City Colleges of Chicago Announces Enhanced Resources and New Student Liaisons, more, all in Support of Undocumented Students and the Community, in Accordance with House Bill 3438

news.ccc.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Discover Hosts Grand Opening of Its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright® Community Center
RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Discover today hosted the grand opening of its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright ® Community Center on Chicago’s South Side. Joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 6 th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer, and other elected officials and community leaders, Discover cut the ribbon on its new facility which includes a community center that is free for use by community-based organizations (CBOs) and other local entities, as well as a technology hub that gives current and prospective employees working at the Center access to a career path in technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005649/en/ Timeline for Discover’s Chatham Customer Care Center. (Graphic: Business Wire)
National Night Out activities taking place across Chicago area
National Night Out activities are taking place in Chicago and across the suburbs Tuesday night.
Southwest Side CPS students given free school supplies at Back-to-School Bash
During a Back-to-School Bash at Tarkington Elementary for families throughout the Southwest Side, Doris Silviano, mother of twin boys, was pleased to see the effort by CPS to make sure that children have backpacks and other basic school supplies.
CPS holds Back to School Bash on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — The 2023 school year is just three weeks away and Chicago Public School staff and students are preparing with their annual series of ‘Back to School Bashes’. Faculty, staff, students and family gathered at Tarkington School of Excellence Monday where those in the community could pick up school supplies, meet with teachers and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Speed Cameras hurt Black wards but Black aldermen side with Lightfoot
Mayor Lori Lightfoot scored another victory last week after 10 Black aldermen sided with her and rejected an ordinance that would have raised the threshold to 10 miles per hour (mph) for red light speed cameras. Without the help of the Black Caucus majority, the ordinance would have passed forcing...
Discover celebrates grand opening of Chatham call center, community center
Taking a stroll down the Soul Train line is a rite of passage for new hires at Discover in Chatham.
Chatham now home to new Discover call center, community space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A boost for Chicago's Chatham community.The Discover Call Center and Shinebright Community Center is now open. The company's call center is located at 86th and Cottage Grove, the site where Target closed in February of 2019.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray has more on how the company is helping to rebuild trust in the neighborhood after a big box store left. "Hi this is Thea with Discover here in Chicago." The 13,000 square-foot building is the new home for Discover's Financial Service call center at 86th and Cottage Grove, but it will also serves as a community center for the neighborhood....
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
Far South Siders Have Been Promised A Red Line Extension For 50 Years. Now, The CTA Says It’s Closer Than Ever To Happening
ROSELAND — The city’s transit agency is asking for more than $2 billion in federal funding for its Red Line Extension project, which Far South Siders say would relieve a “transportation desert” and boost the local economy if completed equitably. The Chicago Transit Authority’s $3.6 billion...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Lightfoot’s ex-deputy mayor of public security to John Kass: I pack heat on the CTA
This relatively long article covers three different topics related to conservative pundit John Kass, previously known for his anti-bike columns in the Chicago Tribune. If you’re short on time and are mostly interested in the news item mentioned in the headline, skip ahead to the last section of the post.
swishappeal.com
Former Whitney Young, Ohio State star Linnae Harper giving back to Chicago community
Linnae Harper has accomplished quite a bit in the world of basketball. The 27-year old is known around Chicago as one of the city’s most successful local athletes in recent years, having racked up an impressive list of honors and championships in high school while also representing the United States internationally as early as 2011. Harper played Division I basketball at the collegiate level and even made it to the WNBA, staying local and signing with the Chicago Sky in 2018.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ccc.edu
City Colleges Recognized by the EPA for Sustainability Efforts
As City Colleges helps our students prepare for the long term, we’re focused on implementing a sustainable vision for our colleges, too. Sustainability is critical to both our academic programming and our operations, from the construction of our buildings to the power we use inside of them. In fact,...
austintalks.org
West Sider not optimistic about new state party chair’s commitment to Black voters
To be clear, it doesn’t matter to me if the head of the Democratic Party of Illinois is Black, white, Latino or Asian. The best person for the job should be in that position. What is deemed best for the job is in the eye of the beholder and...
vfpress.news
Proviso East Cheerleaders Earn All-American Designation At State Camp
Below, East cheerleaders pose with their coach, Launa “Cee Cee” Burrell-Mobley, shown on the last row far right. | Shanel Romain. Monday, August 1, 2022 || By Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. Proviso East High School is known for its rich basketball program, but there’s another sport that’s ascendant...
Bronzeville’s 43 Green, A Project Bringing Affordable Homes Next To Green Line, Celebrates Milestone With ‘Topping Ceremony’
GRAND BOULEVARD — Bronzeville’s first equitable transit-oriented development has finished the first part of construction. The team behind 43 Green — a $35 million, 10-story retail and residential development coming to 43rd Street and Calumet Avenue — held a “topping ceremony” Friday with city officials to celebrate finishing the development’s structure.
Ways to protect yourself if you win the lottery
Andrew Stoltmann, attorney at Stoltmann Law Offices, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss things you should do to protect yourself if you happen to win it big playing the lottery. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor Prince on changing perception of Gary
Moving the needle in a city like Gary, Indiana is no easy task. But since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found uncommon success. Around IN Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
blockclubchicago.org
Award-Winning Bronzeville Incubator Looking For Community Day Volunteers
GRAND BOULEVARD — The Overton Center for Excellence is looking for volunteers for its remaining Community Days. Volunteers are needed for setup, breakdown and vendor/participant assistance. They’re also looking for vendors interested in participating in the monthly event, which allows neighbors to connect while learning about available resources and enjoying live entertainment. People are invited to sign up for a volunteer shift here or fill out a vendor form here.
Chicago SWAT responds to block on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A SWAT situation is underway Monday night on Chicago's South Side. According to the Chicago Police Department, the city's SWAT team is assisting the Posen Police Department with the ongoing situation in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue. It is unclear at this time why the SWAT...
Comments / 0