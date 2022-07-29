Lewiston man sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

localnews8.com
28-Year-Old Clarkston Woman Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges, Including Intent to Distribute
CLARKSTON - A 28-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested Thursday evening on numerous drug charges, including intent to distribute. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, Shantell Green, of Clarkston, was found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, hydrocodone, oxycodone, methamphetamines, Vyvanse pills and Amphetamine pills.
Man reported missing and endangered in north-central Idaho
IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police has issued an endangered missing person alert for a man who hasn't been seen since the afternoon of July 27. 71-year-old Randy Clark Jackson was supposed to be driving from Kamiah to Lewiston, then back to Kamiah, ISP said in the alert issued on behalf of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
18-Year-Old Cottonwood Man Arrested on Four Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence outside out Cottonwood, ID for an alleged confrontation involving a gun. According to a release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the victims alleged that while...
Pair Arrested After Allegedly Passing Over $1300 in Counterfeit $20 Bills at Multiple Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - Two people have been arrested after allegedly passing over $1300 in counterfeit $20 bills at multiple businesses in Lewiston Saturday afternoon. Both Kiongozi Jones and Bethany Moreno are in custody, thanks in part to assistance from the public. The Lewiston Police Department took to social media just before...
Kamiah man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Ditch Meth in River
GRANGEVILLE - At about 7:45 p.m. on July 30, 2022, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Woodland Road. During the traffic stop, the driver got out of the vehicle and walked towards the riverbank and attempted to dispose of something by throwing it towards the river, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. The container bounced off a tree and did not go in the water. The item, later identified as a Tupperware type container, contained half an ounce of methamphetamine.
Grangeville Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun in Direction of Neighbors Residence
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at around 9:10 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch took a call from a person stating that her neighbor was shooting in the direction of their residence and that they could hear the rounds from a .22 caliber weapon hitting their home. As Idaho County...
Missing Person: 71-Year-Old Randy Jackson
KAMIAH, ID - Family members are searching for 71-year-old Randy Jackson, of Kamiah. The family says he was last seen in the Lewiston area on Saturday, July 30 and was driving a green 1995 GMC Suburban. The vehicle reportedly has no plate but does have a "We The People" bumper sticker.
23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston
LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
Former WSU Student Arrested and Charged in Pullman Rape And Burglary Case
PULLMAN - A former Washington State University student has been arrested for rape and burglary for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student at her Pullman residence. 20-year-old Elijah Nivar, of Bonney Lake, was recently arrested in Western Washington on a Pullman Police Department warrant and transported back to Whitman County. According to Whitman County Superior Court Documents, the victim told Pullman Detectives that in early May Nivar forced his way into her home and choked and raped her. The woman underwent a rape examination at Pullman Regional Hospital. The alleged victim and Nivar had a previous relationship that ended in November of 2020.
Missing Person: Kelli L. Duxbury
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Kelli L. Duxbury was last seen by family approximately two weeks ago. Kelli is described as being 5'2" tall and approximately 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Kelli may be driving...
60-year-old Richard A Becker injured after a traffic collision north of Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Authorities identified 60-year-old Richard A Becker, from Post Falls, as the man who suffered injuries following a crash involving a garbage truck on Thursday afternoon North of Pullman. The traffic collision took place on U.S. Route 195. According to the investigation reports, Richard A Becker was traveling north in a...
Missing Person: Chelsie R. Hutchins
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Chelsie R. Hutchins has not been seen in approximately one week. Chelsie is described as being 5'6" tall and approximately 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees Chelsie or...
Post Falls Man Injured In Garbage Truck Crash North Of Pullman On US195
A 60 year old Post Falls man was injured in a garbage truck crash North of Pullman on U.S. Highway 195 Thursday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:00 in Harlow’s Dip. Troopers say Richard Becker was driving the truck Northbound when a tire blew out causing the truck to roll into a ditch.
Water safety in the Clearwater and Snake Rivers
Whether you are planning a trip out on the water or just want to go for a swim, Asotin County Undersheriff Jody Brown says you should always let somebody know where you are going and always wear your life jacket because you never know what can happen on or in the rivers.
Barn Fire Spreads to Hillside Near Bottom of Lewiston Hill
LEWISTON - Fire crews responded to the scene of a grass fire near the bottom of the Lewiston Hill Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says a fire was reported on 38th St. North, across the river from Clearwater Paper and north of US95/12, at a barn around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The hay that was inside the barn caught fire and spread throughout the hill side.
Guest Hits Jackpot for Over $191,000 at Clearwater River Casino
LEWISTON - On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the Clearwater River Casino announced a jackpot winner in the amount of $191,163.89. According to the casino, the winner hit the jackpot whole playing on Aristocrat’s Dollar Storm-Emperor’s Treasure Video Gaming Machine (VGM), with a wager of $2.00. The winner has...
Idaho animal shelter asking for help with thirteen neglected great danes
IDAHO - Thirteen great danes were rescued from an Idaho residence in Nez Perce County Thursday where they were living in their own filth, according to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network (IARN). IARN said the dogs are friendly and in desperate need of placement. In the mean time, they are...
13+ Great Danes Rescued from Local Residence by Idaho Animal Rescue Network, Fosters Needed
LEWISTON - On the morning of July 27th, Idaho Animal Rescue Network personnel were called to the scene of a hoarding situation involving 13 Great Danes on Tammany Creek Road in Lewiston. The organization says there are numerous minor injuries, no vaccines, no spay/neuters, possible pregnancies, and more. They need help with food, straw, vet care, and more. Two of the dogs appear to have been living outside in a kennel, and the rest were living in a garage in filth. The owner passed away so help was needed as quickly as possible.
Horse Helps Emergency Crews Find Woman Seriously Injured When She Fell While Riding Near Pullman
PULLMAN - A horse helped emergency responders find a woman who was seriously injured when she fell while riding near Pullman. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers responded to a missing person around noon on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to a farm off the Moscow-Pullman Highway when a horse returned to the barn without its rider. D12 Fire Chief Lester Erwin says that crews found the woman unconscious in a canola field.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 12:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103 except 103 to near 110 across portions of the Upper Columbia Basin and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...The Idaho Panhandle and Eastern Washington * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday.
