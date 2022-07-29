Sheriff’s deputies investigating Gig Harbor homicide

www.gigharbornow.org
Florida's Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle
4 amazing steakhouses in SeattleAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus proposal would give many people hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerSeattle, WA
Chronicle
Police in Thurston County Are Looking for Man Who Robbed Area Pizza Business
Lacey police are looking for a man who robbed a pizza business last week while armed. On July 27, police say the man robbed a Domino's Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE, which is near College Street Southeast at Yelm Highway Southeast. The man, who is considered armed and...
Deputies search for driver who pinned person against garage in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Deputies are searching for a suspect after they say he drove through a backyard party in Everett, crashed into a garage and pinned a person between the car and garage. Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at a home in the 9700 block of 27th...
Auburn man arrested after roommate found dead with severe head trauma
AUBURN, Wash. — An argument between Auburn roommates Monday afternoon turned deadly. Auburn police say they were called to the home in the 29000 block of 118th Avenue SE where three people lived at 7:10 p.m. The caller, a woman roommate, called saying one of the men roommates killed...
Man injured after car crashes into garage during party at Everett home
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a man accused of crashing a car into a garage and injuring a man during a party in the backyard of an Everett home on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to a...
Series of 3 shootings in 24 hours leaves a man dead, others injured in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Investigators were busy this weekend after a series of three shootings Saturday and Sunday left one man dead and three injured in Tacoma. The most recent happened near S 4th Street and Dock Street early Sunday morning. The driveway in Thea's Park was closed for much of...
Bellevue police seeking couple wanted for frisking victims looking for items to steal
Bellevue police are asking the public for help to identify a couple wanted for six robberies, where they steal jewelry from pedestrians. The couple, described as a Middle Eastern male and female, typically drive up to elderly people who don’t speak English and frisk them, looking for items to steal.
Suspect arrested at gunpoint in 23rd and Union knife attack
A man suffered stab wounds to his head and the assailant was quickly arrested at gunpoint in a knife attack Sunday night in front of the 23rd and Union PCC. Police and Seattle Fire were called to the area of 23rd and Union just after 9 PM to the reported stabbing. According to emergency radio updates, the victim was found with a knife wound to the back of the head and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Edmonds man arrested after admitting to murdering wife
An Edmonds man was arrested Friday for the murder of his wife, according to the Edmonds Police Department. At about 5 p.m. on July 29, a 73-year-old man called 911 and said he had attempted to murder his wife in the 23400 block of 94th Avenue West. When officers arrived,...
Seattle PD in Standoff with Suspect of Failed Burglary Attempt
Seattle, WA: During the evening of July 29, officers were called to the 9400 block of Rainier Avenue South in the city of Seattle for a person who had entered a home with the intent to burglarize before finding the home occupied. The victim managed to escape. However, the suspect...
Man Drowns While Fixing Boat In Washington Lake
Reporters say the man went underwater to fix the propeller on his boat.
2 arrested, drugs seized during narcotics investigation
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Seattle police said they arrested two people Friday during an investigation into the supply and sales of fentanyl pills, crack cocaine and methamphetamine to the Belltown neighborhood. After a search warrant was served at a Renton home, a 26-year-old man and 27-year-old man were arrested.
The Crime Corner: Arrest made after dog dies in extreme heat on balcony
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 29: Man arrested after leaving a dog to die in heat on a balcony, Seattle Police arrest man for attempting to set a propane tank on fire outside a Walgreens, Bonney Lake police take two into custody over an armed robbery, and a woman found dead in Shoreline.
On-duty ferry captain during 'hard-landing' resigns
The captain on duty during a 'hard-landing' of a ferry at the Fauntleroy terminal has resigned. All crew members tested negative for drug or alcohol use.
Renton Police seek help obtaining video evidence for homicide investigation
RENTON, Wash. - Police are asking the public's help in investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday in Renton. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), the homicide happened between 8:45 and 9:30 p.m. in the 900 Block of Houser Way N. A man was shot numerous times, and it does not appear to be random. Authorities say the suspects may be associated with a vehicle.
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
1 shot, injured at Magnuson Park fireworks party
SEATTLE - An 18-year-old man was shot and injured at a party in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood. Officers were called to Magnuson Park late Friday night to reports of shots fired. When they arrived after 11:30 p.m., they say there were around 300 others at the park. Witnesses explained...
Police investigating two shootings in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma residents are on alert after two shootings occurred Saturday, less than 12 hours apart. Police were first called before 5:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting that left one dead at a gas station and then were called to investigate the second shooting after 3:30 p.m. in the Hilltop neighborhood.
Husband arrested, accused of killing his wife inside their Edmonds home
Edmonds Police say a 73-year-old man is in jail after he reportedly killed his 66-year-old wife on Friday. Police responded to a home in the 23400 block of 94th Avenue W. shortly before 5 p.m., after a man called police to report a death. Washington State Patrol helped with the...
Man hospitalized after a traffic collision in Bremerton (Bremerton, WA)
A man was seriously injured following a traffic collision Thursday in Bremerton. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place in the 3800 block of Kitsap Way before rush hour. The authorities responded to the scene at around 3:46 p.m. The man who was injured was driving a Geo Metro on the road when his car collided with a Chevrolet Suburban that was preparing to turn onto the road.
