Rep. Cambensy revises error in letter to Michigan Attorney General

Attorney General Nessel issues statement on Michigan Court of Appeals ruling
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on Monday, August 1, following the ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals concerning the enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion statute by county prosecutors:. “Today’s ruling will not deter my efforts to continue to...
Tudor Dixon’s lead solidifies on eve of Michigan gubernatorial primary
Tudor Dixon has surged ahead in polls in the five-way race to be the Republican gubernatorial nominee just days after former president Donald Trump finally weighed in on the election. For the majority of the primary season, “undecided” has been ahead of any candidate in polls — leaving much up...
Here are the key primary election results from Michigan
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, several Republicans are vying to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
Michigan Secretary of State issues election reminder
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says local clerks and law enforcement have received guidance on preventing intimidation at the polls. “I have seen throughout these last few years that the vast majority of voters and people and leaders in this state and this country believe in democracy and want it to survive. But we do see a number of bad actors continuing to escalate and coordinate their attempts to undermine the very principles of who we are.”
Oakland County judge blocks county prosecutors from enforcing abortion ban
Lansing — An Oakland County Circuit judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday stopping 13 county prosecutors with abortion providers within their jurisdictions from enforcing the state's abortion ban. The order was issued as state officials scrambled to respond to a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling Monday morning that...
Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: What you need to know
Michigan is gearing up for primary elections on Aug. 2. Here in Metro Detroit, there are several key races from the county level to the federal level. In addition to the gubernatorial, congressional, and state House and Senate races, there are also local elections to decide who advances to the November election in the Wayne County executive and sheriff’s races as well as who will advance in commission races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. While presidential and gubernatorial elections tend to steal the spotlight, local elections are critical because they are the most likely to impact your day-to-day life. Your local leaders are making decisions that shape everything from public safety and education to how and when your trash is collected.
Michigan Secretary Of State Discusses Tuesday Elections
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson today assured voters that they will be safe and their rights will be protected in tomorrow’s primary election and in the general election in November. “My administration has worked with election clerks and law enforcement across the state to ensure they have the information...
Michigan secretary of state: Attempts to block election certification will be 'futile'
Lansing — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office will not tolerate any effort to obstruct the certification of Tuesday's primary election based on "partisan games" or "baseless lies." "Any attempts to block the certification of our elections, regardless of the results, will be futile," Benson said...
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
Secretary Benson holds news conference on Election Day expectations
DETROIT — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a news conference Monday, a day before the Aug. 2 primary election. Benson assured Michiganders that their voting rights will be protected in Tuesday's election as well as the general election in November. “My administration has worked with election clerks and...
Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
August 2 Primary; what local election officials want you to know
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Tuesday, August 2 is Primary Election Day in Michigan, and voters are being asked to choose what state and county candidates they would like to see on the ballot for the final vote this fall. Some Republicans have been making an issue of the...
Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results
Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
School district in Wisconsin makes decision on pride flags, use of pronouns
KETTLE MORAINE, Wis. (WFRV) – One school district in Wisconsin is facing backlash after a decision to ban the use of political flags, including pride flags, and not allowing pronouns in email signature lines. On July 26, the Kettle Moraine School District held a school board meeting and among...
Michigan primary election: See a sample ballot before you vote Aug. 2
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Before you head to the polls Tuesday, see what will be on your ballot. All Michigan voters will be deciding the governor candidates. Read more election coverage here. Congressional Delegation and legislature candidates will also be decided. The candidates you can select for these races depend...
Five Michigan bridge repair projects to start this month, Whitmer announces
(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the final five bridges set to be fixed under her Rebuilding Our Bridges program are scheduled to begin this month. “Together, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan to keep drivers safe and save them time and money," Whitmer said in a statement. "Since I took office through the end of this year, 89,000 hardworking Michiganders will have fixed over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges."
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries
As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
Michigan Professor Behind Profanity-Laced Videos is Out, Settlement Reached With Ferris State
The longtime Ferris State University Professor who released a profanity-laced video to his students has ended his legal battle with the university and has announced his plan to retire. Barry Mehler is retiring from the institution effective immediately and has settled his lawsuit against Ferris for $95,000 and has agreed...
