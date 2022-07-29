Vets in Ukraine Are Saving Animals Hurt Near Front Lines

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT. 12:05 p.m.: The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy Western nations has accused Russia of trying to "weaponize" its energy exports and pledged to work to ensure Moscow doesn't "exploit" its position as an energy producer "to profit from its aggression at the expense of vulnerable countries," Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

POLITICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO