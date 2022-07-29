State of emergency announced over Michigan city’s unsafe senior living high rise

www.mlive.com
‘No contact’ with Huron River advised after toxic chemical release
WIXOM, MI — The state of Michigan is urging people to avoid contact with the Huron River downstream of Wixom after a chrome plating factory released a large quantity of hexavalent chromium into a sewer system that discharges to the river. The state environmental and health departments issued a...
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
Branch County in person voting at the usual locations on Tuesday
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Branch County voters who choose to cast their ballots in person in Tuesday’s Primary will do so at their usual locations. Voters in all four City of Coldwater wards will go to the Dearth Community Center. City of Bronson voters will cast their...
Museum, library workers form new University of Michigan union
ANN ARBOR, MI - More than 200 workers who staff University of Michigan museums and libraries have formed a new union. The workers are employed in the information resource departments at all three UM campuses, according to a release from the American Federation of Teachers. The union will be known...
Temporary voting location changes in effect for Aug. 2 primary in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Ann Arbor clerk’s office is reminding city voters of temporary polling location changes for the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2. Separate from redistricting, some residents will vote in different locations Tuesday due to construction at some Ann Arbor school buildings that normally serve as polling places.
Little orange kitten saved from sewer by Ann Arbor firefighters
ANN ARBOR, MI - Gretchen Comai and her daughter Gwendolyn heard an animal crying for help last Wednesday during an evening walk. After talking with their Maywood Avenue neighbors in Ann Arbor’s Dicken neighborhood, they learned the distressed sounds had been coming from the sewer for several hours. Comai called for help for the trapped creature.
These 10 AAPS construction projects total $97M, from solar roofs to geothermal heating
ANN ARBOR, MI - From solar roof installations to bringing air conditioning to several older district buildings for the first time, it has been a busy summer of construction for Ann Arbor Public Schools. The district is busy with a number of projects funded by its 2019 $1 billion capital...
Jackson County prosecutor vows to enforce abortion cases if they come to his office
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka appealed to make Michigan’s 1931 abortion law valid. On Monday, the Court of Appeals granted him and other county prosecutors the leeway to enforce the law, but it did not overrule an injunction. The Aug. 1 decision by the three-judge...
Adrian Declares Local State of Emergency in Response to Riverview Terrace Situation
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian declared a local State of Emergency in response to the Riverview Terrace situation. A news release from the City of Adrian on Thursday said that Mayor Angie Heath, in accordance with section 10 of act 390, P.A. 1976 as amended, declared that a “state of emergency” exists.
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, July 31
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures in the week. Maiden Lane between Broadway Street and Island Drive: A section of Maiden Lane will be completely closed until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 while contractors install utilities for a new building.
Man accused of recording people inside public bathrooms in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Pittsfield Township man faces six felony charges after being accused of secretly recording people inside public restrooms in Washtenaw County. Kevin Thomas-Bradley Stange was arraigned Friday, July 29, on two felony counts each of child sexually abusive activity, aggravated child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, court records show.
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Today people from around Adrian, Tecumseh and throughout Lenawee County went to the Lenawee County Courthouse to celebrate Dee Warner’s birthday, and remind people driving by that the search is still on. At the rally, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said that he made an...
Michigan State Police take over investigation into missing Lenawee County woman
ADRIAN, Mich. — The investigation into Dee Warner's disappearance was handed over to the Michigan State Police on Monday, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said. The decision came more than 15 months after Warner was first reported missing. Bevier said now was the right time for the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office to make the decision.
CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
U.S. Rep. Dingell secures $10M in health grants for University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - More than $10 million in health grants for University of Michigan have been secured by U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell. The numerous grants toward medical research total $10.28 million and come from the federal Department of Health and Human Services and the National Science Foundation, according to a news release.
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
Ann Arbor ‘super pair’ schools prepare for new curriculum program this fall
ANN ARBOR, MI - Parent Joe Johnson remains in wait-and-see mode as he watches the elementary schools unveil a new school design on Ann Arbor’s southeast side. Johnson, who has six children, said he’s been happy with the work of teachers and administrators at Bryant and Pattengill elementaries, but he wonders if all of the $7.6 million in building improvements will make a difference.
Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results
Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
