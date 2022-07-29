A crash is blocking multiple lanes along I-71/75 near Fort Mitchell

www.wlwt.com
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking traffic and causing delays along I-74 in Dearborn County
BRIGHT, Ind. — UPDATE:. A crash causing delays along westbound I-74 in Dearborn County has been cleared, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing potentially significant delays for motorists traveling west in Dearborn County this morning. According...
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on I-71 after a crash in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — The right lane is blocked on northbound I-71 after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. between the Ridge Avenue and Red Bank Road exits. Delays are expected to...
WLWT 5
A disabled vehicle is blocking lanes on I-275 in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — 4:14 p.m. The incident has been cleared by police. Traffic is still moving slowly as it returns to normal. Delays are still exceeding one hour but should be clearing up soon. 3:16 p.m. Three lanes are now blocked on westbound I-275 as police attempt to remove...
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on I-75 after a crash near the West End
CINCINNATI — Police are on scene of a crash on southbound I-75, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash is blocking the two left lanes near Ezzard Charles Drive. Delays should be expected as traffic slows and backs...
Butler County road closures: Where to detour
According to a release by the Butler County Engineer’s Office, Contreras Road will close 0.4 miles east of Riggs Road and 1.3 miles west of Fieldcrest Avenue on Monday, August 8. The road is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Friday, August 12.
WLWT 5
A crash on the Brent Spence Bridge is blocking lanes and causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 on the Brent Spence Bridge, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash is reportedly at mile marker 191.4, just after entering Kentucky from Ohio. Delays are...
WKRC
City making improvements to prevent trucks from getting stuck under Madisonville bridge
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - The city is trying to prevent problems at a troubled bridge. The railroad bridge at Madison and Kenwood roads in Madisonville has 12 feet of clearance. Trucks that are too tall frequently wind up getting stuck underneath. Madisonville community leaders say the city is working on...
WLWT 5
Crews are on scene of a watermain break on Columbia Road near Mason
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Warren County Water and Sewer Department reported a watermain break near Mason, Monday afternoon. Officials say the watermain break is on Columbia Road, south of Socialville-Fosters Road. Crews are on site and are working to contain the break. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
1 seriously injured in bicycle-involved Clinton County hit-and-run
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bicyclist is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Clinton County Sunday night. The crash happened on State Route 730 in Union Township around 9:40 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation showed that a man was riding his bicycle...
WLWT 5
Man dead following two-car accident on State Road 129
VERSAILLES, Ind. — A Bartholomew County, Indiana, man has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles on Saturday. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Upon further investigation, authorities indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350,...
WLWT 5
Officials: 2 firefighters injured responding to residence fire in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Fire Department officials said two firefighters were injured Monday responding to a residence fire in Avondale. According to officials, around 5:09 p.m. dispatch received calls about a house on fire. The initial callers said they were at Children’s Hospital reporting they could see smoke and flames...
WLWT 5
Two firefighters injured during structure fire battle in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in Avondale earlier Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Two firefighters received minor injuries while extinguishing the blaze. Crews responded to the structure fire on the 3400 block of Harvey...
Police investigating after body found in Dayton
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed that they were called to the scene.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati extends e-scooter curfew until 9 p.m.
CINCINNATI — Almost four months after making some changes to improve pedestrian safety, Cincinnati city leaders are revisiting the conversation. On Tuesday, representatives from Lyft and Uber went before city council. City leaders seem to be satisfied with the efforts put forth by e-scooter companies to enhance pedestrian safety....
WLWT 5
Police: Suspect arrested after man found dead in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man is dead and another man has been arrested after police responded to a report of gunfire in Middletown on Monday. It happened around 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to the 2100 block of Grand Avenue for a report of gunfire. When they got to...
Washington Missourian
No one injured in Union gas pump fire
No one was injured Saturday night when a gas station pump caught fire in Union, officials said. The fire started at 10:05 p.m. at the Shell station at 6364 Highway V, just off Highway 47, Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said.
blueash.com
Blue Ash Connectivity Plan update
Blue Ash Public Works Director Gordon Perry gave council members an update on roadway improvement plans, traffic signal system upgrades, and connectivity plans at the July 14 City Council meeting. The plans outline short- (1-2 years), medium- (2-5 years), and long-term (5+ years) goals and projects that will improve city...
WLWT 5
A hazard is blocking multiple lanes along I-71 near Mason
MASON, Ohio — Police are blocking lanes along I-71 due to a hazard in the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The two left lanes in both directions along I-71 at Exit 24 toward Western Row Road are blocked due to low hanging wires, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating fatal Oakley stabbing
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says one man has died after a stabbing early Saturday in Oakley. Officials say around 1 a.m., District 2 officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to he 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue for a reported stabbing. Watch the latest headlines...
Why are gas prices different from neighborhood to neighborhood?
Cincinnati resident Terry Donald said the prices he sees in Westwood are much higher than those in nearby Cheviot or Colerain Township.
