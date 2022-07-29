Man who exploited more than 100 young girls online sentenced to 34 years in prison

NEW YORK -- Sixteen accused members of a violent New York City street gang have been indicted on multiple charges, including murder and racketeering.The U.S. Attorney's Office says the gang has a reputation of extreme mayhem in Washington Heights, the Bronx and Queens."Our indictment alleges that for the past four years, OED has wreaked havoc in this city, committing multiple murders, multiple armed robberies, shootings, assaults and also dealing dangerous drugs, including fentanyl," said Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.The suspects are accused of five murders, 12 attempted murders, 13 shootings and seven robberies or attempted robberies.

