Kliavkoff: Big 12 Has Been Trying to ‘Destabilize’ Pac-12

The Pac-12 commissioner voiced his thoughts about the Big-12 conference during its media day on Friday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It has been a busy month within the Pac-12 conference since both USC and UCLA bolted from the league and will join the Big-10.

Following the departure of the two Los Angeles-based schools, a move that has sparked ongoing conference realignment conversation, CBS Sports reported on July 5 that as many as six Pac-12 programs had been in discussion about joining the Big-12.

While discussion about partnerships between the two Power 5 conferences have reportedly ended, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff addressed his thoughts about the potential partnership with a flavorful comment during the league’s media days on Friday.

“I’ve been spending four weeks trying to defend grenades from every corner of the Big 12 trying to destabilize our conference. … I’m just tired of that,” Kliavkoff told reporters, per SI ‘s Ross Dellenger. “I get why they are scared. I get why they are trying to destabilize us.”

Earlier this month, according to ESPN, both the Big 12 and Pac-12 officials held “at least three Zoom calls” along with a host of other calls“ between other factions of the league” including legal. Even more, per ESPN’s Pat Thamel, the Big 12 expressed interest in exploring a full combining of both leagues as opposed to the “scheduling concept” and “pooling rights” options.

The Big-12 reportedly believed a consolidation of the two conferences was the only framework that would lead to surge in revenue based on the number of schools and population areas.

While the Big-12 made the decision to not pursue the deal further less than two weeks ago, the Pac-12 reportedly was skeptical of a full union because the leagues’ media deals expire at different times.

The Pac-12’s current media rights deal with Fox and ESPN is currently set to end in 2024 and while the Big-12’s agreement with those networks concludes in ’25. While the Big-12 withdrew from the potential partnership discussions, new commissioner Brett Yormark says his league remains “open for business” and “will leave no stone unturned to drive value for the conference.”

When asked about Yormark’s comments about adding new frontier to the league, Kliavkoff told reporters that he “appreciated” the commissioner’s thoughts, but the league has not decided if it is going “shopping there or not.”

Currently, the Pac-12’s revenue is last among Power 5 leagues. However, Kliavkoff said the league has plans to close the revenue gap while also reiterating the prestige of the league when it comes to winning championships across sports.

“We’ve still won more championships than anywhere else,” Kliavkoff said . “We recruit the right kind of kids.” He added that he believes the remaining 10 Pac-12 members are going to benefit in recruiting from USC and UCLA leaving the league, per Dellenger .

More CFB Coverage:

Daily Cover: Why Football Can’t Just Ignore Donald Trump