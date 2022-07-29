IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 forward Jesse McCulloch

www.thedailyhoosier.com
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football recruiting: Hoosiers pick up a commitment from 2023 OL Bubba Jeffries
Indiana picked up its third offensive line commit in the 2023 class on Tuesday afternoon. 6-foot-4, 298-pound Tyler “Bubba” Jeffries announced his pledge to the Hoosiers at a ceremony at his high school. Hailing from Alcoa, Tenn. (Alcoa H.S.), Jeffries is a 3-star recruit according to the 247Sports...
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: IU coach Tom Allen on the College Football Daily podcast
Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen spoke with Nick Kosko of 247Sports on Monday to preview the 2022 season. Allen speaks about how Indiana can bounce back this year, the quarterback competition, and much more. Indiana opens the 2022 season on Sept. 2 in Bloomington against Illinois. The Daily...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen discusses the first practice of fall camp 2022
Watch as IU football head coach Tom Allen took questions from the media in Memorial Stadium on Tuesday morning. Allen discussed early standouts, his new role with the defense, implementation of the offense, and much more. The Hoosiers held their first practice of their 2022 fall camp in preparation for...
insidethehall.com
Q & A: Marlon Page, father of 2023 forward Arrinten Page, recaps Indiana official visit
One of Indiana’s top recruiting targets in the class of 2023, Arrinten Page, wrapped up his official visit to Bloomington on Friday. Inside the Hall spoke with Arrinten about his visit on Saturday as well as his father, Marlon. You can read our Q & A with Arrinten here and our full Q & A with Marlon Page is available below:
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (8/1)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
thedailyhoosier.com
What’s up with IU football’s 2023 recruiting class? It’s a numbers game
A year after pulling together the best recruiting class in program history during the rankings era, the raw numbers don’t paint a pretty picture for 2023. Not so far, anyway. Or at least not at first blush. After picking up a commitment from offensive lineman Tyler “Bubba” Jeffries on...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football begins new tradition with George Taliaferro award
Rather than retire the jersey of a legend, Indiana has decided to honor one of the program’s most iconic players in a unique way. “We have begun a new tradition at Indiana that I’m excited about, honoring George Taliaferro in a very specific way” IU football coach Tom Allen said at the Big Ten media day last week.
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
lastwordonsports.com
The White Zone: Indianapolis won me over
INDIANAPOLIS — I strolled down the long, long pit road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I took in the sights and sounds of the century-old cathedral of auto racing. Yes, the booming bass of the music playing over the PA system died out hours ago. Yes, the fans long since exited the 559-acre property just roughly six miles from its namesake downtown, with just a sprinkling of fans standing beside the fences and finding pieces of cars.
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
wbiw.com
Jennifer Tucker-Young Lawrence County’s newest Chief Deputy Prosecutor
BEDFORD – Jennifer Tucker-Young is the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office’s newest Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. She was sworn in last Tuesday morning by Judge John Plummer III. Tucker-Young is a 1990 graduate of Paoli Highschool, a Purdue class of 1994 alumni where she obtained a BA in...
Fox 59
Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
wbiw.com
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lawrence County and southern Indiana
LAWRENCE CO. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Indiana including Lawrence County. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening into the night. The greatest concentration will be over far southern and southwestern central Indiana.
restaurantclicks.com
Indianapolis Breakfast Spots To Visit This Week
If you’re planning a trip to Indianapolis with your friends and family, there are several landmarks and attractions you should visit during your stay. I love visiting the Indianapolis Zoo, Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. However, you’ll need plenty of energy throughout the...
wbiw.com
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
953wiki.com
Bartholomew County Man Killed in Head on Collison
Ripley County- July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County, Indiana man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated...
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
WLWT 5
Man dead following two-car accident on State Road 129
VERSAILLES, Ind. — A Bartholomew County, Indiana, man has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles on Saturday. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Upon further investigation, authorities indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350,...
wamwamfm.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Gibson Co.
A Princeton man wanted on warrants out of Knox and Gibson Counties has been arrested. On Friday, Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies traveled to a river cabin in the 8000 block of West 425 North to locate David Kolb, 59, of Princeton. Kolb had a Level 2 warrant out of...
