Steam Deck Fans Just Got The Best Supply News Possible

GTA 6 Is Reportedly Cleaning Up Its Act
The "Grand Theft Auto" series — and to a certain extent, Rockstar Games — has been in need of a change for quite a while. If recent reports prove to be accurate, it sounds like both the beloved action franchise and the company that puts it out are finally cleaning up their acts in surprising ways.
The Real Reason Nintendo's Wii U Never Got Dual Gamepad Support
Nintendo's failure with the Wii U boiled down to several business decisions compounding each other: confusing marketing, a dearth of third-party titles, and a failure to meaningfully distinguish the Wii U from its predecessor the Wii. The silver-lining, fortunately, arrived in the form of the Switch. Former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé aptly described the Wii U as a failure forward (via CNET) due to how it inspired the Switch, a console-handheld hybrid. But the Japanese company had not always planned for the Wii U to stay as limited in functionality as it began at launch. At one point during system development, Nintendo proved the Wii U could support a type of controller functionality the Switch has still yet to embrace.
GTA Finally Nerfed The Oppressor Mk. II And Fans Couldn't Be Happier
"GTA Online" received a major update this week and fans are thrilled. The "Criminal Enterprises" update features a host of content, including new criminal careers, missions, and vehicles. What really has fans cheering, however, are the changes to a controversial vehicle that's been causing problems since 2018. After all this time, the Oppressor Mk. II — you know, the flying jetbike? — is finally getting nerfed.
Stray: Where To Find Every Energy Drink Can In The Slums
Critically acclaimed and explosively popular even with gamers' pets, "Stray" proves that an adventure game doesn't need complicated combat or sophisticated mechanics to be successful. With only a bare-bones inventory system with no level ups, skill trees, or gear management, this puzzle platformer offers a brilliant experience that's earned itself an "Overwhelmingly Positive" reception on Steam.
Meta Quest 2's Price Increase Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, the rebranded Meta Quest 2 has a wide selection of must-play games and also stands at an affordable price point. Since launch, the 128GB version of the Meta Quest 2 has retailed at $299, while its 256GB model goes for $399. When compared to rival pieces of tech such as PlayStation VR, UploadVR praised the Meta Quest 2 due to its capabilities and pricing. But that will all change soon.
Halo Meets P.T. In This Unbelievable Recreation
"Halo Infinite" still doesn't have a Forge mode. It's been over eight months since launch and co-op and Forge mode still doesn't have a release date. However, fans have gotten to take an early look at the mode through leaks on social media. One of these leaks just happened to be a impressively accurate recreation of Hideo Kojima's infamous "Silent Hills" demo, "P.T."
Deltarune Chapter 3: When Will We Get The Sequel?
The reveal of "Deltarune Chapter 2" in September 2021 filled gamers with excitement after years clamoring for the return of the game's colorful cast of characters. Creator Toby Fox went on record about why the second chapter took so long. "I believe it's the biggest chapter in the entire game in many ways," Fox wrote on the "Deltarune" website. "The cutscene count is the largest, the story involves many characters, and there are many other aspects that made it a challenging chapter." He also expressed the desire for more talent to help him with later portions of the game.
Nintendo Switch Sports: Everything Included In The Summer Update
Serving as the successor to the highly successful "Wii Sports," the jury seems to still be out on "Nintendo Switch Sports." The game certainly has its merits and is overall a fun mishmash of highly engaging minigames based on popular recreational activities. It was warmly received by critics, but the party-play sports title has been met with a much more mixed reception than its predecessor due to the its $39.99 price point and it being released five years after the release of the Nintendo Switch itself. However, late is always better than never, and updates could help improve upon the solid foundation on which "Nintendo Switch Sports" is built on.
Live A Live: How To Find The Optional Party Members In Twilight Of Edo Japan
"Live A Live" is an oddity in the RPG space. It first released solely in Japan in 1994, long before Square became Square Enix, and didn't see a proper launch in the West until 2022. Unlike many RPGs of the time, "Live A Live" lets players choose one of several characters to play as, and the title is told through seemingly unrelated chapters that span across all of history. It still earned praise from most critics years later with the "Live A Live" remake, and people remain enamored with discovering all the title's secrets — like how to get the true ending.
The Gravity Falls Easter Egg You Missed In Stray
In "Stray," players control an adorable cat making its way through a dilapidated cyber city. A lot of the fun the game has to offer comes from finding small nooks and crannies full of interesting bits of worldbuilding and lore tucked away in forgotten places. Along with some cute cat-based mechanics (like rubbing against the legs of robots to solicit pets and knocking items off ledges), this nuanced method of learning about the history of the city and the relationship between humans and their abandoned technology is one of the aspects critics liked best about the title.
The Nier: Automata Secret Room That Has Fans Going Wild
"Nier: Automata" released in 2017 to solid reviews and a great fan response. Known for subverting expectations with both gameplay and story, the action RPG offers a story that seems simple at first but grows more complex over time as players explore the world. Indeed, few players likely invested enough time to unlock all 26 of the game's endings or unravel the true tale. "Nier: Automata" features a double plot twist and is absolutely bursting with content and secrets to uncover. There are so many secrets, in fact, that fans are still finding new ones today.
Fortnite: How To Unlock The Wolverine Zero Outfit
"Fortnite" is offering up the chance to snag another Marvel legend and this time it's a variant of a hero that might not come back to the shop. That hero is Wolverine, and "Fortnite" is offering players the chance to grab the Wolverine Zero outfit. Wolverine previously joined "Fortnite" as part of the Marvel season, where he was included with the battle pass. Wolverine joins the likes of John Cena, battling it out with other players to achieve a victory royale.
Diablo Immortal Player's $100K Character Backfires Terribly
"Diablo Immortal” released in June, and it's already found itself at the center of ongoing controversy. The game received generally positive reviews from critics for staying true to the "Diablo" gameplay and garnered millions of downloads and tens of millions of dollars in revenue for Blizzard in just the first month of its launch. However, "Diablo Immortal" players have had a big problem with the game's heavy use of microtransactions from the beginning.
We Are OFK Release Date, Gameplay, And Trailer - What We Know So Far
What happens when you mix gaming with indie music? Well, indie title "We Are OFK" seems keen on finding out. Structured like a Hollywood biopic, "We Are OFK" follows the titular virtual indie pop band with particular focus put on keyboard player Itsumi Saito, who struggles with maintaining a balance between her personal life and her musical aspirations while living in Los Angeles. "We Are OFK" was unveiled to the world at the 2020 Game Awards with the virtual band releasing its debut single, "Follow/Unfollow," which received a mixed response on YouTube.
The Real Reason Overwatch 2 Reversed Course On Moira
It's been a bit of a rocky road to release for "Overwatch 2," especially considering how popular "Overwatch" was. For starters, the game getting delayed was a big disappointment. On top of the development cycle getting extended long enough to test fans' patience, Twitch viewership imploded after a series of marketing missteps. Namely, the team behind "Overwatch 2" gave out codes during the first beta and saw a huge dropoff after the codes were gone, only to not offer any Twitch drops in the second beta.
Apex Legends: Everything We Know About Vantage
Battle royales have rapidly grown into one of the most popular genres in the video game industry. The premise of these games is usually pretty simple: A player and a few of their friends are dropped into an arena to compete in a winner-take-all death match. Games like "Fortnite" and "PUBG" would probably burn out pretty quickly if they were left in their original state forever, but studios keep these titles alive by consistently upgrading them with seasons of content that add new maps, skins, weapons and – most importantly – new playable characters.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Everything Coming In Booster Course Wave 2
Nintendo has officially announced when the next wave of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" DLC maps will arrive and it's quite soon. Booster Course Wave 2 includes eight new courses, including one that hasn't been in any previous "Mario Kart" title. Earlier this year Nintendo announced the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" Booster Course Pass, which would add six waves of eight courses before the end of 2023. The majority of the courses are remade versions of tracks from throughout the "Mario Kart" series, including the mobile game, "Mario Kart Tour."
Dr Disrespect's Game Snapshot Has Fans In An Uproar
Dr Disrespect's new game studio, Midnight Society, continues to sound alarm bells for fans who feel concerned about the studio's unconventional approach to game development. While fans were already in an uproar over the studio's use of NFTs in its inaugural game, "Project Moon," a new Snapshot build of the title has fans worried that they might not even be able to play the game they've been waiting for.
Is Rollerdrome Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
"Rollerdrome," developed by Roll7, combines two well-known genres. Roll7 is known for its fast-paced skating games, such as "OlliOlli" and "OlliOlli World," where players rack up points by pulling off tricks. "Rollerdrome" keeps the tradition alive, with players turning in their skateboards for a pair of roller skates in addition to another major mix-up.
Digimon Survive: The Karma System Explained
The "Digimon" franchise, while never quite matching the popularity of "Pokémon," has cultivated a dedicated fanbase over the years. Its media presence has expanded far beyond the initial line of the virtual pet toys and into dozens of other markets including manga, anime, and video games. One of the newest additions to this line-up is "Digimon Survive," a giant, 80-100 hour long JRPG featuring gorgeous animated story segments and turn-based combat. This game was made in celebration of the anime's 25-year anniversary and follows "a brand-new group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, [who] get lost on a school camping trip, finding them transported to a strange new world of monsters and danger" (via Bandai Namco).
