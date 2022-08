BOSTON -- Kyle Van Noy is gone. So is Jamie Collins. Dont'a Hightower remains unsigned and appears to be halfway to retirement. The Patriots' linebacking corps has obviously undergone a massive change.And while there's been a bit of buzz surrounding the potential of Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson, head coach Bill Belichick is feeling a bit optimistic about a much lesser-known linebacker in Jahlani Tavai.ESPN's Mike Reiss caught Belichick's interview on Sirius XM on Monday, and Belichick seemed to have high hopes for Tavai in the Patriots' defense while also expressing confidence in the talent at the linebacker level.Belichick said...

