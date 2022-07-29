The Ultimate Guide to the Music of the First Weekend of San Angelo’s "Wild West Fest"

sanangelolive.com
The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep spread across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
What to do in San Angelo: August 1st through 7th
Kick off the first week of August with some of these events taking place in San Angelo from August 1st through August 7th!
DAILY LIVE! | A Nitro Tea Bar Has Opened in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO- Christoval Head Coach Casey Otho joins the COVER1 crew to talk about the Christoval Cougars Football Team. Nobility has opened a second location, a San Angelo Man has taken a plea deal for his role in a robbery, a democrat congresswoman flips off her Republican colleagues at a charity baseball game, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for New York Life, all the bands playing in Wild West Fest, and it's going to be a scorcher this weekend.
Bigger is Better In San Angelo? Check Out This Tiny Home
I am so tired of renting. It seems most apartment complexes have us over a barrel. Have you ever REALLY read your lease? There are ridiculous made up fees for everything. What they charge for pets is criminal and should be better regulated, in my opinion. How many of us...
Real Estate: Living on Spring Creek
SAN ANGELO, TX — Have you been waiting for something to pop up on Spring Creek? Spring Creek flows from south of Mertzon to Twin Buttes Reservoir and properties on this waterway are quite popular. Well wait no more. This home sits on 5.42 acres on the creek. Have...
Railway Museum caboose dragged 15 feet after wreck
Broken glass and severe damage to the Mini Caboose happen in one weekend at the Railway museum of San Angelo.
NWS: Record Heat in July Continues into August
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo finished July 2022 with 28 straight days over 100 degrees and according to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, that's a record for consecutive days over 100. In a Facebook post, the NWS made the announcement:. "It seems only fitting that we...
NWS announces record heat streak for San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo announced the grueling truth that citizens in the Concho Valley have been facing in the month of July. “San Angelo has officially tied the record with 2011 for the greatest number of consecutive 100° days with 28, including today,’ said the NWS […]
Possum Kingdom VFD needs help
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Possum Kingdom West Volunteer Fire Department has been through an eventful week because of the 1148 Fire that took a heavy toll on all their resources. Fire Chief Bonnie Watkins began by first thanking the gifts of charity that came from friends and neighbors, from Possum Kingdom residents, from neighboring cities […]
Alleged vandals damage mini caboose, break glass window at Railway Museum of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum of San Angelo is searching for answers after being vandalized this past weekend. According to a press release, on July 30th the museum discovered a shattered window on their historical Santa Fe Railroad caboose. The say the damage appeared to be intentional, and may be a possible attempt at breaking and entering. Unfortunately, the museum says this isn't the only time the caboose was vandalized.
BOOKING REPORT: Wild Weekend in San Angelo Lands Nearly 50 in Jail
SAN ANGELO – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
National Weather Service: "There Is No Relief In Sight"
SAN ANGELO – The average high temperature in San Angelo for the month of July is 103.5 degrees and National Weather Service experts in San Angelo Saturday morning said, "...there is no relief in sight" in the daily forecast discussion. A stubborn ridge of high pressure over the area...
Arrests for Possessing the 'Green Eyed Girl' Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. Some of them were arrested for possession of marijuana. 'Green Eyed Girl' is a slang term for marijuana according to a declassified list released by the Drug Enforcement Agency. San Angelo LIVE! uses those terms in headlines because search engines like Google and social media platforms like Facebook restrict who can view posts and articles using words like marijuana. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the…
San Angelo Man Signs Lengthly Plea Deal for Crimes Against Children
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl has signed a court document Monday including a plea deal which would sentence him to 20 years in prison. Arrest records show David Gene Wright, 41, was arrested on July 9, 2021, on aggravated sexual...
TGC Sheriff’s Office announces road closure due to a traffic accident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office announced that FM 2288 near Grey Wolf Lane will be shut down for the time being due to a traffic accident. The alert is listed under a ‘Moderate’ severity which is defined to be a possible threat to life or property. The department has requested […]
WATCH: Southwest Blvd. Railroad Crossing Lanes Closed During Construction
SAN ANGELO – Construction crews are working on the railroad crossing near the end of Southwest Blvd. near Lamar Elementary School Monday and officials are advising motorists to be aware of lane closures. The railroad crossing near Dominion Ridge on Southwest Blvd. is being rebuilt as part of the...
3 San Angelo Tax Preparers Arrested on Federal Conspiracy & Tax Fraud Charges
SAN ANGELO – Three San Angeloans indicted for federal tax fraud charges were arrested and jailed Friday. It appears they were then released to the U.S. Marshals service the same day. As we reported earlier, four San Angelo tax preparers have been charged with submitting fraudulent tax returns to...
