City Colleges of Chicago Announces Enhanced Resources and New Student Liaisons, more, all in Support of Undocumented Students and the Community, in Accordance with House Bill 3438

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A boost for Chicago's Chatham community.The Discover Call Center and Shinebright Community Center is now open. The company's call center is located at 86th and Cottage Grove, the site where Target closed in February of 2019.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray has more on how the company is helping to rebuild trust in the neighborhood after a big box store left. "Hi this is Thea with Discover here in Chicago." The 13,000 square-foot building is the new home for Discover's Financial Service call center at 86th and Cottage Grove, but it will also serves as a community center for the neighborhood....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO