The University of West Georgia is grieving the death of an 18-year-old first-year student and grappling with the notion that a former professor is charged in her death. Richard Sigman, 47, has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for his involvement in the death of Anna Jones, the Carrollton Police Department said.

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO