‘Mother would never leave him.’ Daughter says bed-bound dad died, several relatives missing in flood

In Knott County Friday, Ashley June Collins searched for her adoptive parents James and Carol Miller whose home washed away in the flood the day before.

Also gone from the same row of houses as her parents were her aunt, uncle, great aunt and cousin, Collins said. She identified the other relatives in a separate home as Bobby Junior Beaver, Sharon Beaver, Betty Beaver and Trey Beaver.

Her father’s body had been found by 7:30 p.m. Friday a half mile from home, she said.

Sharon and Trey Beaver were found alive by 5:30 p.m. Friday, said Collins.

“One found safety and the other got caught in the water but survived,” she said. She still didn’t know the fate of the others.

The homes were on KY 550 West in Fisty in Knott County.

“My father was bed-bound and could not get out, my parents have been together for 55 years so I knew my mother would never leave him,” said Collins.

“The water was too much, it’s submerged my childhood home with almost 40 feet of water and washed my home away,” she said, noting that family tried to reach them.

Carol Miller, was 72, and James, 73, said Collins.

“They were both healthcare workers, they adopted me when I was only 3 years old and were the best parents I could ever ask for, “she said.

“I wouldn’t have made it in life without them, I was only 3 years old stuck in a home with no one who wanted me and they saved me,” she said. “They gave me the best life I could ever ask for and I love them with all my heart.”

Collins has set up a Gofundme account to help pay for funeral expenses.

Throughout the region, the death toll from the devastating floodwaters continued to climb on Friday , and many whose homes were swept away were still missing.

