ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Library to host musical quest, aquatic adventure

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Antigo Public Library is gearing up for another double feature of fun next week including a musical quest and an aquatic adventure Tuesday and Wednesday.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, musician and storyteller Randy Peterson will present his show called “Henry and the Treasure Chest.”

This will be a story of a young pirate who sails the seas looking for gold. What he finds is even better—a treasure chest full of books. It’s a show full of fun songs and lively moves.

Peterson is an award-winning musician from Green Bay who has performed his high-energy children’s concerts for more than 35 years.

The next day, Wednesday, the library will have two special guests. Katie Bender-Rheam, the Langlade County shoreland specialist, will team up with Derek Thorn from FLOW AIS to present a program on aquatic invasive species. Learn about things that are being done to protect the shorelands with engaging learning activities and fun.

All ages are welcome at these events. Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To see all the activities available this summer, visit www.antigopl.org/summer-quest-2022/.

For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Ada Demlow at ademlow@antigopl.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Antigo, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Thorn
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
122
Followers
418
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy