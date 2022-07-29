Vets in Ukraine Are Saving Animals Hurt Near Front Lines

www.voanews.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Russia Adopts Oppressive Laws Targeting War Opponents
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Moscow has done its best to suppress opposition inside Russia. VOA Russian has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Aleksandr Barash, Dmitry Vershinin.
Must Fido Pay the Price for Saving Human Lives?
For years, thousands of beagles suffered inhumane conditions at a Virginia breeding house, where they were raised as test animals for medical researchers. Now it’s being shut down and the dogs are up for adoption, raising fresh questions about the ethics of animal testing. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias investigates. A warning: some images in this report might be disturbing to some viewers. Contributor: Lynn Davis.
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 2
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT. 12:05 p.m.: The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy Western nations has accused Russia of trying to "weaponize" its energy exports and pledged to work to ensure Moscow doesn't "exploit" its position as an energy producer "to profit from its aggression at the expense of vulnerable countries," Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukrainian grain sails on the Black Sea
The first shipment of Ukrainian grain has left the port city of Odesa, bound for Lebanon. What’s the possibility of Russia attacking Ukraine from Belarus? And, inside the lost tapes of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
Russia Imposes Travel Ban on Dozens More Prominent Britons
Russia announced sanctions Monday against dozens of British politicians, officials and public figures, accusing them of supporting the “demonization” of the country. Russia's Foreign Ministry said 39 Britons would be banned from entering the country, joining more than 200 other British nationals that Moscow has already banned. The...
Russia High Court Labels Ukraine's Azov Regiment ‘Terrorist’ Group
The Supreme Court of Russia, acting on a request by the Prosecutor General's Office, has designated Ukraine's ultra-right Azov Regiment as a "terrorist" organization. The court announced the decision on Tuesday against the group, one of the most prominent Ukrainian military formations fighting against Russia in eastern Ukraine. The court...
Ukraine War Hangs Over UN Meeting on Nuclear Treaty's Legacy
United Nations — There was already plenty of trouble to talk about when a major U.N. meeting on the landmark Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty was originally supposed to happen in 2020. Now the pandemic-postponed conference finally starts Monday as Russia's war in Ukraine has reanimated fears of nuclear confrontation and...
Ukraine Restarts Grain Exports with New Shipment
A ship loaded with grain left the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Monday. It was the first grain shipment to leave Ukraine since the war with Russia cut off exports. It is headed to the Middle Eastern nation of Lebanon. The ship, called the Razoni, has 26,000 tons of...
In Lavrov's Africa Visit, Russia Seizes Opportunities
Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, Russia intensified its global battle to win support with an official trip to four African countries by its foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov. Elizabeth Cherneff narrates this report from the VOA Moscow Bureau.
Drone Hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Headquarters in Sevastopol
A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone hit the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet on the Crimean Peninsula on Sunday, wounding six people, local authorities said, while Ukraine said a Russian missile attack killed one of its richest people, a grain merchant. There was no immediate...
Ukrainian Grain Shipments Resume from Odesa
Grain shipments from Ukraine’s port of Odesa resumed Monday, the first since Russia invaded its neighbor in late February. The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni was the first to leave port, carrying more than 26,000 tons of corn bound for Lebanon. In a statement, Turkey’s defense ministry said other unspecified ships would also depart Ukraine on Monday.
Ukrainian Grain Shipment Expected to Reach Turkey Wednesday
The Turkish defense ministry said it expects the first shipment of Ukrainian grain since Russia launched its invasion to arrive off Turkey’s coast early Wednesday. The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni is on its way from the Ukrainian port of Odesa to Lebanon with more than 26,000 tons of corn on board.
Anti-Junta Forces in Myanmar Rely on Homemade Weapons
YANGON, MYANMAR — Opposition People’s Defense Forces in Myanmar are battling the ruling junta’s military with locally produced weapons, members of the PDF told VOA in recent weeks. The PDF members, mostly students and farmers with no previous weapons manufacturing experience, said they figured out how to...
Iran Border Guards Clash With Afghanistan's Taliban
Tehran — Clashes broke out Sunday between Iranian border guards and Taliban forces, officials said, with the Afghan side confirming one of their border officers was killed and another wounded. Both sides accused the other of opening fire first. "There was a clash between the border guards of the...
At UN, Review of Nuclear Controls in Tense World Underway
United Nations — The U.N. secretary-general warned Monday at the start of a nuclear non-proliferation conference that the risks of more nuclear weapons is growing as guardrails to prevent escalation are weakening. “Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,” Antonio Guterres told the opening...
Chinese Company Looks to Buy Solomon Islands Seaport
A Chinese state-owned company is negotiating to buy a forestry plantation with a port and World War II airstrip in the Solomon Islands. The United States and its allies are concerned that China wants to create a naval stronghold in the South Pacific country. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported...
Nearly 700 Migrants Crossed Channel on Monday in 2022 Record
London — Almost 700 migrants and asylum seekers crossed the Channel to Britain in a single day this week, a new record for the year, the UK government said Tuesday. The latest arrivals suggest the government's controversial policy to deport those attempting the dangerous crossing to Rwanda has so far failed to deter them.
Pakistan Army Helicopter Carrying Senior General, 5 Others, Missing
Islamabad — Pakistan said Monday that a military helicopter carrying six people, including a top general, went missing during a flood relief operation in southwestern Baluchistan province. The military said in a late-night statement that the aviation helicopter was supervising relief activities in Lasbela district, about 500 kilometers south...
