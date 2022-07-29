NC Supreme Court OKs speeding up redistricting arguments

www.wral.com
Senate passes burn pit bill a week after Republicans blocked legislation
The Senate passed legislation to provide health care to US military veterans who had been exposed to toxic burn pits less than a week after Republicans blocked the legislation many of them had previously supported.Every senator who caucuses with Democrats and many Republicans voted for the legislation, with only 11 Senators voting against the bill. On Wednesday last week, 25 Republicans switched their vote on legislation they had previously supported when it had passed 84 to 14 in favour of the bill.Comedian and veterans’ activist Jon Stewart was emotional when watching the vote from the gallery with veterans and...
Stimulus 2022: Direct 'relief payments' worth up to $850 to be sent in 18 states
Florida became the 18th state to announce financial assistance for its residents to help offset the rising costs of living due to inflation.
Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
Fight over Kansas abortion amendment propels avalanche of votes
OVERLAND PARK — Kansas voters turned out in higher-than-expected numbers to participate in an intense fight over abortion rights marked by expensive campaigns to educate and influence voters, dubious claims, and the unraveling of protections by the U.S. Supreme Court. The question before voters, in the form of a confusingly worded constitutional amendment, was whether […] The post Fight over Kansas abortion amendment propels avalanche of votes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Voters in key U.S. states decide whether to pick Trump-backed candidates
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Polls closed on Tuesday evening in Michigan, Kansas and Missouri, as Donald Trump's effort to play Republican kingmaker faced fresh tests in high-profile races for U.S. Congress, governor and other offices across five states ahead of November's midterm elections.
