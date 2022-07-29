Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to become available this weekend in San Diego

For two hours,12 mayors from San Diego County met behind closed doors with leaders from the Rescue Mission and the Lucky Duck Foundation. "We surveyed all the mayors before they came down here and one of the themes was they really don’t know what the Rescue Mission does and conversely, I really don’t know all the services they do," said San Diego Rescue Mission President Donnie Dee.

