Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release

Click here to read the full article. Jordan Brand unveiled the latest entry in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line this week along with details on when fans can get their hands on a pair. The sportswear brand shared details behind the design of the Air Jordan 37, revealing that the shoe pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan 7 silhouette but is built for modern-day basketball. According to Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 37’s Lenoweave upper is constructed of a strong and pliable yarn called Arkema, with zones of support applied on specific areas of the shoe where ballers need it most. The...

APPAREL ・ 26 DAYS AGO