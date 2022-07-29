ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Google's plan to rid the web of third-party cookies pushed for late 2024

By Vishnu Sarangapurkar
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dnkPK_0gxn7mwd00

What you need to know

  • Google's Privacy Sandbox initiative could not launch fully till 2024.
  • The tool to block third-party cookies needs more time, Google clarifies.
  • Developers can begin testing the APIs starting this week.

The Privacy Sandbox from Google is the company's effort to block third-party cookies on Chrome. Intending to build a private web, the search giant first introduced this concept in 2019. A year after, it announced that it plans to take it live by 2022. And, here we are in 2022, where Google is still seen illustrating its plans on testing and making the Privacy Sandbox available for the web by 2024.

In a new blog post , Google says it has been releasing trial versions of new Privacy Sandbox APIs in the Chrome browser to developers for testing purposes. The processes included refining design proposals on inputs from the developers' community, publishers, marketers, and regulators through forums like W3C.

Google also highlights an agreement reached earlier this year to work with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which will provide input on how Google implements and releases these new Privacy Sandbox features.

However, the feedback Google has received on its proposals suggests that the company needs more time to test and evaluate the Privacy Sandbox's technologies before removing third-party cookies on Chrome.

"This feedback aligns with our commitment to the CMA to ensure that the Privacy Sandbox provides effective, privacy-preserving technologies and the industry has sufficient time to adopt these new solutions," says Anthony Chaves, VP of Privacy Sandbox. "This deliberate approach to transitioning from third-party cookies ensures that the web can continue to thrive, without relying on cross-site tracking identifiers or covert techniques like fingerprinting."

While developers are given the ability to test the new Privacy Sandbox APIs on Chrome starting this week, Google plans to expand to more users globally from early next month and into early 2023.

Users added to the trial will be notified with a prompt allowing them to opt-out if they so choose, Google says. Meanwhile, the tests and feedback from the developer community will continue to make room for improvements.

The big picture from Google is to phase out all third-party cookies by the second half of 2024, starting with Chrome. With another two years of a target in mind, Google expects to release the Privacy Sandbox APIs for developers by Q3 2023 so that they can adapt to these APIs on Chrome.

A developer preview introduced Privacy Sandbox for Android devices early this year.

For those interested, Google also provides a timeline to track the progress and plans. The company further states that it is "grateful to be working with companies across the industry who are invested in developing privacy-first experiences on the web, and will be testing Privacy Sandbox in the coming months."

Chrome is one of the prominent browsers when it comes to laptops, desktops, and some of the best Chromebooks available out there. It even takes a significant position considering the Android browsers in the Google Play Store. The Privacy Sandbox is a unique solution to block large-scale cookies that undermine people's privacy with hidden techniques, including fingerprinting and cross-site tracking, to name a few.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

T-mobile Visual Voicemail

Anyone else having trouble with this? For over a month I've been trying to get it to work. Upon opening I get a message we are activating your account, please wait. But nothing happens. I don't recall when the app stopped working. I've Uninstalled it, rebooted, reinstalled it all to no avail. I opened a ticket with T-mobile support last week. They never called back. I called again today and they are supposedly going to check on it and get back to me tomorrow.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps

Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Tab S8 backup not appearing in Google Drive

I have a new Tab S8 and I find that my backups to Google Drive disappear after a couple of days. I manually initiate the backups and check they are successful but a after day or two I check into Drive on my Tab and it says "No Backup". If I check Drive on my phone it's shows there has been a successful backup.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Web Browser#Web Tracking#Google S Privacy Sandbox#The Privacy Sandbox#Cma
Android Central

Nexus 7 tablet shuts down suddenly

My Nexus 7 tablet shuts down all of a sudden though it may have shown 50% battery remaining a few minutes back. I use it only as an e-reader (Kindle) - it doesn't last even a few minutes (after full charge) if I use internet (like YouTube or something). It's quite old - got it in 2007! As a reader it lasts quite long, even while day. But then it shuts down suddenly.
TECHNOLOGY
Reader's Digest

Where to Sell Old Stuff to Get the Most for Your Money

For some, shopping is a form of entertainment, a pastime that brings joy—one of life’s simple pleasures. Unfortunately, your spending habits can cause major damage to the planet. According to reports from the United Nations, the clothing industry contributes up to 10% of the pollution that is causing climate change. In fact, the global fashion industry, with its emphasis on fast fashion, produces around 2.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, which is more than the emissions of all international flights and maritime shipping combined. While some businesses are trying to offset this environmental damage by focusing on sustainability and relying less on fossil fuels, you can also do your part by learning how to recycle (trust us, you can recycle anything!), upcycle clothes and sell your unwanted stuff. Yep, that’s right—there are plenty of people who will think your trash is actually a treasure!
SHOPPING
Android Central

2 problems with Android auto

Hi all. I can't figure out what is going on with Android auto, phone calls and navigation. I uninstalled and re-installed Android auto but to no effect. Firstly, when I navigate with Android auto, after about 20 mins, the screen says, "phone not responding" and then cuts out. Every single time. I also routinely get the audible message, "GPS signal lost".
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Android Central

August 2022 security update?

It seems like since the 6 line came out, Google has lost their clockwork like update schedule. My first 2 pixels literally got their updates like clockwork until support ended. Maybe the new chipset is slowing them down... I hope so, because I got pretty spoiled. I'd like a similar update experience on me and the wife's new pixels as I had on the old ones.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

chrome mobile app odd behaviour?

I noticed after a recent update to my s21 ultra that chrome is acting weird. I had a load of tabs open (around 40) and came out to do something else. When I went back into chrome it was like I had just started it - no tabs. So I did some searches and got around 3 or 4 tabs open. Came out of chrome and when I went back in the original tabs were all back (40). Came out and back in and the second lot of tabs I had opened were there (3 or 4) and the original set had gone. I can go in and out and it's like 2 different chrome's are running. It did this after an update but then stopped for a week or so and has just started again today with no updates (phone or app). Not sure what is going on. It's not a big pain as I know if I want to revisit something I had open I just come back out and back in and it's there.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best Google Pixel 5a cases 2022

If you treat it right, your Google Pixel 5a will be with you for years to come, but proper care starts with a proper case. These are the best Pixel 5a cases you can buy right now; from heavy-duty to clear, from fabric to folios.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

How much RAM does your Windows 10 PC need?

Random access memory -- often referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. Most computers nowadays come standard with at least 8GB of RAM, but for gamers, professionals, and power users, don't be surprised to see kits with three to four times as much.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Hello from Indonesia

I have 2 devices on MIUI 13. I wasn't aware of a You Tube issue but I did try a different Theme (free automatic downloads from Xiaomi but a separate developer) about 2 months ago and it did mess up a lot of things and it took me a while to get back to the original Theme from a different route in Settings.
WORLD
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy