Munch Some Lunch and Help The Rowena Volunteer Fire Department August 28th

National Check the Chip Day Is August 15TH Know Where to Go in Abilene
A pet microchip is a tiny device that is about the size of a couple of grains of rice. Whenever it's activated by a special computerized wand/device known in the veterinarian field as a microchip-reader. When the microchip is activated it then transmits a code number to the wand or...
Abilene home destroyed in overnight fire that spread to neighbor residence
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene home was completely destroyed in a fire that spread to a neighboring residence overnight. The first home that caught fire on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday has been deemed a total loss. A press release from the Abilene Fire Department says first responders arrived […]
History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
RECALL NOTICE: HEB recalls light mint chocolate chip ice cream
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – HEB issued a recall Monday evening for its half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen. In a press release from the grocer, HEB said the product contains wheat, but it was not declared on the product label. People with a wheat allergy […]
Abilene’s First-Ever Pride Parade & Festival Set for September 24th
Abilene may still be in the dark ages in many areas, but we just may be crawling out from the dark in others as the first-ever Pride Parade and Festival has just been announced. According to the Abilene Pride Alliance, the parade will take place in Downtown Abilene at 2...
This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters
Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
ktxs.com
Hendrick moves Health Dial to level 4
ABILENE, Texas — Covid-19 cases are on the rise, and with guidance from the CDC, Hendrick health has officially raised it Covid-19 dial to level 4 or “Severe” the highest it has been since Mid- February. The move comes in response to the increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations that Hendrick has seen over the last week. With the increase in cases heath authorities recommend that people wear mask indoors, get tested when feeling symptoms and to get vaccinated if possible.
Callahan County house fire evacuates nearby homes
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several homes were evacuated Monday afternoon due to a house fire between Clyde and Baird. Fire departments with the Cities of Eula and Clyde responded to the fire along 279 County Road 525. It broke out around 2:30 p.m., and was fully involved shortly after. While most details of this […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktxs.com
Alleged vandals damage mini caboose, break glass window at Railway Museum of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum of San Angelo is searching for answers after being vandalized this past weekend. According to a press release, on July 30th the museum discovered a shattered window on their historical Santa Fe Railroad caboose. The say the damage appeared to be intentional, and may be a possible attempt at breaking and entering. Unfortunately, the museum says this isn't the only time the caboose was vandalized.
Drive In Theatres Are Alive and Well – Check Out These 10 Close To Abilene
Drive-Ins. Talk about a flashback. They were a staple to many of us growing up. The main means of entertainment on a Saturday night. Load up the car and let's go. Some of my fondest childhood memories involve the $5.00 carload. Of course, I'm sure that amount has varied over the years.
Hwy 36 reopened after Callahan County wildfire
UPDATE: The portion of Hwy 36 that was closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County has been reopened. Original article below: CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A portion of Highway 36 has been closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County. The highway is currently closed from US 283 eastbound to Cross Plains. “The […]
Railway Museum caboose dragged 15 feet after wreck
Broken glass and severe damage to the Mini Caboose happen in one weekend at the Railway museum of San Angelo.
Do You Recognize Any of These 10 Famous Hardin-Simmons Alumni?
Abilene certainly is a place of higher education with solid universities and a great community college. It is no wonder these institutions attract many folks looking for that next level in their education. Some of the attendees have gone on to be pretty famous. It reminds me of my time...
Please Support the Cancer Benefit This Sunday at Mulligan’s Sports Bar in Abilene
While most are trying to figure out what to do this weekend, Megan is fighting cancer and trying to find ways to cover all those medical costs. Thankfully, for Megan, she's got a team of family and friends that have organized a fundraiser to help with those rising medical costs.
koxe.com
Update – Cattle Truck Overturns in Early
On Friday evening, at approximately 5:30pm, an 18 wheeler hauling cattle to San Angelo, was turning onto Early Blvd from the Zephyr highway when it overturned. Early Police and Fire, Lifeguard EMS, Brown County SO and DPS responded to the accident where traffic had to be rerouted for several hours.
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
brownwoodnews.com
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill, 75, was born on May 18, 1947, to Carl and Louise (Grillette) Hill in Abilene, Texas. After a long illness, Janie went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday July 30, 2022. She was 1965 graduate of Jim Ned High School. Janie went on...
Hearts BBQ to Have a Free Backpack Giveaway on August 6th in Abilene
The new school year starts on August 17th for most Abilene area kids and that means it's time to start thinking about getting those necessary school supplies, including backpacks. One thing about our community is that they always come through for those in need and that also goes for helping...
Give The Gift of Life to the Hendrick Blood Center During These August Drives
The Hendrick Blood Center is in need of blood and regular blood donors. Simply put, blood saves lives. Maybe it's already saved your life or the life of someone you know. Below are there several blood drive events in Abilene and around the area. Stop in and give that gift of life.
“We do anticipate more of our citizens being hospitalized”: Abilene mayor addresses spike in COVID-19
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s mayor Anthony Williams is addressing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, saying he does expect to see more citizens hospitalized soon. Right now, Mayor Williams says there are 1,500 cases of COVID-19 in Abilene. 20 patients are hospitalized, and for the first time in a long time, a citizen with […]
