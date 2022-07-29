Yankees Are Trying to Trade Miguel Andújar Before Deadline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals sent utility man Whit Merrifield to the Blue Jays just minutes before Tuesday’s trade deadline, even though the two-time All-Star was unvaccinated against COVID-19 and had to miss Kansas City’s trip to Toronto last month. It’s unclear whether Merrifield, who has primarily played second base but is capable of playing anywhere in the outfield and across the infield, has received or is planning to get the shot required of all players traveling to Canada. Merrifield drew the ire of Royals fans when, prior to their trip to Toronto, he said: “Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes.” Many in Kansas City took that to mean he wouldn’t get vaccinated for his last-place team but would be open to it for a contender.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 11 MINUTES AGO