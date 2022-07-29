Montgomery College Welcomes President of Holy Cross Health Network and Former Dual Enrollment Student as Newest Board of Trustees Members

www.montgomerycollege.edu
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
howard.edu
Professor Jasmine Young, MBA, Appointed Director for Howard University School of Business Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music & Entertainment Business
WASHINGTON – The Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music & Entertainment Business at the Howard University School of Business is excited to welcome Jasmine Young, MBA, as its director. The Blavatnik Center offers one-year fellowships to high-potential students and equips them with the knowledge and materials necessary for pursuing careers in the music and entertainment industry.
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
Wbaltv.com
Towson among universities working to help Maryland fill teacher shortages
TOWSON, Md. — Maryland universities are trying to help school districts address a severe teaching shortage. It turns out, one of the problems contributing to the shortage is fewer college students are choosing education as a career. Over the past 10 years, the number of college students enrolling in Maryland teacher preparation programs decreased by 33%.
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Looking to Fill Vacant Spots
Aug. 2 – Virtual Hiring Information Session, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., individuals can join the session by clicking the link here. Aug. 10 – In-person job fair at Gaithersburg High School, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be a daily open house at...
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
WTOP
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
WTOP
Suspended Montgomery Co. assistant police chief out
A Montgomery County, Maryland, assistant police chief who had been suspended since June is now out of a job. Carmen Facciolo had been appointed to a newly-created job of civilian assistant police chief in June 2021. In a statement, County Executive Marc Elrich’s office said that Facciolo is “no longer...
Eye On Annapolis
US News & World Report Names AAMC Among Best in Region
U.S. News & World Report has recognized Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Maryland and the Baltimore Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report. LHAAMC also ranked high performing in 12 specialties for common adult procedures and conditions. The annual Best Hospitals rankings...
WTOP
Alexandria church gives computer tablets to help students prepare for school
On Saturday, a church in Alexandria, Virginia, gave away thousands of computer tablets to help young students in need prepare for the upcoming school year. It’s the 20th anniversary of the “Brother’s Keeper Outreach Project” at the Alfred Street Baptist Church. This year, they commemorated the occasion by giving aid to struggling families.
mymcmedia.org
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2
Block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel will bring residents and law enforcement officials together to campaign for safe neighborhoods. National Night Out is an annual event celebrated by millions of people across the United States that focuses on enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and...
‘Shame on you’: Fired Allentown teacher who went to D.C. on Jan. 6 confronts school board
The Allentown School District has fired a teacher who was suspended after going to Washington, D.C. for the so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, which became a deadly insurrectionist riot that took over the capitol building. Jason Moorehead, who taught at Raub Middle School, addressed the school board Thursday...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Community Message on COVID-19 Community Risk Level Change
On Tuesday, July 26, Montgomery County moved into a high COVID-19 community risk level based on COVID-19Community Level measures as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This combined risk metric helps people better understand what is happening in their community by considering community transmission levels and the current impact of COVID-19 on the health care system.
MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school
MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
Eye On Annapolis
Haire Wins GOP Primary for County Executive, McMillan Concedes
We now know who will face off against County Executive Steuart Pittman in November’s election. After all the mail-in ballots were counted, current District 7 Councilwoman, Jessica Haire, prevailed over former Delegate Herb McMillan. The final tally was 16,358 (44.35%) votes for Haire and 14,292 (38.75%) for McMillan. Shortly...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg’s Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine Available for Adults in Maryland Starting Today
The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced all Marylanders 18 years old and older are now eligible to receive a primary series of the newly authorized Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, starting Monday, August 1st. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is protein-based. Protein-based vaccines have been used for decades to combat diseases including...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore to appear in Montgomery County August 1
the Democratic Party nominee for Maryland governor, will appear at a rally in Silver Spring Monday night, August 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM. The rally will be held at Veterans Plaza at 1 Veterans Place in downtown Silver Spring. Also scheduled to appear, are U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Democratic Maryland Comptroller candidate Brooke Lierman. The event is scheduled to run from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
ggwash.org
Four Black men developed a Montgomery County suburb to provide a better life for some in their community. They received something very different in return.
This article was first published on May 24, 2021. We love learning about our region’s history and wanted to share this piece with you again. In 1906, four African American men attempted to develop an elite suburb for African Americans along Wisconsin Avenue between Chevy Chase and Friendship Heights, Maryland. Despite facing intense hostility from adjacent white landowners, at least 28 people bought lots. However, their vision was ultimately undone using subtler methods, showing how nominally race-blind tools can serve racist ends.
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
