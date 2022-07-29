ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Police: Knife-Wielding South Hackensack Home Invader Pursued By Bike-Riding Neighbor

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDao8_0gxn4s6O00
Thomas Samuels Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A knife-wielding intruder who broke into a South Hackensack home was captured moments later thanks to a Good Samaritan neighbor, authorities said.

Thomas Samuels, 19, shouldered his way into the Hoffman Street home through sliding glass doors in the back, then ran out after being confronted by the homeowner, Deputy Police Chief Robert Chinchar said.

A passing neighbor had spotted Samuels walking up the driveway with a COVID mask on and at first figured he was a landscaper, the deputy chief said.

Then he saw Samuels break in, he said.

The good Samaritan dialed 911 and began chasing Samuels on his bicycle, said Chinchar, who officially becomes chief in less than two weeks.

The burglar didn't get far, he said.

Officer Gary Yanetti was working a traffic detail when he heard an alert on his police radio, spotted Samuels and chased him down on Schriefer Street, Chinchar said.

Samuels, of Hackensack, remained held on a host of charges Friday in the Bergen County Jail. These include aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, resisting arrest and weapons offenses, among other counts.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Newark Had Been Wanted For Harassing Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru Worker

A 34-year-old Newark man wanted earlier this summer for throwing objects at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru worker was shot and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 2, authorities said. Davion Sumler was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 300 block of South 20th Street around 2:05 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Radio#Invader#Bike#Violent Crime#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Englewood Man Busted With Airsoft Pistol

An Englewood man was arrested after police said they found him carrying an airsoft pistol at a public housing complex. Officers responding to a noise complaint found Justin Wright, 25, among a large group gathered at the Parkview Terrace complex around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Police Lt. Fred Pulice said. He...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Duo Charged With Assaulting Milford Officers, Police Say

A Connecticut duo was arrested for allegedly assaulting officers and resisting arrest after a bar closed and they attempted to reenter. The incident took place in Milford at the Stonebridge Restaurant around 1 a.m., Sunday, July 31. Police were near Stonebridge to assist with bar closing when officers noticed Dinsdale...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Van Toppled In North Haledon Crash

No serious injuries were reported in a collision that knocked a van onto its side in North Haledon. The van and SUV collided at the corner of Squaw Brook Road and North Haledon Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday. An occupant had to be extricated by members of the North...
NORTH HALEDON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Burglarizing East Meadow Home

A 29-year-old man is accused of breaking into a Long Island home and stealing credit cards. Philip Dayton was arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, for a residential burglary that happened in East Meadow at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, the Nassau County Police Department reported. NCPD...
EAST MEADOW, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
328K+
Followers
49K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy