Cox Small Business Academy Is Launched at Tulsa College

News On 6
Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa Dream Center Host Back-To-School Denim Drive
Woodland Hills Mall is hosting its back-to-school denim drive. The "Do Good With Denim" drive is held in collaboration with the "Tulsa Dream Center." The drive aims to help students in need as they go back to school. Anyone shopping at Woodland hills can drop off any all-denim clothing items...
Well-known pastor retires, starts new journey with development center
Harrison said this has been a dream of his since 2004 and to finally be able to unveil it as he passes the torch is a great sendoff.
KTUL
Saint Francis named best hospital in Oklahoma by US News & World Report
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa was named No. 1 in Oklahoma in the 2022-23 Best Hospital Rankings by U.S. News & World Report. This year is the sixth year Saint Francis Hospital has been recognized by the report. In addition to the Best Hospital ranking,...
New homes coming to Muskogee to help fill critical need
The Walnut Creek subdivision is bringing 40 new homes to the city. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman says it’s the first market rate subdivision built in the city in 30 years.
News On 6
Tulsa Nonprofit Hosts Special Event To Connect Homeless With Resources
A Tulsa nonprofit is hosting a special event to connect the homeless with resources they need. The BeHeard Movement's Pop Up Care Village offers access to basic needs in a one stop shop. “They get showers, we can do haircuts through our mobile barbershop bus, clothing through our clothing trailer,...
South Tulsa restaurant raises money for high school senior with cancer
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa restaurant took time away from serving customers, to serve one of their own. After Broken Arrow High School Senior Brayden Meeks started feeling ill earlier this summer, his mother insisted blood work be done. It was then he discovered he had acute myeloid leukemia.
KTUL
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
State Board Meeting Raises Eyebrows Across Oklahoma’s Education Community
The results of Thursday’s state board of education meeting are drawing strong reactions both on the votes that were made and what happened during the meeting. It was a contentious five-hour meeting. The board voted 4-2 to diminish the accreditation status of Tulsa Public Schools to “accredited with warning.”...
Local mother looking for DDS certified contractor in eastern Oklahoma
Local mother looking for certified Developmental Disabilities Services contractor, to make modifications to her home
KTUL
Cherokee Nation withdraws from North Pointe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When it was first constructed, North Pointe Business Center came with a bevy of buzz. "When we first did this we were excited because a prime corner in North Tulsa was going to have something that looked this nice," said former Tulsa city councilor Jack Henderson.
Oklahoma Education Association: New ruling over CRT law ‘sparked fear’ in teachers headed back to the classroom
A new ruling from the State School Board has some educators worried about how they should go about teaching in their classrooms.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Opening Date for Osage Casinos Pushed Back
Supply chain issues affecting construction have forced the Osage Casinos in Bartlesville and Pawhuska to push their opening date back to the fall of 2023. Osage Casinos CEO Byron Bighorse has announced that they plan to have the Bartlesville location open by October 27th and the one in Pawhuska open by November 10th.
majorleaguefishing.com
Oklahoma’s Cortiana Overtakes Lead on Day 2 of Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Covercraft Stop 6 on Lake Champlain Presented by Wiley X
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – The top of the leaderboard was stacked with 20-pound bags once again Saturday after Day 2 of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Covercraft Stop 6 at Lake Champlain Presented by Wiley X in Plattsburgh, New York, where 154 professional anglers are competing for a top prize of up to $135,000.
nonprofitquarterly.org
What Really Destroyed Tulsa’s Black Wall Street
The 1921 race riots in Tulsa were one of the most devastating outbreaks of white violence against African Americans during Jim Crow. A year ago, around the 100th anniversary of the massacre, national publications, including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, produced retrospectives, as did the Tulsa Oklahoman.
Tulsa Fire’s two highest ranking women file lawsuit claiming discrimination and retaliation
TULSA, Okla. — Two of the highest ranking women to ever serve in the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are suing their employer over claims of sex discriminations and retaliation when they tried to apply for promotions. In a federal lawsuit, TFD Chief of Health and Safety Greta Hurt and...
More than 200 beagles rescued from testing facility to get a second chance in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — More than 200 beagles are at the Humane Society of Tulsa being cared for until they are processed and then adopted. They are among the 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a Virginia testing facility. They were taken to Tulsa in a big rig because the Humane...
pryorinfopub.com
The Secret TIF Meetings Continue
PRYOR, Oklahoma - On June 27, Patricia Lane and Clinton Lane filed a "protest to the legal sufficiency of the Referendum Petition on Resolution No. 22-33, naming Charles Tramel and Latasha Cobler as Defendants. On the same day, Amy Allen and Greggory Minnix filed another "protest to the legal sufficiency of the Referendum Petition on Resolution No. 22-33, naming Mayes County Clerk Brittany True-Howard and Mayes County Election Board Jill McCullah as Defendants. The Plaintiffs in both protests are represented by Glenn Coffee & Associates.
How Oklahomans can help the monarch butterfly
TULSA, Okla. — After the monarch butterfly was announced to be listed as endangered, FOX23 spoke with the Tulsa Zoo to learn what people can do to help the migrating species. The Tulsa Zoo’s conservation garden does its best to help the monarch all year long. Richard Kotarsky,...
Midtown Tulsa restaurant suffers heavy damage, is total loss
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa pub says their building is a total loss after what appears to be a fire heavily damaged the building. Tulsa firefighters were seen at YBR Pub, on East 15th Street near South Lewis Avenue, Friday morning. Although no major exterior damage was visible, the pub posted pictures on social media showing the heavily damaged interior of the building.
Drought Conditions Can Cause Toxic Reaction For Some Types Of Grass
Ranchers are keeping a close eye on cattle as the dry heat becomes a breeding ground for deadly toxins in certain types of grass. Some ranchers in Oklahoma are reporting cattle deaths because of toxic poisoning. "There's nothing easy about what we're dealing with right now," said Ross Sestak, 4-H...
