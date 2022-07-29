Cool Down With Fun Water Activities in Orange County, N.Y.! Whether Swimming, Kayaking, Canoeing or Flyboarding, Summer Adventure in Orange County Begins on the Water

www.focusmediausa.com
“Just NO! “: Dutchess County Split on Proposed Cold Spring Bridge
A great idea to address safety concerns, or an open invitation for visitors to overrun one of the most popular trails in the Hudson Valley? A newly proposed $50 million project that would help Breakneck Ridge hikers cross Metro-North rails has Dutchess County divided. The Proposed Project in Cold Spring,...
Fire at Ulster County Storage Facility, Some Report Losing Everything
The fire happened on Monday, August 1st. No matter what town you call home in the Hudson Valley, it's likely your town has at least one storage unit facility. Some areas like Poughkeepsie, Wallkill, and Kingston have at least 5 places where people can store the stuff they don't have room for at home. When you store your things at one of these places, you hope that those items will be safe but unfortunately, sometimes bad things can happen.
Ulster County City Lands at Bottom of National List for Homebuyers
I was scanning the news online the other day when I came upon a story on newser.com that kind of surprised me. It was an article about the best cities in the country for prospective homebuyers. The rankings were based on value, how nice the city is, and jobs available. The city at the top of the list is Elkhart, Indiana. That might be surprising to some people, but that wasn’t the part that surprised me.
The 5 Ultimate Places to Go Rockhounding in the Hudson Valley
Are you clicking on this article because you are like "What in the heck is rockhounding?" Maybe not, maybe you are a world class aficionado when it comes to this hobby, pastime, can we call it a sport?. So for the rest of the world that doesn't know, what is...
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
UK Man Driving Wrong Way In Hudson Valley, NY, Seriously Injures 2 Kids
A UK Man was arrested for driving the wrong way in the Hudson Valley and causing a horrific accident that left two children fighting for their lives. On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 12:37 p.m., the Orangetown Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Rd in Blauvelt, New York.
New cell tower expected to provide service in previously dark area
ROCK HILL – A Sullivan County-erected tower atop a Rock Hill peak is now in operation, with a public cell signal available to areas long unserved or underserved. “This represents the ‘perfect trifecta’ of services,” noted Legislator Alan Sorensen, whose district encompasses Rock Hill and the surrounding Town of Thompson. “Verizon is leasing space on our tower to provide cell service. We plan to utilize it ourselves for our emergency communications network. And ultimately we’ll offer wireless broadband via this tower, with signals reaching potentially as far away as Woodridge, Thompsonville and Yankee Lake.”
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
Hudson Valley Teen Still Missing From New York, Cops Ask For Help
Police from the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a missing teen from the region. It's been almost four months since 16-year-old Aaliyah Jennings went missing from Dutchess County. Police Search For Missing Teen From Dutchess County, New York. On Friday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police...
Drink Your Way Through Mead Fest This Weekend in Fishkill, NY
HV Mead Fest 2022 will take place this Saturday, Aug. 6 in Fishkill. Mead lovers rejoice this weekend! If you aren't familiar, Mead (or honey wine) is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey mixed with water and sometimes with added ingredients such as fruits, spices, grains or hops. It's one of the world's oldest fermented beverages with an alcoholic content ranging from about 3.5% ABV to more than 20%. The defining characteristic of Mead is that the majority of the beverage's fermentable sugar is derived from honey.
Be the First Person Ever to Buy this New Paltz House
Live in an amazingly historical home in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Be The first people to ever buy this 240-year-old plus home that has only ever been occupied by multiple generations of one family. Have you ever wanted to live in a spot where local lures and history...
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
Beagles Saved From “Horrible” Breeding Facility Come to Wappingers Falls, NY
A group of adoptable dogs with a harrowing backstory will be heading to the Hudson Valley and will be up for adoption in August. At the beginning of July a story broke that made national headlines that had pet lovers heartbroken. About 4,000 beagles were saved from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia according to Associated Press. The facility, Envigo RMS, would breed beagles for scientific research.
Watch Bear Break Into Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, NY
Mark this down as something the Hudson Valley doesn't see every day. If you've been paying close attention, or live in Dutchess County (more specifically the Fishkill/Beacon area), you would know that there has been a black bear spotted almost every week for the last month or so. A bear...
Major Road Closure Expected in Dutchess County Next Week
Plan ahead so you can avoid any extra headaches for your commute. It seems like anywhere you drive in the Hudson Valley during the summer there's roadwork going on. It needs to be done especially during the warmer months, but it can be tough when you're trying to navigate your way around the area. Another road closure has been announced and commuters are being warned to plan ahead.
The Pond House: Industrial Cabin on 19 Acres in New York
The Pond House, located on 19 acres of secluded woodlands, will seem worlds away from the city. The pond and abundance of trees create a peaceful backdrop for a family vacation just an hour and a half outside of New York City in Phillipsport, New York. The cabin itself is...
Birds Of Prey Event To Be Held In The Hudson Valley New York
The Hudson Valley is home to many birds of prey. Look to the skies on any given day and you will see birds that scour the ground from lofty heights in order to find their next meal. The bald eagle is one bird everyone enjoys catching a glimpse of as...
SO: New York Man Who Threatened To ‘Shoot Up’ Hudson Valley Hospital Released
A New York man accused of trying to shoot up a hospital in the Hudson Valley was "released on his own recognizance." The Ulster County Sheriff's Office states an Ulster County man threatened to "shoot up the hospital." Ulster County, New York Man Threatened To 'Shoot Up' Ellenville Hospital in...
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
