Individual rescued from 90-foot cell tower

nbc16.com
Related
kezi.com
Woman jumps out of window to escape apartment fire
EUGENE, Ore. – An apartment complex in the Bethel neighborhood is seriously damaged after a fire earlier Tuesday morning. Eugene Springfield Fire reportedly arrived at a house fire at 294 Bethel Dr. just after 7:15 a.m. on August 2. Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to one building, but the building was seriously damaged by the fire and containment efforts.
nbc16.com
UPDATE: 5-year-old is located and safe
UDPATE (1:10 p.m.): The Eugene Police Department reports that Stellen has been located and is safe. No additional details have been provided at this time. EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 5-year-old. Eugene Police say, "A woman has reported...
nbc16.com
Coos County cell service outage resolved
--- Update #1 (9:30 a.m.) - The Coos County Sheriff's Office posted an update on their Facebook page:. "It seems multiple carriers are out, affecting cell phones throughout areas of the county. The source is being investigated, but hasn't been identified yet. We will update when able." --- COOS COUNTY,...
kptv.com
Suspects pour paint on floor, walls after breaking into Creswell elementary school
CRESWELL, Ore. (KPTV) - Two young people are wanted after they broke into an elementary school in Creswell and vandalized a classroom last week, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, just before 3 a.m., two suspects were caught breaking into Creslane Elementary School, located at 996...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A fugitive was jailed by Roseburg Police following an early morning traffic stop on Monday. An RPD report said at 2:30 a.m. a 43-year old woman was contacted at the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Douglas Avenue, after she narrowly avoided a crash with a patrol vehicle. She was found to have a failure to appear warrant and was also found to be suspended at the misdemeanor level.
nbc16.com
Attempted Coos Bay business theft ends in arrest
COOS BAY, Ore. — A man is jailed after an attempted theft at a Coos Bay business. Police say just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, 47-year-old Justin Britton was found inside South Coast Orthopaedic on N 17th St. This after an alarm went off at the location. They say...
kqennewsradio.com
MEDFORD WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING A VEHICLE
A Medford woman was jailed for allegedly stealing a vehicle Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said 42-year old Michelle McMahan allegedly took a rental vehicle from a secured area at the Roseburg Regional Airport. An employee of a car dealership reported the vehicle stolen and was able to track it via GPS.
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE WOMAN JAILED FOR REPORTED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Eugene woman was jailed for a reported trespass incident by Roseburg Police Sunday morning. An RPD report said 27-year old Cheyenne Shiell allegedly snuck into a motel room in the 600 block of West Madrone Street at some point and refused to leave when employees told her to. At about 9:50 a.m. while trying to detain her, Shiell reportedly tried to pull away from an officer and pulled herself to the ground to avoid being taken into custody. The suspect allegedly kicked the officer several times while on her back, as the officer tried to get control of her arm. Shiell was subsequently tased. Once detained, staff from the Roseburg Fire Department responded to remove the probes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at driver multiple times
Lane County deputies arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly shooting a 29-year-old man that was driving down McGowan Road in Springfield.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday. A DCSO report said at about 2:45 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Bilger Creek Road for a disturbance involving a knife. The victim was contacted nearby and showed deputies the disturbance on his phone.
kezi.com
Crews fight new 100 acre fire in Umpqua National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire crews are responding to a new fire in the Umpqua National Forest. The fire is actively burning in timber near Windigo Pass off Forest Service Road 60 on the Douglas and Klamath county divide, according to officials. The fire is estimated to be about 100...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HURT IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
The driver was hurt in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon about nine miles east of Glide on Highway 138E. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the driver of a mini-van was westbound when a bug flew into her eye. The 61-year old woman swerved into the ditch, over corrected and went back into the ditch. The mini-van rolled and came to a stop on the driver side. The driver was extricated by a passerby and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries. She was treated and released according to a hospital spokesperson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Several lightning fires near New Hope and Murphy have been extinguished
Josephine County, Ore — UPDATED August 2 at 3:56 am:. As of 8:00 pm last night, all active fire have been extinguished. All fires are holding in their originally reported small sizes. "The steep terrain and remote locations of these incidents are posing challenges and slowing down our mop-up...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII ACCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged DUII accident Friday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle roll over crash at the corner of Southeast Mill Street and Southeast Woodward Avenue. 34-year old Adam Noland allegedly fled the scene with a juvenile passenger. He was contacted nearby a short time later and showed signs of impairment.
nbc16.com
Crews in Riddle respond to grass fire that threatened two structures
RIDDLE, Ore. — Crews with Riddle Fire Protection District responded to a grass fire in the 600 block of East 4th Ave. on Friday. The first arriving engine found less than a 1/10th of an acre burning in grass and brush, with 2 structures threatened in the immediate area.
nbc16.com
Grant-funded electrofishing boat to help combat invasive bass in Coquille River
COOS BAY, Ore. — Despite efforts to combat invasive bass in the Coquille River, the predatory fish still remain problematic. But a grant-funded electrofishing boat may change that. The Coquille Indian Tribe has received a $100,000 grant from the Spirit Mountain Community Fund to purchase the boat. The tribe...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO
A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
kqennewsradio.com
CANYONVILLE MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENTS
A Canyonville man was jailed for alleged assault incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. A report from DCSO said about 3:00 p.m. the disturbance began in the 800 block of South Main Street. It got physical and the victim was hit in the head with something that created a large cut. The suspect left the residence and came back at about 6:30 p.m.
nbc16.com
Glendale announces temporary interruption of drinking water service
GLENDALE, Ore. — Due to a water main break Tuesday in Glendale, the drinking water service was temporarily shut off to all users northeast of the Windy Creek bridge, the City of Glendale reports. Because water pressure was dropped below 20 PSI, the affected area is on a boil...
KDRV
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
Comments / 0