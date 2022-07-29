Will Smith on Chris Rock Oscars slap: Actor explains why he didn't immediately apologize

www.foxnews.com
Demi Lovato updates pronouns to include she/her again: 'I'm such a fluid person'
Demi Lovato has announced a personal change. The singer and actress, whose new album "HOLY FVCK" is out Aug. 19, says her pronouns now also include she/her. In a recent interview on the Spout Podcast, Lovato said, "I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her, again." This comes a little over...
Brad Pitt brings out dance moves on 'Bullet Train' red carpet
Brad Pitt had some fun during a red-carpet appearance promoting his latest action film, "Bullet Train." Pitt, 58, wore a mint-green suit with a teal shirt underneath as he broke out in dance during the red-carpet appearance outside the Regency Village Theatre. Sony Pictures uploaded a slow-motion TikTok video of...
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' album could take Bad Bunny out of No. 1 spot on Billboard charts
Bad Bunny has been hanging tight at the top of the Billboard album chart for a consecutive seven weeks, but everything is likely to change next week when Beyoncé makes an appearance with her newest album "Renaissance." Beyoncé released her seventh studio album, "Renaissance" last week as the first...
