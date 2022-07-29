Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to become available this weekend in San Diego

www.kpbs.org
San Diego County's COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 17
On Tuesday, San Diego County's Health and Human Services Agency reported 897 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths, while hospitalizations increased by 17. The new data increase the county's cumulative totals to 887,636 infections and 5,417 deaths since the pandemic began. Current hospitalizations now stand at 442, while those in intensive care units declined by two to 46. The number of available hospital beds decreased by six to 256.
San Diego County mayors meet to tackle homelessness
For two hours,12 mayors from San Diego County met behind closed doors with leaders from the Rescue Mission and the Lucky Duck Foundation. "We surveyed all the mayors before they came down here and one of the themes was they really don’t know what the Rescue Mission does and conversely, I really don’t know all the services they do," said San Diego Rescue Mission President Donnie Dee.
San Diego County receives $6 million grant to assist people leaving county jails
San Diego County announced on Monday that it has received $6 million in grant funding to help people released from jail with services such as behavioral health treatment and assistance in securing employment and housing. San Diego County's award in Proposition 47 grant funding is earmarked for people leaving custody...
Report: Female service members more than twice as likely to die by suicide as civilian counterparts
The mental health challenges faced by women in the armed forces can often result in depression, self-harm and even suicide. A new Voice of San Diego report says women in the military are more than twice as likely as civilian women to take their own lives. While experts point to...
New youth gang and drug program
A new mentor program in San Diego County aims to help youth stay away from gangs and drugs. In other news, the compromise climate legislation is getting mixed reactions from local experts. Plus, San Diego has some new regulations for shared electric scooters and bikes.
National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for northern San Diego County, Riverside County
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northern San Diego County and Riverside County through 3:45 p.m. on Monday. At 12:47 p.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, which includes Warner Springs in northern San Diego County and Oak Grove, Aguanga and the Cahuilla reservation in Riverside County.
National City and auto industry hoping for bright future
Todd Southivong is hauling a full load of cars out of the marine terminal lot in National City. He’s been a car hauler since 2007. Up until recently, regular trips and a full load have been a rarity because of pandemic supply-chain issues and chip shortages. "It was, tough...
San Diego State moves forward with investigation into suspected rape by football players
Roughly nine months after an underaged girl reported being raped by San Diego State University Football players, the university Monday said it is now moving forward with its own investigation. The suspected rape happened at a Halloween party in October 2021 at a house off campus. SDSU spokesperson LaMonica Everett-Haynes...
Addressing youth trauma to break the cycle of guns, drugs and gangs
King, a former pimp, said the program gives them hope. “It gives them ideas and thoughts and belief that they can do more than what their circumstances that they grew up in might dictate to them,” he said. Now, King is building on the lessons he learned through Paving...
