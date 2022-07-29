Toronto Raptors and OVO Unveil a Collaborative "Off Court Essentials" Capsule Collection

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has stayed busy this offseason. Between signing a four-year extension with the Phoenix Suns and starring as an NBA2K23 cover athlete alongside Michael Jordan, Booker continues to make noise as one of the hottest young stars in the NBA. Now, his creative label, Book Projects, introduces its fourth collaboration, this time joining with Beats to design a custom Pill+. After being silently retired in January of this year, the Beats Pill+ have seen a couple of collaborative reworks, including with American streetwear label Stüssy and Zack Bia’s record label Field Trip Recordings. Referred to as “some of the last Pill+ ever put into production,” its possible this may conclude the portable speaker’s life on shelves.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO