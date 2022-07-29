Recession held off by strong employment numbers

www.uc.edu
spectrumnews1.com
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps
OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
uc.edu
UC to celebrate record summer commencement
The University of Cincinnati will recognize a record number of graduates at its summer commencement Friday at Fifth Third Arena. UC will bestow 2,310 degrees to 2,297 students, both new records for UC’s summer celebration. Summer commencement typically is the smallest of UC’s three annual ceremonies. The spring commencement also set new graduation records.
uc.edu
From UC to 'Amazing Race'
Alumna Cindy Chiang Halvorsen ’04 was part of the University of Cincinnati’s inaugural biomedical engineering graduating class. After her time at UC, she parlayed her engineering problem-solving skills and experience as a student leader into a successful brand marketing career. She’s now Executive Sales Coach at Google — and was the winner of the reality show, The Amazing Race.
wvxu.org
Greater Cincinnati nonprofit searches for youth housing ahead of apartment rehab
Ahmad Colvin is relaxing in one unit of a small but comfortable apartment complex near the city limits of Cincinnati. He’s 19 and learning how to live on his own for the first time. He and 21 other young people — many of whom have aged out of the...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Children’s, CareSource agree to new Ohio Marketplace contract
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Avoiding a coverage drop for about 1,000 patients, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and CareSource have agreed to a new contract on an Ohio Marketplace insurance option. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed. Dayton-based CareSource notified Cincinnati Children’s last month that it would terminate its Ohio...
thexunewswire.com
138 Dorchester Ave 3
READY AUG 1 MOVE IN - One of the prettiest properties in the city - a HUGE one bed unit with granite countertops and 10 ft ceilings, over 1000 sq ft. - you won't see anything else like it - ready now. Close to UC, quiet building. Water included in rent. We are adding a W/D to the unit.
Free backpack giveaway in Bond Hill plans to help hundreds of families
"A Day of Blessing" started in 2021 as way to help students return to the classroom after a remote learning for year because of the COVID pandemic.
Newest COVID report says cases increasing — Boone, Kenton in red zone — and masks are advised
Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now yellow, meaning a medium level,...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
WKRC
Federal lawsuit reveals allegations of fraud, other possible criminal acts by local mayor
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - A federal lawsuit reveals allegations of fraud and other potentially criminal acts by a local mayor. A Local 12 investigation shows Allstate Insurance Company is refusing to pay the claim the mayor of Lebanon made after his house burned down. The fire occurred nearly a year...
wvxu.org
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
americanmilitarynews.com
Coach resigns after Green Beret group questions military background
A high school coach and educator who has worked for several local schools over two decades is out as head coach of Alter High School’s boys varsity soccer team. Ron Fernandez resigned after he was “suspended … from all contact with the team” amid an investigation about his military service, Alter Principal Lourdes Lambert said.
thexunewswire.com
2390 Harrison Avenue,
2390 Harrison Ave Unit 3 1BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Check out our spacious Renovated 1BR/1BA apartment located in Cincinnati, OH! This unit has an updated open, eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, a spacious bedroom, window unit AC, new flooring, an updated bathroom, and has off-street parking! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
WKRC
'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Thousands of Kayakers to Descend on the Ohio River During Paddlefest This Weekend
Thousands of kayakers, canoers and other person-powered boaters will descend on the Ohio River on Aug. 6 for the annual Ohio River Paddlefest. Launched in 2001 by a group of friends, the fest has grown from 275 attendees to more than 2,000 and is centered around two different paddling opportunities: the Paddlefest Classic (9-miles) or Paddlefest Mini (4.5-miles).
thexunewswire.com
1171 Nancy Lee Ln.
WEST PRICE HILL- 3 bedroom - Cute 3 bed/1 bath located in West Price Hill has original hardwood floors, unfinished basement, and a large yard. All new stainless appliances and updates throughout the kitchen. Brand new bathroom vanity and light fixtures. This home has two bedrooms located on the first floor and a large bedroom on the second floor! Come check out this adorable home.
Roebling Suspension Bridge near Cincinnati to face intermittent closures due to inspection
COVINGTON, KY — The Roebling Suspension Bridge, that spans the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky, will undergo a scheduled inspection beginning Monday and intermittent closures are expected, Kentucky Transportation Officials told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. Inspectors will be at the historic bridge Monday through Friday...
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend This Week: August 1st - August 7th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Heritage Bank Center. 8pm. Favorite 1. MOTR...
WKRC
Timeline: Severe storms in Tri-State with strong winds, tornadoes possible
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While it feels like summer is winding down (and some kids in the Tri-State have already started school) the forecast says otherwise! To start the work week it will feel hot and humid with strong-to-severe storms on tap. Round one of storms approaching from the west came...
