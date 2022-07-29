Steam Deck Fans Just Got The Best Supply News Possible

Serving as the successor to the highly successful "Wii Sports," the jury seems to still be out on "Nintendo Switch Sports." The game certainly has its merits and is overall a fun mishmash of highly engaging minigames based on popular recreational activities. It was warmly received by critics, but the party-play sports title has been met with a much more mixed reception than its predecessor due to the its $39.99 price point and it being released five years after the release of the Nintendo Switch itself. However, late is always better than never, and updates could help improve upon the solid foundation on which "Nintendo Switch Sports" is built on.

