Bartow County elementary school teachers will roll through neighborhoods Tuesday
Students in Bartow County may not be ready to go back to school on Wednesday, but teachers and school officials at Hamilton Crossing Elementary School will be showing up in their neighborhoods on Tuesday. Starting at 2 p.m. teachers and administrators will be out in force, parading through several neighborhoods,...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2
In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As students and staff gear up to head back into the classroom, one Cobb County middle school is implementing a new dress code. A group of students at East Cobb Middle School went on a crusade to persuade Principal Leetonia Young to add leggings to the approved attire list.
nypressnews.com
Professor charged with murder after death of University of West Georgia student
The University of West Georgia is grieving the death of an 18-year-old first-year student and grappling with the notion that a former professor is charged in her death. Richard Sigman, 47, has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for his involvement in the death of Anna Jones, the Carrollton Police Department said.
thecitymenus.com
Promoting a Healthier and More Resilient Carroll County
Each one of us that works, lives, and plays in our community hopefully enjoys a healthy and resilient life. The West Georgia Prevention & Advocacy Resource Center, Inc. (PARC) is pleased to announce their newest program, Project Resilience, with the theme of “Promoting a Healthy & Resilient Carroll County.” PARC’s director Rob Dial adds, “Our goal is to have everyone willing to participate in this coordinated effort to promote our community’s health and safety.”
Judge denies bond for University of West Georgia professor accused of murder
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A judge denied bond for a college professor accused of murder after police said he allegedly shot an 18-year-old woman in Carroll County. Monday afternoon, 47-year-old Richard Sigman entered the courtroom to face a judge after being arrested for malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a gun in the commission of a felony.
Carrollton community shocked after 18-year-old shot to death, former UWG professor arrested
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Anna Jones' former teacher, Stephanie Hodges, said she still hasn't processed the death of her former student. "I just cried. I cried all day. And I tried to get to church this morning. I had to leave as it is just really hard," she told 11Alive's Karys Belger Sunday.
Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail
When Dr. Casey Locarnini, aka Dr. Loc, and his wife, Roxanne, opened Dunwoody Urgent Care in 2005, they blazed a trail by offering a whole new level of medical care to nearby residents. Located in the heart of Dunwoody at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Chamblee Dunwoody roads, their clinic provided walk-in care for […] The post Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
douglasnow.com
Kaitlyn Tanner named Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer
Kaitlyn Tanner, 16, has been named Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer at the Miss Georgia Volunteer pageant this past weekend in Atlanta. The pageant is held annually to "empower young women" while giving them scholarship opportunities in the pageantry world. Kaitlyn, adopted by her family at birth, has advocated for adoption...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Floyd Sheriff’s Office hosts “Supplies 4 Success” event
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – On Saturday morning the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office held the “Supplies 4 Success” event (formerly known as “Give a Kid a Chance”) alongside Crosspoint City Church with the BLESS Coalition to provide children in need with free bookbags and school supplies they will need for the upcoming school year.
anash.org
New Shluchim Will Open First Chabad in Atlanta Suburb
Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg were recently appointed as the shluchim to Dunwoody, Georgia, a suburb northwest of Atlanta. An Atlanta suburb known for being an attractive suburban area, and home to thousands of Yidden, will be getting their very first Chabad House, with the recent appointment of Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg and their daughter Musya as shluchim to the area.
Fans, event planners blame Georgia gun laws over Music Midtown cancelation
ATLANTA — Music Midtown announced Monday that the weekend-long music festival has been canceled. In a post on Facebook, Music Midtown said, “due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year.”. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned Monday that it appears a...
fox5atlanta.com
University of West Georgia professor fatally shot freshman student, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. - The University of West Georgia community in a state of shock after police announced that one of its professors killed one of its students. Police say 47-year-old Richard Sigman shot 18-year-old Anna Jones at a parking deck near Adamson Square around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Friends rushed Jones...
The Citizen Online
Thieves busy in Peachtree City
It is not unusual to have a golf cart stolen in Peachtree City. Somewhat less common is to have a cart stolen while at a charging station. This has happened before, and it happened again on July 28. An officer on July 28 at approximately 6:20 a.m. responded to Balmoral...
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
WAFF
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
fox5atlanta.com
True crime series to air episode featuring Georgia mother's terrifying kidnapping, assault
CANTON, Ga. - Canton resident Morgan Metzer said she woke up early New Year's Day to a masked man in her bedroom, his voice somehow mechanically altered. She said he zip-tied her hands and threw a pillowcase over her head after beating and choking her. Her husband Rodney, who she...
townandtourist.com
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
