Search Warrant Leads To Milford Man Facing Multiple Drug Related Charges

Sibley Man Faces Felony Drug Charge After Traffic Stop
Hartley, Iowa — A Sibley man faces felony drug charges after a traffic stop near Hartley recently. According to a criminal complaint filed by the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office at the Clerk of Court’s office, 51-year-old Gary McConnell of Sibley was stopped in the early hours on Highway 18.
Dickinson County Murder Trial Postponed
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The second murder trial in Dickinson County this year has been postponed at the request of the defendent’s legal team. A district court judge Friday granted the request for a full competency evaluation to determine if Christian Goyne-Yarns is fit to be tried for the murder of Shelby Woizeschke in February of 2022.
Officials find four kinds of drugs at Milford residence, man charged with child endangerment
Palo Alto County Traffic Stop Results in Drug Charges
Curlew, IA (KICD)– One person has been charged after illegal substances were allegedly found during a Wednesday traffic stop in Palo Alto County. Authorities stopped a pickup driven by 56-year-old Shayne Brodersen of Curlew on 460th Street about two miles west of town around 4:45 that morning where further investigation reportedly uncovered the presence of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Semi Crash Near Spencer Leads to Minor Injuries
Spencer, IA (KICD) — On Friday afternoon the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of 270th Avenue and and 310th Street near Spencer. According to the report from the Sheriff’s Office, 57 year old David Ganzvoort of Spencer failed to yield right of way to 56 year old Matthew Greene of Ruthven at the intersection. Ganzvoort’s semi and trailer collided with Greene’s Jeep, pushing it into the intersection. The semi went into the ditch and lost an axle on the trailer, but Ganzvoort was able to get the vehicle back onto the road.
Car vs Motorcycle Crash in Hospers
A car vs. motorcycle crash in Hospers resulted in minor injuries. At about 5:39pm Friday, 16-year-old Edilma Lopez-Morales of Sioux Center was driving east on 400th Street; 21-year-old Logan Koedam of Ireton was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Hospers Drive South in Hospers. Lopez-Morales turned north onto Hospers Drive and the two struck in the intersection.
Two plead to drug charges, sentenced
PRIMGHAR—Two people facing drug-related charges following a May traffic stop in Sheldon have pleaded guilty and been sentenced. The case against 23-year-old Julie Ann Krommendyk of Orange City and 22-year-old Victor Vincent Perez-Martinez of Hull stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Kia Sedona for an equipment violation about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, on West Seventh Street near Railroad Avenue in Sheldon, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Palo Alto County Board of Supervisors Taking Appointment Route To Find New Sheriff
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The Palo Alto County Board of Supervisors has put a plan in place to get a new Sheriff on the payroll when Lynn Schultes retires at the end of the month. The board had the option to fill the vacancy by holding a special election but...
Clay County Arrests 7/26
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has made a pair of arrests over the last week. At around 5:30 in the afternoon of July 20th deputies arrested 33 year old Denver Crumpton on two counts of 5th Degree Theft and Trespassing in Clay County. Crumpton’s bond was set at $1,750.
Boring Crew Strike Natural Gas Line in Estherville
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Several blocks of Estherville were cordoned off after a company boring fiber optic cable struck a natural gas distribution line about 10 Monday morning. Emmet County Emergency Management Director Travis Sheridan tells KICD News there was no evacuation, but the Estherville fire department was on the scene for about three hours as a precaution. Black Hills Energy got the line repaired about noon after the arrival of equipment that was in Pocahontas. The leak was at the corner of 4th Avenue North and North 8th Street. Traffic was cut off from the 700 to 900 block on 4th Avenue and 300 to 500 block on North 8th.
Clay County Fair Adds “Fair to Fork” Market
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair is adding a farmer’s market in 2022. CEO Jeremy Parsons says the organization is always looking for ways to teach the end consumer about food. The Fair to Fork market will occupy the current “Art Barn” South of the outdoor...
Estherville City Council Approves Lot Sales
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Estherville City Council approved the sale of one pair of lots and began the process of another half lot sale at their meeting Monday night. The Estherville Area Growth Partnership informed the council at their last meeting that there was a buyer interested in buying land on the corner of Central Avenue and South 18th Street. At the time the organization couldn’t say much more than the planned use for the location is a “professional” facility. The council voted to consider it and last night unanimously approved the sale of the property to the EAGP’s buyer for $20,000.
Clay County Fair to Secure Gates
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County fair has taken steps to fully secure the entire periphery of the fairgrounds for the first time. CEO Jeremy Parson says beginning with the 2022 fair every entrance becomes a gated entrance. On the East side of the Clay County fair, there...
Hearing to restore power at Spencer, IA mobile home park to take place Tuesday morning
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A judge will consider arguments Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a lawsuit to turn the power back on at a mobile home park in Spencer, Iowa. The owner of Spencer Trailer, and one of its residents, have sued the city and its utility company in a bid to restart the power.
Okoboji Eyes Change in RV Regulations
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — As requested, the Okoboji Zoning Commission has submitted a potential ordinance change to the full city council on RV parks. City Administrator Michael Meyers says the council might further tighten restrictions in the future, but the current change only says the facilities would have to be permitted before opening.
Weekly Crop Report Shows No Change
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The nation’s corn crop is currently rated 61 percent “good to excellent” by the Department of Agriculture, exactly the same as last week. Soybeans are rated 60 percent good to excellent, a one percent improvement. Melissa Bond at the Upper Midwest Statistics Office in Des Moines has the Iowa picture.
Ocheyedan toddler fights rare disorder
SIBLEY—When offering a two-year-old a cookie and lemonade, the chance they decline ranks fairly low. Despite facing challenges in his young life, Clayton Schiphoff showed his spunky personality while happily accepting the treats during a reception last Wednesday at his home in Ocheyedan. The toddler’s parent’s, Dalton and Dakota Schiphoff, were celebrating being named Shayla Bee Fund recipient No. 227.
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
Sioux Center considers revamping DQ corner
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center is looking to revamp the intersection by Dairy Queen in Sioux Center before the Highway 75 expansion project gets underway. The Sioux Center City Council has heard at a previous meeting this spring that the Iowa Department of Transportation is including reconstruction of 16th Street Southwest, especially from the Frontage Road intersection to Highway 75, to aid traffic flow due to highway changes after construction.
