Formal Humor Takes off With the Advent of Language

Your Marriage Can Thrive After an Affair
Instead of focusing on punishing the guilty, couples who thrive after an affair focus on solving the challenging problem of how to be faithful. A radical new level of intimacy involves each partner feeling safe to share who they really are. Focus on solving the real problems that eroded your...
Rich Kids: Painted Into a Corner
“Why write about those spoiled brats?” the podcaster asked, capturing in a few words every stereotype of those raised in affluent families:. They don’t have respect for what their parents or grandparents handed them. They have no idea what went into building the family business that sustains them.
Reassessing Your Long-Held Beliefs
Deeply held beliefs subconsciously influence people's behavior. Core beliefs are resistant to change, even in the face of competing evidence. Beliefs associated with fear are particularly intransigent. Mindful awareness is the first step in shifting old patterns that don't correspond with one's current feelings. I recently had a chance to...
Are First-Date Gender Roles Outdated?
First-date "scripts" prescribe actions, events, and behavior expected on a first date. Traditional gender first-date stereotypes assign men behavior that is active and dominant, and women behavior that is reactive. Modern daters tend to embrace more egalitarian ideals. Traditionally, when a man asked a woman on a date, the invitation...
More Trust Leads to More Meaning in Your Life
The basis of mistrust is fear. By addressing fears, one can discover more meaning in life. Eventually, most people reach a point where they need to trust their own intuitive knowing, rather than rely on others' opinions. Mistrust can begin when one tries to control other people and circumstances. The...
Are Human Emotions Hard-Wired, Pre-Cultural and Universal?
This post is a review of Between Us: How Cultures Create Emotions. By Batja Mesquita. W.W. Norton & Company. 290 pp. $28.95. When they learn that a beloved relative is terminally ill, members of Buddhist families in Thailand have been socialized to avoid thinking about or expressing their feelings. And to accept the outcome, calmly, and with detachment. This practice, Batja Mesquita points out, is the opposite of “grief work,” an approach to trauma and loss common in Western societies, based on the premise that suppressing anger and sadness makes individuals feel bad about themselves and impedes close relationships with others.
How Psychology Can Validate Disenfranchised Grief
The COVID-19 pandemic and rise in violence and addiction have left many loved ones with traumatic loss. Trajectories of grief vary. Disbelief, yearning, emotional pain and numbness are natural responses to loss. How long grief lasts is highly individualized. Family, community and society help us bear loss. We need expanded...
The Science of Happiness
Happiness is best understood through an interdisciplinary perspective combining psychology, neuroscience, evolutionary biology, and the arts. A mismatch between our modern and ancestral environments contributes to the epidemic of unhappiness. Antifragility and delayed gratification are essential for finding happiness and meaning. I recently had the meaningful experience of speaking with...
How to Forgive and to Get Forgiveness
Forgiving someone means overriding the natural impulse to strike back. Forgiving is not deciding that what the other person did was justifiable or excusable. The more you practice forgiveness, the more quickly other people may forgive you, too. Cowritten by Charlie Huntington and Tchiki Davis, Ph.D. Have you ever struggled...
Producing a Proper Musical Prodigy
Practically speaking, a prodigy is simply a child who can do musical things that peers cannot. Prodigies are produced from a combination of environmental factors and personal characteristics. Prodigies can be specialists or well-rounded musicians, based on the style of music in which they are active. As someone who frequently...
Words to Live By From Unlikely Places
When I was 10 years old, my parents took me to see a play called You Can’t Take it With You. We were living in Los Angeles, and it was during the 1960s—after the summer of love, but before the Manson murders. Everyone and everything was, to quote Paul Simon, "feeling groovy."
When Actions Don't Speak Louder Than Words
Our actions, including things we say, are driven by our goals. Some goals are harder to achieve and require more of our attention than others. Different actions may be used in different environments to achieve the same goal. You’re probably just as familiar as I am with the proverb, “Actions...
Love and the Communication Myth
Good communication is a function of connection — simultaneous caring about each other’s well-being. When partners feel connected, they communicate well. Communication techniques can make you feel heard but rarely connected. Emotional demeanor, not words, is the primary mode of communication in love relationships. One of the great...
Finding Joy in Everyday Moments
Transcendent experiences elicit positive emotions, such as joy, peace, and wonder, as well as enhancing mental and emotional well-being. Transcendence can help us be more effective in our work and easier to get along with our co-workers. Transcendence is supported through mindful moments, quiet spaces, mono-tasking, and exposure to art...
