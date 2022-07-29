NHL Rumors: Canucks, Bruins, Oilers, Sharks

thehockeywriters.com
Milan Lucic documents sizable Bruins reunion at Tuukka Rask's wedding
As we await official word on several longtime Boston Bruins, allow Milan Lucic to take you on a trip down memory lane. Lucic, who spent his first eight NHL seasons in Boston and won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011, joined a host of current and former Bruins players in Italy this weekend to celebrate the wedding of retired goaltender Tuukka Rask and his longtime partner, Jasmiina Nikkila.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: RFAs, Klingberg & More
The Anaheim Ducks have certainly been busy over the past couple of weeks. Even after making a pair of marquee signings on Day 1 of Free Agent Frenzy, general manager Pat Verbeek was far from finished. Ducks Sign 2022 First-Round Picks to ELCs. The Ducks now have both of their...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Hire Ryan McGill To Shake up Defense
After letting go of Mark Recchi and parting ways with Alain Nasreddine earlier this offseason, the New Jersey Devils solved one piece of the puzzle by hiring Andrew Brunette to replace Recchi. He will oversee the team’s forwards and power play, meaning they still had a hole to fill with Nasreddine’s position still open. They took care of that on Friday by hiring former Vegas Golden Knights assistant Ryan McGill to run their penalty kill and work with their defensemen.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flames, Bruins, Blackhawks, Flyers, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames met with Jonathan Huberdeau to potentially talk an extension. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins know they have to clear cap space. How will they do it?. There are updates on Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews out of Chicago and how likely is...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Not Being Helped by Lamoriello’s Secrecy
As the offseason trudges on into August, the New York Islanders still have not made a move in free agency to impact their roster. The trade for Alexander Romanov at the draft solved one of their biggest questions, but many remain, including who will be their scoring threat. The team lost out on Johnny Gaudreau — although it is unclear how involved they were — and did not land Matthew Tkachuk. Now they have a chance at Nazem Kadri or a bevy of restricted free agents (RFAs) to improve their offense. However, the question is the same as last year: why has there been radio silence out of the Islanders’ camp?
The Hockey Writers
Adidas Steps Away: Who Will Supply the NHL’s New Jerseys?
It’s time for Adidas and the NHL to update their relationship statuses, as the German sports clothing brand will not extend its contract as the league’s uniform and apparel supplier beyond the 2023-24 season, paving the way for a new manufacturer to step into the Bavarian company’s shoes.
The Hockey Writers
History of Stanley Cup Winners That Changed Coaches Midseason
NHL teams change head coaches more frequently and with more success than in any other professional sport. The strategy of a coaching change reached extreme levels when 12 of the (then) 31 teams in the NHL changed coaches between April 2018 and February 2019. It led to great success in 2019-20 and 2020-21 when Rick Bowness of the Dallas Stars and Dominique Ducharme of the Montreal Canadiens took over midseason and turned their respective teams into Stanley Cup runner-ups.
The Hockey Writers
5 Oilers Who Could Reach Milestones in 2022-23
It almost still feels like yesterday that Artturi Lehkonen scored on Mike Smith moments into overtime of Game 4 of the 2022 Western Conference Final series, giving the Colorado Avalanche a 4-0 series sweep of the Edmonton Oilers. But incredibly, the beginning of August means that the Oilers are now...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Next Number Retired Needs to Be John MacLean
On Friday, the New York Islanders hired John MacLean as an assistant coach. He has a long history with general manager Lou Lamoriello; in 1983, he was drafted by Lamoriello, who was GM of the New Jersey Devils. The man called “Johnny Mac” put up 701 points in 934 games in red and black.
Boston Bruins sign forward Brett Harrison to three-year contract
The Boston Bruins signed 19-year-old forward Brett Harrison to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday. The deal carries an annual
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Need Kakko to Step Up in 2022-23
The New York Rangers got key contributions from their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko during their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final. However, the season ended on a sour note for Kakko, as head coach Gerard Gallant scratched him for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay ended up winning the game and eliminated the Rangers.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks News & Rumors: Marleau, Wilson, Knyzhov & More
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Patrick Marleau’s No. 12 will be retired this upcoming February. Meanwhile, long-time general manager (GM) Doug Wilson will have a banner lifted to the rafters this October. In other news, Nikolai Knyzhov is expected to be ready to go...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Potential Return From Canadiens in a Jesse Puljujarvi Trade
Now that Jesse Puljujarvi is signed, Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland should have an easier time trading him. Holland and head coach Jay Woodcroft may be on different pages in this regard, but they ultimately want what’s best for the team. Holland has emphasized that Puljujarvi played really...
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Kadri, Huberdeau, Mangiapane
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri remains a free agent and the Flames are still considered an option for him. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau met with general manager Brad Treliving for the first time on Monday night, resulting in hope that an extension between the two parties may indeed happen.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Unfinished Business, Bowen & Avs
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I share thoughts about what the team’s philosophy might be heading into the regular season. I’ll also look at both the Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division to suggest how these might change this season. Third, I’ll...
The Hockey Writers
Kristy’s Devils Mailbag: Ruff, Severson, Advice & More
I am extremely excited to share my first edition of Kristy’s Devils Mailbag. I reached out to New Jersey Devils fans on Twitter asking for questions, and you did not disappoint. Today, I will discuss head coach Lindy Ruff, the goaltending tandem, and my advice for someone hoping to break into sports media.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Islanders, Blues, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the New York Islanders set to announce a few deals are done? Will the Toronto Maple Leafs keep both Calle Jarnkrok and Alex Kerfoot on their roster?. David Perron talks about his exit from the St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild are...
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Regression Candidates in 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues produced well offensively last season with nine 20-goal scorers. Naturally, there will be regression, which can happen in any season. There are some quality Blues candidates for offensive regression in 2022-23, but I’ve been wrong before. But there are reasons why I’ve chosen these three, and each one has a unique situation.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals Will Be Just Fine Without Backstrom
Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom underwent hip resurfacing surgery this offseason, which is a rather complicated procedure. The 34-year-old is coming off a 47-game campaign in 2021-22, with 6 goals and 25 assists, and is expected to miss most of, if not all, of the regular season in 2022-23. Backstrom...
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Defensive Logjam Will Force Trade
The Calgary Flames may have pulled off the trade of the summer and salvaged what hope they had in acquiring two big pieces in return for Matthew Tkachuk. But now MacKenzie Weegar, one of the pieces, fits right into a very crowded blue line that doesn’t have room for everyone.
