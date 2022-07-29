Martin Scorsese to Direct Leonardo DiCaprio Again in New Apple Film

screencrush.com
The Russo Brothers Say ‘Secret Wars’ Would Be a ‘Massive Undertaking’
Marvel Comics, then you know that the multiverse storyline introduced in Loki and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is based on the early stages of a series of comics from 2015 called Secret Wars. In it, “incursions” of many different universes are destroying the entire multiverse; through a series of events too complicated to describe, the main Marvel Universe is obliterated but a small piece of it is preserved as a place called “Battleworld,” which is ruled by a near-omnipotent Doctor Doom.
‘The Gray Man’ Will Get a Sequel and Spinoff
Whatever they call it, Netflix announced today that their newly-released blockbuster The Gray Man, which premiered on the streaming service just last weekend, is doing well enough to get a sequel film and a spinoff. (In all seriousness, the whole franchise is based on a series of novels by Mark Greaney with titles like On Target, Ballistic, Dead Eye, Back Blast, Gunmetal Gray, and Sierra Six — so the sequel will definitely not be called The Grayer Man.)
‘The Gray Man’ Has Massive Debut on Netflix
Given that Netflix just announced a sequel and a spinoff a few hours ago, this news is not very surprising. But now it’s official: The Gray Man is the top film on the streaming service. Globally, Netflix users watched 88.5 million hours of the film last week. The movie...
Paul Sorvino, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Law & Order’ Star, Dies at 83
One of the most recognizable screen presences of his generation has died. Paul Sorvino, best known as Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, and as one of the early police detectives on the long-running Law & Order television franchise, passed away earlier this week. Sorvino’s wife Dee Dee announced...
‘Nope’ Ending Explained: Making Sense of That Wild Finale
The following post contains SPOILERS for Nope. If you read further than this, and get upset about something getting ruined for you, well, you can go enjoy a nice Friday afternoon show at Jupiter’s Claim. Let’s face it, a lot of movies that get articles “explaining” their endings do...
‘Mortal Kombat’ Will Get a Sequel
It is once again time to scream “Mortal Kombat!” while techno music blares on the soundtrack. The recent Mortal Kombat movie will get the sequel that the film’s final scenes teased. And according to Deadline, Simon McQuoid, who helmed the previous movie, will return for this second chapter of the story.
Daniel Kaluuya Is Still Working on a ‘Barney’ Movie
Daniel Kaluuya is the Oscar-winning actor of such great movies for adults as Judas and the Black Messiah and Get Out. He’s one of the best young stars we’ve got. And apparently what he’s really interested in doing is making a movie based on Barney the Dinosaur.
‘Deadpool’ and ‘Logan’ Premiere on Disney+ Tomorrow
Disney+: The streaming home of wholesome family entertainment. Like, Cinderella. Or Doc McStuffins. Or Turning Red. Or ... wait, Deadpool? On Disney+? Wasn’t that movie rated R?. It sure was! So was Deadpool 2 (although they later did release a tamer PG-13-rated cut of that). But both of them...
Brett Goldstein Didn’t Even Tell His Parents About ‘Thor’ Cameo
The following post contains SPOILERS for Thor: Love and Thunder. Brett Goldstein recently gave his parents a bit of a surprise when they finally saw Thor: Love and Thunder. They went in unaware he would make his debut as Hercules in a post-credits scene. They’d already seen their son in the critically-acclaimed Apple TV show Ted Lasso, but the MCU is a whole other level on its own.
The Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Finds a Director
What would a wild, frenetic, six-limbed alien look like in live-action? I guess we’re going to find out. Disney is moving forward with plans to turn its 2002 animated feature Lilo & Stitch into a live-action movie. According to Deadline, they’ve brought in Dean Fleischer-Camp to direct the project. He’s the man behind the recent arthouse hit Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. “Unknown at this time whether the film will be theatrical or on Disney Plus,” they write, adding “Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is in negotiations to write the script.”
‘Gremlins’ Director Says Baby Yoda Is ‘Stolen’ From Gizmo
Few fictional characters of recent years have made a bigger impact on popular culture than Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda on the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian. Introduced as a surprise twist in The Mandalorian pilot, Grogu quickly became a valuable commodity, sold on countless forms of toys and merchandise. And what’s not to love? He’s funny, he’s mysterious, and he’s oh-so-adorable.
‘I Am Groot’ Trailer: I Am Groot.
I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot? I am Groot I am Groot I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot! I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot? I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot.
‘Black Adam’ Arrives in the Film’s Comic-Con Trailer
The Rock has always looked like a superhero. Now he finally gets to play one. He’s the title role in Warner Bros.’ Black Adam, based on the long-running character from DC Comics. The character was introduced as a villain in Captain Marvel comics (now he’s called Shazam, because comics are never simple and easy to understand) but in recent years Black Adam has become more of a complex antihero, and that’s the version we see in the film. He’s a guy who is out for “justice” but his methods and idea might be a little more... brutal than your typical superhero.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Now Paramount’s Biggest Movie Ever
Top Gun: Maverick is quickly flying into the territory of an absurd box-office hit. I think most people figured Tom Cruise returning to his signature role for the first time in 30+ years would do pretty well at the box office. But Maverick has far surpassed any and every expectation. It’s not just a hit, it’s the biggest hit of Tom Cruise’s career — and now it’s the biggest worldwide hit ever in the history of Paramount Pictures.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes ‘The Avengers’ On All-Time Box-Office List
Top Gun: Maverick continues to fly high at the box office. The long-awaited sequel to the massive 1986 blockbuster has now entered the top ten movies of all-time in the United States. It also just passed the first Avengers movie, one of the biggest movies ever, on that same list.
Jason Momoa Confirms Ben Affleck Will Be Appear in ‘Aquaman 2’
Jason Momoa recently shared a post on social media with a caption a lot of people are taking to mean Batfleck is back. For a long time, the future of the movie has been pretty up-in-the-air. The first Aquaman movie performed above the expectations of many, at a time when faith in the DCEU was at an all-time low. Production started on the film very shortly after the release of the first one, and it would seem that principal filming has been done since January of 2022.
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Trailer: The Classic Game Becomes a Blockbuster
The last time someone tried to turn Dungeons & Dragons into a movie, the year was 2000. Although the film did get a theatrical release, that was a relatively small affair, with a cast headlined by Justin Whalin, along with Marlon Wayans, Jeremy Irons, Thora Birch, and Bruce Payne. A...
Peter Jackson Plans Another Project With The Beatles
It took some four years for Peter Jackson to turn the raw footage from the documentary Let It Be into the three-part 2021 miniseries The Beatles: Get Back. But the length of the experience has apparently not diminished Jackson’s interest in the group or their world, as he’s now talking with the surviving members of the Fab Four about another project.
First ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Images Unveiled at Comic-Con
The long-awaited Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con this year. Fans were starting to wonder if they'd ever hear more news of the film after multiple delays, but they can rest easy knowing it's on its way. In fact, we now have photos of the main actors in full DnD regalia, and we even know which classes they’re set to play.
How ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Leads to ‘Guardians Vol. 3’
The Guardians of the Galaxy had a surprisingly small role in Thor: Love and Thunder. They appeared in the opening scenes, ditched Thor as fast as they could, and headed off into the galaxy to make their way to the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But what is...
