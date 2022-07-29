Civil-rights attorney Ben Crump is 'demanding justice' for Brianna Grier

www.13wmaz.com
claytoncrescent.org
FBI searches Hill’s office again as new federal case filed
UPDATE 9:20 a.m. 8/2: FBI confirms it was at CCSO “conducting court authorized law enforcement activities;” ADDS source’s claims of lax jail security. The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms that FBI agents were at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning, “conducting court authorized law enforcement activities.” A reliable source told The Clayton Crescent on Monday that FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning around 10:30 a.m.
Georgia man’s murder unsolved since 1995
GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for answers in a cold case murder from 1995. According to GBI officials, Derrick Wang, age 55, was shot and killed on July 7, 1995, in Chamblee, Georgia. Officials said Wang was killed at his work place, Chamblee Meats and Supplies, located at 5634-A New […]
Former Washington County deputies involved in Eurie Martin's death may get second trial
MACON, Ga. — Three former Washington County deputies involved in a five-year-old fatal tasing could be headed to a second trial. 13WMAZ has been following this case since 2017 when Eurie Martin was tased and killed by the side of Deep Step Road. Prosecutors said deputies Henry Lee Copeland,...
valdostatoday.com
New details into the death of a Sparta woman
SPARTA – The GBI released new details into the death of Brianna Grier who fell out of a Hancock County patrol car. As the death investigation of Brianna Grier continues, the GBI is releasing new details based on recent findings. Agents have concluded that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where Grier was sitting, was never closed. Agents conducted numerous interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos, and conducted exhaustive mechanical tests on the patrol car. Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol also assisted with tests to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions. In conjunction with these investigative acts, GBI agents concluded that Grier was placed in the backseat of the patrol car, handcuffed in the front of her body with no seatbelt.
GBI releases bodycam video as Grier family hires civil-rights lawyer Ben Crump for answers in daughter's death
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:40 p.m.:. Warning: Video is graphic and may be disturbing to watch. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the bodycam video in the investigation of Brianna Grier's death. ---------- The family of Brianna Grier is asking for an independent autopsy to determine her...
City of Atlanta leases 700 beds to Fulton County Jail due to overcrowding
ATLANTA — Overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail continues to be an issue, so Atlanta city officials announced their intention to donate 700 beds to the jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The four-year temporary lease of beds will come from the Atlanta City...
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at QuickServe in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning. According to a press release, it happened at 6:30 a.m. at the QuickServe at 584 Emery Highway. They say a man was playing on the store's gaming machine and he complained...
‘It’s a federal felony’: 4 men charged for shining lasers at police helicopters, officials say
ATLANTA — Four men have been charged for aiming laser pointers at police helicopters in metro Atlanta. Daniel Maloney, Fredy Contreras, Timothy Wilson and Theodore Rowe now face federal charges after being indicted by a grand jury on July 13. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Mayor and council separate Municipal Court from Warner Robins Police Department
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Monday night, the Warner Robins mayor and council separated the Warner Robins Municipal Court from the Warner Robins Police Department. Georgia Municipal Association recommends all Municipal Courts be separate from police departments. The Warner Robins Police Chief and Warner Robins Mayor agree with the recommendation.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot in back by group while driving on DeKalb County road, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver has been hospitalized in serious condition after police say he was shot while driving on a DeKalb County road. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened just before 11:10 p.m. Monday on South Hairston Road. According to the...
A closer look at bodycam video showing Brianna Grier's arrest, fall from Hancock County cruiser
MACON, Ga. — Bodycam video shows Brianna Grier's arrest and what happened after she fell from a Hancock County deputy's cruiser. Grier was injured early on the morning on July 15 and died six days later in an Atlanta hospital. We first brought you portions of that video on-air...
Clayton News Daily
Code blitz results in 41 violations at Pinebrooke Apartments in Riverdale
RIVERDALE — A video filmed at Pinebrooke Apartments in Riverdale showing people making threats to kill others while brandishing weapons and cash spurred a task force to come together to investigate the property and perform a code blitz. According to Commissioner Felicia Franklin the film, which since has been...
‘I lost my best friend’: Wife says feud led up to neighbor shooting, killing her spouse
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Shant’e Bellamy, the wife of Jae Bellamy, wants to know what her wife said or did to make her next-door neighbor pull out a gun and shoot her. Morrow Police say Jae Bellamy was shot by her 37-year-old neighbor Jamilah Garcia Lopez on July 28.
Former University of West Georgia professor accused of murder in 18-year-old's death
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A former University of West Georgia professor is behind bars, accused of publicly shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman leaving a small community grieving. Anna Jones was killed overnight Saturday. Carrollton Police Department investigators said Richard Sigman, 47, was taken into custody after officers were called...
Convicted felon sentenced for illegally possessing weapons, shooting at family member
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who shot at a family member in Cobb County has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On April 1, 2021, Rico Laprince Southall fired multiple gunshots at a family member on a public road in Powder Springs. Southall’s gunfire also struck another motorist’s vehicle.
'They still someone's loved ones': Macon-Bibb calls for families to pick up unclaimed ashes from coroner's office
MACON, Ga. — The push of a button gives way to a friendly greeting. Then comes the creak of the elevator door. It's followed by silence. Coroner Leon Jones is in the records department today. He's looking through over 160 boxes of ashes. Unfortunately, all of them are unclaimed.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Obtains Guilty Plea and 25 Year Sentence
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that Christopher Weldon has pleaded guilty to one count each of human trafficking and statutory rape. A Clayton County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on July 25, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in custody. Weldon will also be listed on the sex offender registry. The victim was present in court and provided a victim impact statement.
SWAT standoff underway | Person barricaded at Clayton County apartment, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT standoff is underway at an apartment complex in Riverdale Monday evening, according to Clayton County Police.
Brianna Grier's death | Bodycamera video sheds new light around her arrest
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released law enforcement body camera video relating to the death of Brianna Grier. The Georgia woman fell out of a moving patrol car following her arrest on July 15. Grier, 28, died at an Atlanta hospital days later, according to authorities.
accesswdun.com
Agents recover $2.8-million drug stash in Hall County, charge Gainesville man
A Gainesville man faces drug trafficking and distribution charges after a multi-million-dollar stash was discovered in the northwestern part of the county. “This particular investigation involves one suspect and that is Jason Mark Ayers – he’s 38, he’s from Gainesville,” said Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams. “The investigation actually involved members of the Homeland Security Investigation’s Task Force, the FBI, the DEA, and then also the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.”
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
