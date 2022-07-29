ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

‘Mother would never leave him.’ Daughter says bed-bound dad died, several relatives missing in flood

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

In Knott County Friday, Ashley June Collins searched for her adoptive parents James and Carol Miller whose home washed away in the flood the day before.

Also gone from the same row of houses as her parents were her aunt, uncle, great aunt and cousin, Collins said. She identified the other relatives in a separate home as Bobby Junior Beaver, Sharon Beaver, Betty Beaver and Trey Beaver.

Her father’s body had been found by 7:30 p.m. Friday a half mile from home, she said.

Sharon and Trey Beaver were found alive by 5:30 p.m. Friday, said Collins.

“One found safety and the other got caught in the water but survived,” she said. She still didn’t know the fate of the others.

The homes were on KY 550 West in Fisty in Knott County.

“My father was bed-bound and could not get out, my parents have been together for 55 years so I knew my mother would never leave him,” said Collins.

“The water was too much, it’s submerged my childhood home with almost 40 feet of water and washed my home away,” she said, noting that family tried to reach them.

Carol Miller, was 72, and James, 73, said Collins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTkl8_0gxn8FXv00
James Miller, 73, was swept away by rising flood waters in Knott County on June 28, 2022, his adoptive daughter said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6TL5_0gxn8FXv00
Carol Miller, 72, was swept away in the Kentucky floods on July 28, 2022, her adoptive daughter said.

“They were both healthcare workers, they adopted me when I was only 3 years old and were the best parents I could ever ask for, “she said.

“I wouldn’t have made it in life without them, I was only 3 years old stuck in a home with no one who wanted me and they saved me,” she said. “They gave me the best life I could ever ask for and I love them with all my heart.”

Collins has set up a Gofundme account to help pay for funeral expenses.

Throughout the region, the death toll from the devastating floodwaters continued to climb on Friday , and many whose homes were swept away were still missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dimtf_0gxn8FXv00
At least six people are missing and presumed dead after a row of houses were swept away on July 28, 2022 in the Fisty Community of Knott County, one of their relatives said. Photo provided
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17t9sg_0gxn8FXv00
After: At least six people are missing and presumed dead after a row of houses were swept away on July 28, 2022 in the Fisty Community of Knott County, one of their relatives said. Photo provided

