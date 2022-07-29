Rosamond Gifford Zoo introduces a new “sensory experience”

www.localsyr.com
Aquarium can help make CNY a place to visit for a week, not a weekend (Guest Opinion by Rick Destito)
Rick Destito, of Syracuse, is owner of The Gear Factory on the city’s West Side. Since being in my early 20s, traveling a lot around the country first by myself and then later on with my wife and kids, I have seen a lot of places and experienced what feels like many different worlds. I’m excited about exploring, reading about, and studying different places, trying to understand how they work. This is also how I learned how great of a place Central New York is and how many untapped opportunities there are for growth in so many ways.
localsyr.com
Hanover Thursdays free concerts to start August 4
(WSYR-TV) — Would it be a Central New York summer without free concerts downtown? The answer is no. Hanover Thursdays offers free concerts every Thursday beginning August 4 at Hanover Square. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Thursday you can watch local bands Los Blancos and Hard Promises...
localsyr.com
15 new food vendors join the 2022 Fair, pushing total over 100
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over 100 food vendors will attend the New York State Fair this year — and 15 of them will be there for the first time ever. The new vendors will serve a variety of cuisine from across the globe and offer something that every tastebud will enjoy. State Fair Interim Director Sean Hennessey said, “This large crop of new food and drink providers will offer fairgoers a wonderful chance to try new things and find new favorites. At the same time, faithful fairgoers will be delighted to return to food places that they only get a chance to try once a year, too.”
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
localsyr.com
Fulton Jazz Festival brings fun and funk starting August 10
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Four nights of festivities and funk will be heard throughout Fulton on August 10-13 as the Jazz Fest is back and groovier than ever! The event will be held at Fulton’s Lock 3 Canal Park and will have an array of headliners. To kick off...
syr.edu
Johnny Gee’s Travels To Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival
COLE KIRST: “John H. Giles Sr. does all the cooking. With over thirty years of experience Giles takes pride in smoked ribs and chicken. Though his name is the brand he cannot function without Joyce Burwell.”. JOYCE BURWELL: “I basically just fry his wings, and his fish and his...
uncoveringnewyork.com
Visiting the Fascinating Salt Museum in Syracuse’s Onondaga Lake Park
Located on the northeastern shore of Syracuse’s Onondaga Lake, far from any ocean, you’ll find the Salt Museum. The Salt Museum tells the story of Syracuse’s once prominent salt industry. In fact, the industry was so important to the city that it’s still known today as “The Salt City”.
localsyr.com
Congrats to Iris St. Meran!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congratulations to NewsChannel 9 reporter Iris St. Meran for being named one of the region’s honorees for the Central New York Business Journal’s 40 under 40. It is a list of young professionals who are vital to our region. This is a chance...
localsyr.com
WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus
(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
localsyr.com
Fifi’s Ice Cream offers a variety of sweet treats
(WSYR-TV) — They may be known primarily as an ice cream shop, but Fifi’s in East Syracuse is a lot more than that. Elizabeth Karpen, owner of Fifi’s Ice Cream & Sweets, came to Bridge Street to show off some of their sweet treats. Working at Fifi’s...
To the point: Last licks from readers on $85M aquarium (Your Letters)
Editor’s note: The following letters were edited for brevity. Deal-making or bribery? It is appalling that Legislator Charles Garland has promised his vote to Ryan McMahon in return for funds for his district — funds that should be used right now for his district. (“Ryan McMahon and Charles Garland celebrate ‘making sausage’ to get an aquarium,” July 29, 2022) Is bribery the only way to have partisan compromise? What about the will of the people, those who all of you are, in theory, representing? That money surplus should be used for them, not for the whim of the county executive. This proposal should be on the November ballot. Let the people decide, not a handful of individuals who are supposed to represent us. — Marylea S. Lombard, Syracuse.
Romesentinel.com
CanalFest celebration returns August 5-7
ROME — Rome Rotary Club promises a weekend filled with fun events and activities during its annual CanalFest celebration set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7 at Bellamy Harbor Park. Rome Rotary has received a grant from the state Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in...
cnycentral.com
Meet Jojo with the CNY SPCA! Shelter continues to deal with cat overflow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This week's adoptable pet with the CNY SPCA is Jojo. She is a 5-year-old calico cat looking for a loving home. Dee Schaefer with the shelter says she stands out for her wrinkled ear. Jojo came to the shelter with a bad ear infection which damaged part of her ear.
localsyr.com
With HarborFest’s return tradition resumes for CNY families
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– HarborFest in all its glory returned to the Port City this weekend after a three-year pandemic pause. Oswego’s biggest event of the year kicked off Thursday with rides, food vendors, music, and more!. The festival is a family tradition for so many Central New Yorkers,...
localsyr.com
Ukrainian Festival celebrates 80th anniversary
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Syracuse Ukrainian Festival returned for its 80th Annual celebration. The festival featured food, music, dance performances, and a small shopping strip featuring authentic jewelry, clothing, and pottery. Pat Burak, a third-generation Ukrainian-American, says it is a...
Romesentinel.com
Final note for Drums Along the Mohawk?
ROME — Organizers of the annual Drums Along the Mohawk drum and bugle corps event, formerly held at Rome Free Academy Stadium on Turin Street, officially announced their retirement. In an announcement posted on the Drums Along the Mohawk Facebook page, organizers said they had officially stepped down from...
New movie filming in Syracuse needs your help finding 2 main locations
An upcoming new movie filming in the Syracuse area is looking for help finding two main locations. Producers are seeking a house surrounded by woods, as well as a large wooded area — but the two locations do not need to be on the same property. More specifically, the...
Here is the Greens Morelle – Utica Greens – Authentic Recipe
I've had several people ask over the last few years to post the official Utica Greens Morelle recipe. My friend Joe Morelle, who passed away a few years ago, created Greens Morelle for the Chesterfield back in the 1980s. Nobody made Greens like Joe. The one thing Joe was most...
urbancny.com
You’re Invited to Sankofa Community Give Back 11:00am – 3 pm, July 30th
Sankofa Reproductive Health and Healing Center, in Syracuse’s Southside neighborhood, is inviting members of the community for a giveaway of items for women and families. This event is planned by our Synergy summer interns with support from staff. Location: Southside Communication Center 2331 South Salina Street. Time: 11:00am to...
