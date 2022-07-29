ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

appenmedia.com

Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2

In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
ALPHARETTA, GA
nypressnews.com

Professor charged with murder after death of University of West Georgia student

The University of West Georgia is grieving the death of an 18-year-old first-year student and grappling with the notion that a former professor is charged in her death. Richard Sigman, 47, has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for his involvement in the death of Anna Jones, the Carrollton Police Department said.
CARROLLTON, GA
Cedartown, GA
Georgia Society
Cedartown, GA
thecitymenus.com

Promoting a Healthier and More Resilient Carroll County

Each one of us that works, lives, and plays in our community hopefully enjoys a healthy and resilient life. The West Georgia Prevention & Advocacy Resource Center, Inc. (PARC) is pleased to announce their newest program, Project Resilience, with the theme of “Promoting a Healthy & Resilient Carroll County.” PARC’s director Rob Dial adds, “Our goal is to have everyone willing to participate in this coordinated effort to promote our community’s health and safety.”
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail

When Dr. Casey Locarnini, aka Dr. Loc, and his wife, Roxanne, opened Dunwoody Urgent Care in 2005, they blazed a trail by offering a whole new level of medical care to nearby residents. Located in the heart of Dunwoody at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Chamblee Dunwoody roads, their clinic provided walk-in care for […] The post Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
douglasnow.com

Kaitlyn Tanner named Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer

Kaitlyn Tanner, 16, has been named Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer at the Miss Georgia Volunteer pageant this past weekend in Atlanta. The pageant is held annually to "empower young women" while giving them scholarship opportunities in the pageantry world. Kaitlyn, adopted by her family at birth, has advocated for adoption...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Floyd Sheriff’s Office hosts “Supplies 4 Success” event

Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – On Saturday morning the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office held the “Supplies 4 Success” event (formerly known as “Give a Kid a Chance”) alongside Crosspoint City Church with the BLESS Coalition to provide children in need with free bookbags and school supplies they will need for the upcoming school year.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
anash.org

New Shluchim Will Open First Chabad in Atlanta Suburb

Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg were recently appointed as the shluchim to Dunwoody, Georgia, a suburb northwest of Atlanta. An Atlanta suburb known for being an attractive suburban area, and home to thousands of Yidden, will be getting their very first Chabad House, with the recent appointment of Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg and their daughter Musya as shluchim to the area.
DUNWOODY, GA
The Citizen Online

Thieves busy in Peachtree City

It is not unusual to have a golf cart stolen in Peachtree City. Somewhat less common is to have a cart stolen while at a charging station. This has happened before, and it happened again on July 28. An officer on July 28 at approximately 6:20 a.m. responded to Balmoral...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WAFF

32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
townandtourist.com

17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)

When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
ATLANTA, GA

