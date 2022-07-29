Toronto Raptors and OVO Unveil a Collaborative "Off Court Essentials" Capsule Collection

hypebeast.com
J Balvin Confirms Release Date for His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration
Storytelling is a significant part of J Balvin‘s creative initiatives. Whether it involves him making chart-topping Reggaeton tunes or crafting collaborative products with Jordan Brand, the Colombian icon makes it a point to put his values and culture at the forefront of everything he does. This year, his product line with the Jumpman team is expanding with a new Air Jordan 2 collaboration that possesses a heartfelt message.
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" Will Come With Special Packaging
Expected to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 season, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” is centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic. Utilizing the classic “Chicago” colorway, the upcoming release features an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
First Look at the Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit
While ISPA maintains a low profile in terms of how many releases take place each year, its models are anything but lowkey. The Nike line designed to “improvise, scavenge, protect and adapt” introduced the bulbous ISPA Link and ISPA Link Axis in April. Now, the ISPA Sense Flyknit has been unveiled as the next entry in the ISPA line.
Devin Booker's Book Projects Joins Beats for Custom Pill+
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has stayed busy this offseason. Between signing a four-year extension with the Phoenix Suns and starring as an NBA2K23 cover athlete alongside Michael Jordan, Booker continues to make noise as one of the hottest young stars in the NBA. Now, his creative label, Book Projects, introduces its fourth collaboration, this time joining with Beats to design a custom Pill+. After being silently retired in January of this year, the Beats Pill+ have seen a couple of collaborative reworks, including with American streetwear label Stüssy and Zack Bia’s record label Field Trip Recordings. Referred to as “some of the last Pill+ ever put into production,” its possible this may conclude the portable speaker’s life on shelves.
The Air Jordan 37 "Hare" Has an Official Release Date
Adding to the Jordan Brand‘s recent lineup of signature sneakers that take inspiration from past models, the Air Jordan 37 is set to release in the “Hare” colorway. The silhouette takes key design notes from the Jordan 7 “Hare” which was last released in 2015.
Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf Is Made for Black Puffers
From the quintessential black winter puffer to the trending crossbody bag, nylon puffer garments are reigning supreme in several forms. Whether it is worn purely for style or bracing the harsh winter elements is up to discussion. Either way, it looks like black puffer pieces are here to stay. The latest garment to pair with one’s puffer jacket or crossbody bag is Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf.
Clarks Originals Releases Pokémon Collaboration
Clarks Originals has expanded its lineup of the brand’s iconic Wallabee silhouette by partnering with Pokémon. Tapping into childhood nostalgia, the brand is bringing the much-loved Pokémon Pikachu character to life, bridging global fans and introducing them to the comfort of the Wallabee. The game, which was originally founded in the ’90s, has become a global phenomenon. Recently, fans have become incredibly interested in the trading cards created from the original company, bringing back playground nostalgia for the millennial generation.
Stüssy Reunites With Nike for an Air Max 2013 Assemblage in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
The first week of August 2022 is starting off strong in the world of sneakers as Ye is executing his annual YEEZY Day initiative, Jordan Brand is delivering modernized takes on its retro models and Salehe Bembury is back in the spotlight thanks to his newest collaboration with Vans. Before we dive into all of those exciting drops, let’s first summarize all of the action that turned up last week in the footwear space.
Emerging London Label Ronning Drops the Perfect Summer Lace Shirt
Magnus Ronning‘s eponymous London-based label is branching out, building on its recent homeware collection made in collaboration with Carmen Boyd with the release of a new summer essential: the Lace Shirt. Ronning presents the piece in “Stone,” which fits perfectly into the emerging brands’ minimalist and muted aesthetic. Paired...
Wacko Maria Joins Timberland on the 3-Eye Classic Lug
Japanese streetwear label Wacko Maria has been a staple for nearly two decades now. Aside from the imprint’s continued success from its in-house offerings, tasteful collaborations have propelled the brand forward. This year, Wacko Maria has already connected with Cheech & Chong and WOLF’S HEAD. Now, American footwear manufacturer, Timberland, joins the brand on two leopard print colorways of the 3-Eye Classic Lug. Both parties have worked with the print recently and now blend styles. Previously, Wacko Maria connected with Suicoke on a leopard print Deebo and Supreme x Timberland Spring/Summer 2019 featured a leopard print 3-Eye Classic Lug.
