Martin Scorsese to Direct Leonardo DiCaprio Again in New Apple Film

The Rock has always looked like a superhero. Now he finally gets to play one. He’s the title role in Warner Bros.’ Black Adam, based on the long-running character from DC Comics. The character was introduced as a villain in Captain Marvel comics (now he’s called Shazam, because comics are never simple and easy to understand) but in recent years Black Adam has become more of a complex antihero, and that’s the version we see in the film. He’s a guy who is out for “justice” but his methods and idea might be a little more... brutal than your typical superhero.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO