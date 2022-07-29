Yankees Are Trying to Trade Miguel Andújar Before Deadline

www.newsobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mets get Ruf from Giants, Givens from Cubs before deadline
NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place New York Mets acquired reliever Mychal Givens and designated hitter Darin Ruf in separate deals ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. New York got a much-needed boost for its bullpen by landing Givens from the Chicago Cubs for minor league pitcher Saúl González. Givens, a 32-year-old right-hander, was 6-2 with two saves and a 2.66 ERA in 40 games for the Cubs this season. Earlier in the day, Ruf was obtained from the San Francisco Giants for J.D. Davis and three pitching prospects in an exchange of right-handed bats. Left-handers Thomas Szapucki and Nick Zwack also went to the Giants along with right-hander Nick Zwack.
Royals send Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays for 2 players
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals sent utility man Whit Merrifield to the Blue Jays just minutes before Tuesday’s trade deadline, even though the two-time All-Star was unvaccinated against COVID-19 and had to miss Kansas City’s trip to Toronto last month. It’s unclear whether Merrifield, who has primarily played second base but is capable of playing anywhere in the outfield and across the infield, has received or is planning to get the shot required of all players traveling to Canada. Merrifield drew the ire of Royals fans when, prior to their trip to Toronto, he said: “Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes.” Many in Kansas City took that to mean he wouldn’t get vaccinated for his last-place team but would be open to it for a contender.
Comments / 0