Omaha man identified as motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash

kfab.iheart.com
Related
WOWT
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers were called to an Omaha neighborhood Monday after a woman was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Omaha Police officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to a residence south of 72nd Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Burt Street, after a friend said they had found 24-year-old Monae Rokusek-Ward still sitting outside in the vehicle after dropping them off, according to the OPD report.
1011now.com
NSP, Seward County deputies investigating two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
Norfolk first responders train at vacant house on future soybean plant property. First responders in Norfolk have been busy the last two weeks with some training exercises, thanks in part to an agreement with a northeast Nebraska soybean plant. Updated: 5 hours ago. A judge has ruled that former candidate...
klin.com
Man Arrested After Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle On West ‘O’ Street
Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash around 8:30 Monday night at Highway 77 and West O street in Lincoln. Just before 8:00 pm a Seward County Sheriff’s deputy observed a speeding vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off at a high rate of speed and exited the Interstate at exit 373.
Omaha fire conducting arson investigation at Willow Wood Park North
A slide was in engulfed in flames Saturday night at Willow Wood Park North and one resident said she observed burnt books and a melted slide the next day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
1011now.com
SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon. In a press release, the sheriff’s office says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River bridge.
iheart.com
Man freed from truck after tree fell on it while driving in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A man is rescued from his vehicle after a tree fell on it in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police say just after 8:45 Tuesday morning, emergency personnel were called to the area of Stahl and Madison Ave. for a tree that fallen on two occupied vehicles. Once on the scene, crews found that a large, full-size tree had split near the base and a large portion had fallen across Madison Ave. The tree landed on top of two passing vehicles, a sedan traveling south bound and a full size pickup that was northbound, and one person was still pinned inside one of the vehicles. Four people, 3 adults and 1 juvenile, were in the south bound sedan. Police say they were able to get out of their vehicle. One person in the sedan sustained minor injuries.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify victim who was critically injured in Monday shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was found critically injured at the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Omaha police arrived at the scene near 60th and Spaulding streets shortly after 5 a.m. Shortly after that, officers closed 60th Street from Spaulding to Ruggles streets for the investigations. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman died after a Sunday afternoon crash involving four vehicles on Highway 77 that required several people to be extricated. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said in a report Monday morning that several agencies responded to the highway crash at 1:36 p.m. between Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge.
iheart.com
Omaha Police identify woman shot Monday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman shot in north Omaha Monday morning is identified. Omaha Police say around 5:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the area of 60th and Spaulding after several shots were fired at a home. Police say once on the scene, officers located 18 year old Lavon Thompson, who was inside the home when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
One dead, multiple injured after Sunday afternoon crash in Saunders County
Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were used. The investigation is ongoing and no names have been released yet.
WOWT
Omaha neighbors plan petition drive about violence in the area after deadly shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in the area of 22nd and Lake say they plan to start a petition drive to do something about the violence in their area. Early Sunday morning people who live in that area had to deal with another multiple shooting and say that large crowds gathering after the bars close have been a problem for years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
1011now.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Omaha shooting early Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are injured and another is dead after an overnight shooting. Police responded to a shooting near 22nd and Lake where multiple people were injured around 2:36 a.m. Sunday. Omaha Police says officers found three people in the area with gunshot wounds. One of the...
WOWT
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
doniphanherald.com
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Investigate Early Monday Shooting
Since around 5 a.m., Omaha Police officers and detectives have been on the scene of a shooting at 60th and Spaulding Streets. They are in the early stages of their investigation, marking possible shell casings, but there is a report one person was taken to a hospital with injuries suffered in the shooting.
thebestmix1055.com
Woman dies following 4-vehicle crash
A woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a four-vehicle accident at 1:36 Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 77 between Nebraska Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge. Multiple people needed extrication from their vehicles and were taken to medical facilities. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department said...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha PD identify homicide victim
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victims of the shooting that killed one person early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit identified 31-year-old Davonta Williams. The additional victims were a 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old man who were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. OPD is asking for...
klkntv.com
Two held captive in Lincoln warehouse where they were ‘beaten, burned,’ police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was tortured and branded and one other person was sexually assaulted in a Lincoln warehouse, according to an arrest affidavit. A 26-year-old told Lincoln Police he was beaten, burned and branded with the word “Thief” after he was kidnapped by two men Thursday night, according to court records.
Comments / 0