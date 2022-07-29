Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release

hypebeast.com
Related
hypebeast.com
Nike Channels Its Inner Super Hero With Its New Air Kukini "Mighty Swooshers"
Nike has had its fair share of unorthodox silhouettes. One that arguably stands out the most is the Air Kukini, arriving in the year 2000 as part of the Swoosh’s experimental Alpha Project. Now following its “Pixel” edition of the Kukini earlier this month, the sportswear giant is presenting its anime-inspired “Mighty Swooshers” iteration.
Jordan Brand Unveils the Air Jordan 37
Click here to read the full article. Jordan Brand unveiled the latest entry in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line this week along with details on when fans can get their hands on a pair. The sportswear brand shared details behind the design of the Air Jordan 37, revealing that the shoe pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan 7 silhouette but is built for modern-day basketball. According to Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 37’s Lenoweave upper is constructed of a strong and pliable yarn called Arkema, with zones of support applied on specific areas of the shoe where ballers need it most. The...
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Concord"
In 2022, Jordan Brand has continued its tradition of revisiting its classic models and outfitting them with new looks. While a variety of silhouettes have been approached this year, one that stands out is the Air Jordan 5. Straight from 1990, the high-top sneaker has a storied history with the brand and now carries a “Concord” colorway. After an early look and official images surfaced previously, we’re offered on-foot shots of the upcoming Air Jordan 5 “Concord.”
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”
The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"
Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas"
Following a set of early imagery, we now have an official look at the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas.” Part of Jordan Brand’s upcoming Fall 2022 collection, the upcoming take on the beloved footwear model is centered around a mix of “Black/Light Steel Grey/White/Fire Red.”. It...
inputmag.com
The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce
Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy"
One strategy that Jordan Brand tends to implement for its retro footwear category is to dive into its archives and modernize its classical colorways. When it comes to the Air Jordan 4, one of the silhouette’s most iconic offerings is the “White Cement” iteration, and in Fall 2022 it’s slated to be reimagined with “White/Midnight Navy” color scheme that’s extremely resemblant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
A Closer Look at the Air Jordan 13 "French Blue"
To kick off 2022, Jordan Brand was quick to present several looks for the Air Jordan 13. These included “Del Sol” and “Court Purple” colorways that launched in Q1. Now, after a first look popped up in May, the “French Blue” take on the Air Jordan 13 has once again surfaced with more imagery. The well-known color palette has touched down on various Jordan Brand silhouettes previously, including on the Air Jordan 12 in 2016.
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Light Green Spark"
Following early release rumors, we now have an official look at the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low “Light Green Spark.” Designed by the late Virgil Abloh, the mainly tonal look continues the MoMA, ComplexCon, MCA and ICA exclusive design series for the collaborative take on the AF1.
hypebeast.com
A Closer Look at the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 in "Sail" and "Crimson Bliss"
It’s no secret that music mogul DJ Khaled is a sneakerhead. As a result, he has teamed up with Jordan Brand in the past and earlier this year announced that he’d be reprising his partnership with a full collaborative capsule of footwear and apparel. Now, with a release date hopefully approaching soon, we’re offered a closer look at the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” in two of the upcoming colorways.
hypebeast.com
Kanye West's adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx" Is Restocking
Kanye West‘s partnership with adidas has proffered silhouettes for all, and one of the most successful pairs to come from the ongoing collaboration has been the YEEZY SLIDE, which now receives a restock in “Onyx.”. The YEEZY SLIDE has been seen in a multitude of bold colors, from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Early Glimpse at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12
A Ma Maniére has won the hearts of sneakerheads for its collaborative with Jordan Brand that entailed the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 1 High in 2021 as well as the Air Jordan 2 which debuted this year. Since it has seemingly found a formula of storytelling that strongly resonates with its audience, the brand feels it best to continue aligning with the Jumpman team for more offerings which is why it’s expected to now lend its touch to the Air Jordan 12.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at Nike’s Air Max 90 Terrascape "Vivid Green"
Is celebrating the 35th anniversary of its Air Max technology by reissuing some of its most popular silhouettes that come with Air cushioning. Now the sportswear giant is presenting its latest sneaker under the “Terrascape” umbrella with its Air Max 90 “Vivid Green.”. Combining “Phantom,” “Vivid Green,”...
hypebeast.com
Official Release Date Revealed for Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown"
Jordan Brand continues on its university tour, with a retro release of Air Jordan models. The Air Jordan 6 surfaces to celebrate the Georgetown Hoyas in an all-new iteration. Arriving in the Georgetown University colorway, the shoe comes dressed in a magnet grey and college navy color scheme. The silhouette features an all-sued grey upper with matching tongues, heel clips, laces and midsoles in the same color. Reflective perforations add to the details of the shoe which also include navy accents on the midsole and heel, as well as the Jumpman branding that sits on the icy translucent outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
The Jordan Two Trey Joins Jordan Brand's 2022 PSG Collection
In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
hypebeast.com
The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Surfaces in "MX Carbon"
Joining the offerings set to arrive as part of YEEZY Day this year, the YEEZY Runner is releasing in a new “MX Carbon” colorway. This time around, the unique slip-on model is coming in a bold swirled multi-color look. The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Carbon” features a...
hypebeast.com
J Balvin Confirms Release Date for His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration
Storytelling is a significant part of J Balvin‘s creative initiatives. Whether it involves him making chart-topping Reggaeton tunes or crafting collaborative products with Jordan Brand, the Colombian icon makes it a point to put his values and culture at the forefront of everything he does. This year, his product line with the Jumpman team is expanding with a new Air Jordan 2 collaboration that possesses a heartfelt message.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" Will Come With Special Packaging
Expected to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 season, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” is centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic. Utilizing the classic “Chicago” colorway, the upcoming release features an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
Complex
Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Release Date Confirmed
The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s are without a doubt the most anticipated sneaker releases of this year. After 200 pairs of a Damier-printed colorway were made available via a Sotheby’s auction in February and sold for an average of $126,500 per pair, we’re now learning more about the styles that will be hitting retail soon.
Comments / 0