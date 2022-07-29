Library to host musical quest, aquatic adventure

Antigo Public Library is gearing up for another double feature of fun next week including a musical quest and an aquatic adventure Tuesday and Wednesday.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, musician and storyteller Randy Peterson will present his show called “Henry and the Treasure Chest.”

This will be a story of a young pirate who sails the seas looking for gold. What he finds is even better—a treasure chest full of books. It’s a show full of fun songs and lively moves.

Peterson is an award-winning musician from Green Bay who has performed his high-energy children’s concerts for more than 35 years.

The next day, Wednesday, the library will have two special guests. Katie Bender-Rheam, the Langlade County shoreland specialist, will team up with Derek Thorn from FLOW AIS to present a program on aquatic invasive species. Learn about things that are being done to protect the shorelands with engaging learning activities and fun.

All ages are welcome at these events. Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To see all the activities available this summer, visit www.antigopl.org/summer-quest-2022/.

For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Ada Demlow at ademlow@antigopl.org.