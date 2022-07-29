Adrian Michael: An eye for stories

www.denvervoice.org
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New TaxTaxBuzzDenver, CO
Devil’s Angels gang member sentenced for 2018 Aurora shooting spreeHeather WillardAurora, CO
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usualBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver offers $2.15 million in grants to stimulate neighborhoodsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Related
yellowscene.com
The STYLE Issue: Fabulous: A Look Into the Colorado Drag Scene
Drag is a celebration of identity and that which makes each of us beautiful. l to r: Khloe Katz, Trey Suits, Anyah Dixx, Kendra D. Crase, Miss Zarah Misdemeanor. For Yellow Scene’s Style issue, we are highlighting drag and the glamor and beauty that is inherent in the art form. First, we must talk about the nature of beauty.
denverite.com
Meet Stanley Stewart, who’s cut hair for 50 years in Park Hill
We’re making our way through a massive collection of Rocky Mountain News photos that are now in the Denver Public Library’s archives. We polled our readers about which letter “B” subject file we should explore, and you voted for “Barber Shops!”. If you want to...
Denver's downtown demise, captured in 5 numbers
Downtown Denver has lost its mojo and needs reinvention. That's the unusually blunt assessment from city tourism leaders in a recent "State of the Downtown" report. What they're saying: "Perhaps the most visible reality today is the decline in the activity, energy and vibrancy Denver is known for," Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett said, according to the Denver Business Journal.
Westword
Taste of Colorado Will Return to Civic Center Park
After being canceled in 2020 and moving to a new format in 2021 that saw events scattered throughout downtown, Taste of Colorado will return to Civic Center Park for its 2022 edition — though that wasn't the original plan. A Denver Labor Day weekend tradition, this year's festival was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
edgewaterecho.com
Colorado Scottish Festival Coming to Edgewater This Weekend
The Colorado Scottish Festival is coming back to Edgewater this Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7! The event will be held at Citizen’s Park (24th and Chase). The two day event features pipe bands, whisky tastings, music, dancing, historic re-enactments and much more.
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Denver
Are you trying to find the best Mexican restaurants in Denver, CO? I’ve got you covered. From tacos to enchiladas, Denver has a wide array of Mexican foods, and you can find upscale eateries or local hole-in-the-wall joints. Visit a cantina for fantastic food and drinks, or go to...
Westword
Twelve Facts About Red Rocks That May Surprise You
Red Rocks Amphitheatre is a must-see for visitors and a rite of passage for both natives and transplants. It's part of the fabric of our statewide community — and yet there are still things most folks don't know about it. Here are a dozen facts for you to share next time you're in line for a vodka lemonade on those storied, ruddy Colorado steps:
Westword
Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Murders in 2022 So Far
Late on July 31, a deadly shooting on westbound Interstate 70 near the Northfield/Quebec exit — one of six shootings or stabbings in the city over the weekend — raised the city's murder count through the end of July 2022 to 55, the highest total through the first seven months of the year in at least a decade.
RELATED PEOPLE
Westword
The One Place in Metro Denver Where Rent Actually Went Down
Rent prices in metro Denver, which reached record high levels in June, continue to rise almost everywhere in the area, including within city limits. The August rent report from Apartment List reveals that the rate of the increases has slowed, however, and in one community, the cost actually went down.
Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park
The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park. Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
Your Chance to Run to the Hills With Iron Maiden
Find out how you can win a trip for two to Denver, Colorado to see Iron Maiden. Iron Maiden is one of the most legendary metal bands of all time. Iron Maiden has been making music and performing around the globe for over 4 decades. The band has recorded 17 studio albums, 13 live albums, 4 EPs, and 7 compilations.
luxuryrealestate.com
milehimodern Announces the Sale of a Modern Washington Park Residence for $3.175M in Denver, CO
- Cascading with luminous splendor, this bright and modern new build, located at 891 South York Street, offers an unparalleled Wash Park lifestyle. Residents are invited into an open and airy main floor flanked by oversized windows and doors. A fireplace grounds the dining room as French doors in a glass paneled wall open to reveal an office. Delight in crafting recipes in a sleek kitchen boasting a butler’s pantry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Japanese Restaurants in Denver, CO
Aside from Chinese cuisine, Japanese foods are prevalent anywhere in the world. You may enjoy hot ramen, fresh sushi, sashimi, and other delicacies. If you are craving some great food to fill you up but haven’t decided where to eat, here are the 13 best Japanese Restaurants in Denver, CO.
Body found in Denver lake
Authorities on Monday recovered the body of an 11-year-old autistic girl from Rocky Mountain Lake near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. The girl was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. near 44th and North Pecos streets, Denver police said. At 7:38 a.m., authorities recovered her body...
point2homes.com
2920 W. 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211
Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. If you are in the market for an upscale apartment with cutting-edge style, look no further than Highland Park Apartments in the vibrant city of Denver, Colorado.. Highland Park Apartments offers gorgeous yet affordable one- and two-bedroom apartments to choose from. All of the floor plans are fashioned with modern amenities and contemporary design elements, with access to an abundance of community-wide features you, your friends, and your family will truly appreciate. If youre looking for a sleek and stylish lifestyle for the best value, youve come to the right place. Discover your new home today, where comfort and affordability meet contemporary style. Highland Park Apartments is located in the Highland neighborhood, which means youll be just minutes from Downtown Denver, a thriving city with a diverse cultural heritage. The Mile High City is known for its vibrant arts and culture, a flourishing culinary scene, and so many outdoor recreational options. Denver has been ranked as one of the best cities in the nation to live in for many years, based on its affordability, job opportunities, and overall quality of life. This city continues to grow in popularity, from its world-class museums, unique arts districts, and outdoor hotspots to the family-friendly attractions and booming nightlife. As a Denver resident, youll be surrounded by adventure.
coloradopolitics.com
BRAUCHLER | How many car thefts is Weiser cool with?
Last week, during July's National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, The Gazette’s Julia Cardi explored the possible answers to the undeniable spike in Colorado’s rate of car thefts. We live in the car theft capital of the United States. Those in power during this public safety disaster are quick to blame countless factors, none of which relate to them. In large part, the policies advanced by Colorado’s governor, attorney general, legislature and a handful of progressive prosecutors have created an environment so permissive of crime, and tolerable and welcoming to those who commit it that, in a mere 10 years, Colorado’s rate of motor vehicle theft has gone from less than the national average to leading every state in America.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado Day is Aug. 1 and there's a lot to celebrate
Colorado will celebrate Colorado Day on Aug. 1 which is the anniversary of the state being admitted into the U.S. in 1876. There are many events to celebrate Colorado's statehood happening on that day. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is celebrating Colorado Day on the first Monday in August with free entrance into all state parks. As the Centennial State celebrates its 146th Birthday, there are a lot of fun things to do across Colorado. Some of those are at the History Colorado Center located at 1200 N. Broadway in Denver. The free event highlights some of the elements that make this state so special. History Colorado Center in Denver, the Center for Colorado Women's History in Denver, El Pueblo History Museum, Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center, and the Trinidad History Museum also offer free admission on August 1. Visitor hours for statewide museums and details about the free activities at the History Colorado Center can be found at historycolorado.org.
denverurbanspectrum.com
Mayor Hancock: We Are a City in Motion – a City in Pursuit of Justice
Final State of the City focuses on economic justice, housing and policing. Mayor Michael B. Hancock delivered his 2022 State of the City Address, calling on all residents to stay. true to Denver’s values of inclusion and equity, and to pursue justice in all its forms not just over the...
Westword
Reader: Soon Denver Will Be a City of Just Condos and Apartments
The last Perkins in Denver is gone. Its spot on South Colorado Boulevard, along with the neighboring La Quinta, will be knocked down for an apartment complex. Yes, it was a link in a chain, but it was one of the city's few late-night options, and a cheap spot for many working or living in the neighborhood — many of whom are sharing thoughts on the Westword Facebook post with the news. Says John:
Teen saves money for toy, package swiped minutes after delivery
A mom and daughter duo in Broomfield is sharing video with FOX31 of a thief swiping an Amazon package right off their apartment doorstep.
Comments / 0