Police: Knife-Wielding South Hackensack Home Invader Pursued By Bike-Riding Neighbor

Thomas Samuels Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A knife-wielding intruder who broke into a South Hackensack home was captured moments later thanks to a Good Samaritan neighbor, authorities said.

Thomas Samuels, 19, shouldered his way into the Hoffman Street home through sliding glass doors in the back, then ran out after being confronted by the homeowner, Deputy Police Chief Robert Chinchar said.

A passing neighbor had spotted Samuels walking up the driveway with a COVID mask on and at first figured he was a landscaper, the deputy chief said.

Then he saw Samuels break in, he said.

The good Samaritan dialed 911 and began chasing Samuels on his bicycle, said Chinchar, who officially becomes chief in less than two weeks.

The burglar didn't get far, he said.

Officer Gary Yanetti was working a traffic detail when he heard an alert on his police radio, spotted Samuels and chased him down on Schriefer Street, Chinchar said.

Samuels, of Hackensack, remained held on a host of charges Friday in the Bergen County Jail. These include aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, resisting arrest and weapons offenses, among other counts.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.