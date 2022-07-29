ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer-Herr Popp? Moustachioed Germany women's skipper puts hand up for men's team

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gt7up_0gxnBWEs00

July 29 (Reuters) - Germany's Alexandra Popp may be playing in her first women's European Championship final when they take on hosts England but she has shown no signs of nerves, fulfilling her media duties with a fake moustache in response to a joke by a German magazine.

Popp has been in red-hot form at the Euros, scoring six goals -- nearly half of Germany's tally -- to top the goal scoring charts, with her double against France earlier this week powering Germany into Sunday's final at Wembley. read more

Her dominance had prompted FUMS magazine to suggest she could play for the men's team, posting a photoshopped image of Popp sporting a moustache with the caption: "Called up by (Germany men's coach) Hansi Flick for Qatar 2022: Alexander Bopp."

Popp casually walked in for her press conference wearing her cap backwards and nothing seemed amiss until she removed her mask, eliciting laughter when she revealed a moustache made of black tape as she said "Hello" with a deep voice.

"We just kind of joked around at breakfast this morning and then said that we'd just do it," Popp told reporters. "I think the mood here in the team fits."

FUMS magazine responded with a tweet saying: "Alexander Bopp, best man! A lot of love for Alexandra Popp."

Germany are seeking a ninth Euros title while England are looking to win their first and Popp said the pressure was firmly on the hosts.

"I think the pressure is more on the English side, precisely because it takes place in their own country," Popp said. "We know that from 2011, suddenly everyone expects something from you."

Germany hosted the 2011 women's World Cup where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual champions Japan.

"We have nothing left to lose," she added. "With that attitude we can go into the game completely free."

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 63

Bill Young
3d ago

Not when U-15 Dallas boys beat the world cup champs 5-2.. Dreamers to think she can even touch the ball with men on the field. .loloololoolllolo

Reply
23
Poptart Youdontknow
2d ago

she could maybe play for a random men's pickup game at the school yard, but a Olympic level team?? she wouldn't even be able to drive their bus, let alone play on the team.

Reply
12
Ray
1d ago

I watch part of the game and though it was a bunch of kids out there. Every 3rd pass was intercepted. Poor passing, poor shooting, missing by a long distance, sorry your really not that good.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

England's heroine of the hour: How Chloe Kelly went from the 92 bus and football practice on a gravel pitch in Ealing with her five big brothers to clinching victory for the Lionesses in extra time

Chloe Kelly would have found it hard to avoid football growing up. The youngest of seven children embraced the sport from the moment she followed her five brothers to a caged gravel pitch on the Windmill Park Estate. Kelly was football-mad. As a youngster she even took the 92 bus...
SOCCER
The Independent

These are the safest countries in the world for travellers

Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Popp
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration

There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#German#Wembley#Fums
TheDailyBeast

Cyclist Flies Over Barrier and Into Crowd During U.K. Race

The U.K.’s Commonwealth Games canceled cycling for the morning after a massive crash that sent one competitor over the barrier into the crowd and two more to the hospital with him. The Daily Mail reports that several spectators were also injured in the Sunday morning pileup at the Lee Valley velodrome. England’s Matt Walls was trying to avoid cyclists who had crashed and scattered across the banking when he catapulted into the front row, where a family with small children was sitting. Matt Bostock was taken off on a stretcher and Canada’s Derek Gee landed hard and was also brought to the hospital.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Finns call for halt to 'unbearable' Russian tourism

Buses of Russian tourists stream into Finland at Nuijamaa border crossing in the country's southeast, some hoping to enjoy the peaceful Finnish summer and others planning to travel further into Europe. But many Finns are unhappy with the situation, and the thought of Russians enjoying a Finnish summer while Ukrainians suffer under a brutal invasion has been met with indignation.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

German media cry foul over alleged handball by England women’s team

As the German football team licks their wounds following their defeat at Wembley, at least some of the disappointment is being channelled into speculation as to whether the team was fairly treated, even maybe defrauded out of victory. In particular there is discussion over whether the referees overlooked what is being referred to as a “clear case of handball” in the 25th minute of the match. The tabloid Bild, for one, is furious. Under the headline: Anger over the Scandal Referees, the paper writes, it was “clear to see that the England player, Leah Williamson played the ball at shoulder height, with her hand”.
SOCCER
The Independent

‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England

German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday

An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

523K+
Followers
346K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy