COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
MSU Nursing College Receives $3.9M to Deliver Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health Care to the Blackfeet Nation and Other Rural Montana Communities
BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s nursing college has received a grant totaling $3.9 million that will enable MSU and its partners from across Montana to deliver quality medical, dental and behavioral health care to kids in rural and underserved areas while providing exceptional educational opportunities for MSU students. The four-year grant, which began July 1, is from the U.S. Health Resources Services Administration.
‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate
In the past six months, Montana has lost approximately 10 percent of its nursing home beds throughout the state as seven nursing homes have announced they are closing because they can’t continue to sustain a loss of more than $100 per day on each resident. The problem, which has been most pronounced in rural communities, […] The post ‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana fire officials heading into prime fire season
Mother nature has turned up the thermostat in Montana in recent weeks which definitely raises the risks of a wildfire. What a difference a year makes.
One of the Worst Fire Seasons in Montana History Revisited
Multiple wildfires are burning in the west. After a slow start, it seems that this year's fire season is officially upon us, but how does this year compare to one of the worst fire seasons in Montana history?. There are currently three active wildfires in Montana. The largest of the...
Montana couple launches non-profit to help people suffering from TBI
Brenna Lapke and her husband Matthew are on a mission to help people dealing with traumatic brain injuries
Christian Realtor Fined in Missoula, “Brandon’s Law” Gains Support
A Montana pastor and real estate agent is now being targeted for his Christian beliefs and faces a $5,000 fine by the realtors association in Missoula, Montana. This, as Montana lawmakers sign onto a bill being referred to as "Brandon's Law" to protect realtors like Pastor Brandon Huber. I caught...
Growth of good-paying Montana jobs exceeds Governor Gianforte’s goal by 30 percent
Governor Greg Gianforte today announced that Montana exceeded his goal for adding good-paying jobs to the economy in 2021, which he set at the beginning of last year. Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) data show the state added just under 13,000 jobs paying over $50,000 in 2021, easily surpassing the governor’s goal of 10,000.
New hoot owl restrictions for southwest, west-central Montana rivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced new hoot owl restrictions starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. on several southwest and west-central Montana rivers. The restrictions will be implemented on sections of the Shields, Madison, Ruby, East Gallatin, Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers and Silver Bow Creek.
The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts
Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
Montana Democratic Platform Reaffirms Support for Abortion Access, State Constitution and Public Lands
Montana Democrats met in their historical stronghold of Butte this weekend for the party’s 2022 platform convention, reaffirming support for positions core to the party’s identity following a year of Republican control of the state that’s seen a rapid advancement of conservative policies emerging from Helena. Amendments...
Wildfire Map Shows California, Oregon and Montana Areas Tackling Blazes
The current wildfire burning close to the border between California and Oregon has spread an estimated 52,500 acres in less than three days.
Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to a possible structure fire near Neil Drive in Lolo. The caller reported hearing a loud ‘pop’ and a power line had fallen causing smoke and flames. However, while crews were responding, the dispatch was changed to...
Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement
With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
Fire near Flathead Lake continues to rage, remains 0 percent contained
The Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake is still 0 percent contained and grew in size to more than 12,000 acres during the weekend, according to the incident report updated Monday morning, with weather conditions ripe for the fire to keep burning. The Elmo Fire, first sparked Friday afternoon with a cause that is still being […] The post Fire near Flathead Lake continues to rage, remains 0 percent contained appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana
Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Montana
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Montana using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Montana fire restrictions grow; Idaho's Moose Fire shows extreme behavior
Some Montana counties are limiting residents’ fire activity in light of wildfire risk and hot, dry weather. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says Big Horn, Musselshell and Treasure Counties join Yellowstone County in passing Stage-1 restrictions, which apply to building fires and smoking outside. Stage 2 restrictions — which aren’t in effect — extend to activities like welding or setting off fireworks.
How Hot is Too Hot In Montana? Educate Yourself, Family & Friends
Our Montana summers can get pretty hot, as we all know. For example, this week we have been in a "heat advisory." These typically go into effect when temperatures are supposed to be over 100 for a couple of days in a row, and are meant to remind people that they will need extra fluids and to take precautions for heat illnesses.
Missoula Man Assaults His Father With a Guitar and Screwdriver
On July 30, 2022, around 10:34 am, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported assault at a residence on East Mullan Road. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an older adult male, John Doe, sitting in a recliner. Doe was covered in blood. A deputy observed two large lacerations on Doe’s head, on the top of his scalp, and another on the back of his head. There was also a large abrasion on the left side of his back.
