Cox Small Business Academy Is Launched at Tulsa College

PRYOR, Oklahoma - On June 27, Patricia Lane and Clinton Lane filed a "protest to the legal sufficiency of the Referendum Petition on Resolution No. 22-33, naming Charles Tramel and Latasha Cobler as Defendants. On the same day, Amy Allen and Greggory Minnix filed another "protest to the legal sufficiency of the Referendum Petition on Resolution No. 22-33, naming Mayes County Clerk Brittany True-Howard and Mayes County Election Board Jill McCullah as Defendants. The Plaintiffs in both protests are represented by Glenn Coffee & Associates.

MAYES COUNTY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO