull, at the National Weather Service, says the switch from July to August will bring us some excessively hot days, with highs in the low 90s expected to start the week.