Snakeskin Detailing Hits the Nike Terminator High
Every year revisits its catalog to determine which of its old-school silhouettes to bring back. In 2022, one model that has been a key point of focus is the Air Kukini. However, it would seem that the Terminator High is the next model of interest as it recently resurfaced at COMME des GARÇONS Homme Plus’ Spring/Summer 2023 showroom and in “Georgetown,” one of its original colorways that utilizes the university’s color palette. Now, a new but familiar look outfits the Terminator High.
Reebok’s Question Mid PS "Orange Flare" Is Too Cool for School
Following the release of Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Mid in remembrance of hall of fame basketball player Julius Erving, Reebok is now presenting its latest edition of the shoe labelled the Question Mid PS “Orange Flare.”. This new colorway of the sneaker comes in a bold “Orange Flare/Acid...
Kevin Durant Taps Music Producers for His Next KD 15 Collabs
Outside of basketball, music is one area of life that Kevin Durant holds near and dear to his heart, especially when it comes to hip-hop. One way that the two-time champion has expressed this love is through his footwear as we’ve seen him release the KD 13 “Chill & Hype” as well as the KD 13 “Funk” colorways. And now that’s dropped his KD 15 signature, he’s expanding upon this affinity by letting hit-making producers Boi-1da and 9th Wonder cook up their own variations of the shoes.
The Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013/2015 Receives an Official Release Date
Following months of rumors and multiple early looks, Stüssy has now announced a release date for its upcoming. Air Max 2013/2015 collaboration. Taking to Instagram, the streetwear imprint recently posted a campaign video highlighting the “Fossil,” “Pink” and “Black” colorways set to release. Along with a closer look at the “Pink” pair accompanied by a caption revealing the August release date.
Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 Surfaces in a New Minimal Colorway
Continues to add to its Air Zoom Flight 95 lineup with an all-new sleek colorway for the upcoming Fall season. The latest iteration of the Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 arrives dressed in a mixture of black, Valerian Blue and Ale Brown color scheme. Constructed with a mostly all-black base with various materials including mesh, nubuck and leather materials, the shoe is Valerian Blue and Ale Brown accents highlight the panel details and the Swoosh branding. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole.
Steve Lacy Unveils ‘Give You the World’ Tour
Steve Lacy has announced his 2022 Give You The World Tour. Set in North America, the forthcoming tour is in support of his sophomore album, Gemini Rights, which was released on July 15 through L-M and RCA Records. Slated to begin this fall, this 27-show tour will kick off on October 2 in Denver, CO before concluding on November 11 in Los Angeles, CA. The majority of the shows are set in the United States with two being held in Canada.
Dr. Martens and The Great Frog Deliver Hardware-Inspired Collection
London jeweler, The Great Frog and Dr. Martens have teamed up to execute a collection designed for the rebels and outlaws of society. The two brands share a common rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic and have been worn by legends for years. The jewelry company has been crafting handmade items since 1972, and has been seen on the likes of Metallica’s Cliff Burton, Led Zeppelin, Skepta, Jay-Z and more. With their extensive rock history, the collaboration with Dr. Martens is definitely most fitting.
adidas and Thebe Magugu Unveil Vibrant Debut Collaboration
Has teamed up with South African designer Thebe Magugu for a new sports collaboration. The debut collection is complete with vibrantly-colored apparel and footwear, championing African heritage and inclusivity. Consisting of gender-neutral and womenswear pieces, apparel offerings include tennis garments, swimwear, running and UNITEFIT pieces. The garments come to life...
Nike’s New Dunk Low "UCLA" Takes Inspiration From Peter Moore’s 1985 Edition
When looking at the most popular sneaker silhouettes over the last few years, Nike’s Dunk Low has been one of spearheads of current skate trends that are dominating the streetwear market. Collaborative projects are constantly in the pipeline with cosigns from the likes of Lebron James, Travis Scott, and Kyrie Irving stealing the crown for some of the most high-profile editions of the shoe in recent times.
Official Look at the PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 “Panda”
Catalyst marketing is an area where thrives from a business standpoint as its roster of pop culture icons is arguably second to none. And one member that is looking to expand his catalog with the Swoosh is South Korean rapper G-Dragon through his PEACEMINUSONE imprint. Together, the duo is gearing up to roll out a PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 “Panda” colorway which has just been revealed by way of official imagery.
