Council Votes 5-4 To Re-Establish Panel

Update: Earlsboro Police Chief let go during city council meeting
There is been confusion over a city council meeting scheduled for Monday night in the town of Earlsboro and police officers said they’re concerned the city will get rid of the department or their jobs.
KOCO
Organizers host block party in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Organizers hosted a big block party on Saturday in Oklahoma City. The Uptown Outside event took place in the Uptown 23rd District. Organizers said the block party was an excellent chance for people to listen to live music and enjoy food from local businesses. This was...
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
KTUL
Two Oklahoma school districts punished for violating CRT ban
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two school districts in Oklahoma have been found in violation of House Bill (HB) 1775, which is the ban on Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools. The Oklahoma State Board of Education (OSDE) carried out disciplinary action Thursday, with both Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools receiving the disciplinary action of "accreditation with warning", which is the third tier of OSDE's five accreditation tiers.
okctalk.com
New 5-story mixed use project coming to Midtown
Law firm Phillips Murray will be moving from downtown to a new 5-story mixed-use project planned for a key site in Midtown. The firm will take the top three levels of the building which will be located directly east of Saint Anothy Hospital on a long-vacant lot bounded by Walker, Hudson, NW 10th and NW 9th.
Inmate in Oklahoma kills officer at privately run prison
HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (AP) — A corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison, officials said on Monday. The attack on officer Alan Jay Hershberger happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Department of Corrections officials said in a press release that inmate Gregory Thompson, 49, attacked Hershberger from behind with a homemade weapon while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation. Thompson has been placed in isolation and an investigation was underway. Thompson is serving a life sentence for a 2003 first-degree murder conviction out of Oklahoma County. He also has a pending five-year sentence for a 2010 first-degree manslaughter conviction out of Pittsburg County, prison records show. That case involved the stabbing death of another inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester in 2009.
Authorities uncover large prison contraband warehouse operation
OKLAHOMA CITY — State authorities uncovered what is believed to be the largest contraband seizure in Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General history. Intelligence gathered by the Criminal Interdiction Division of the OIG pointed investigators to a storage unit in Oklahoma City, the agency announced in...
Raid seizes contraband thought headed to Oklahoma prisons
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Contraband including weapons, cellphones, drones and grappling hooks believed to be headed to state prisons was seized at a warehouse in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced Friday. The department’s Office of Inspector General learned of the contraband and raided the warehouse on July 15 with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, according to a news release from Corrections Department spokesperson Josh Ward. Justin Brown, another spokesperson for the department, said few other details could be released because it involves an ongoing investigation into contraband being smuggled into prisons. Seized items included 31 cellphones, which have been used to run drug rings from prisons and to coordinate inmate violence, such as fights in 2019 at several state prisons that left one inmate dead and dozens injured. Ammunition, drugs, tobacco and $8,500 in counterfeit $100 bills were also seized. The grappling hooks were intended to retrieve the contraband, the Oklahoma Corrections Department said.
New stimulus proposal would give families thousands in Oklahoma
photo of money laid outPhoto by Jean Beaufort (Creative Commons) As prices keep to go up, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child.
101-year-old Oklahoma church building to be demolished
The Methodist church building in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma is being demolished starting today.
Authorities Investigating Inmate Death At Oklahoma County Jail
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) has confirmed that an inmate died early Sunday morning. At around 10:02 p.m. Saturday, staff discovered detainee Robert Dale Richards unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers and the Oklahoma City Fire Department began doing live-saving efforts. Richards was transported to a nearby hospital where...
Multiple Oklahoma families say Fletcher Cemetery made several burial placement mistakes
Several families who have loved ones buried in the Fletcher cemetery, located southwest of Oklahoma City, are coming forward - claiming there have been multiple burial placement mistakes.
Suspect surrenders following standoff in Oklahoma City
Gunshots at an Oklahoma City home led to a standoff that ended after a man surrendered Saturday morning.
Police: Confetti canons, not gunshots, heard at Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City
Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City was evacuated Saturday afternoon after patrons believed they heard gunshots, but police later learned that the pops did not come from a gun.
CDC reports 36 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma
Officials are reporting more than 12,000 additional COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.
Once top-secret stealth fighter jet seen parked in Nevada parking lot
What was once a top-secret and classified military dark project involving stealth technology was seen parked in front of Whisky Pete's Hotel and Casino Wednesday afternoon for all to see. The now not-so-secret F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter jet was being transported to a California museum.
okcfox.com
'We need the community's help': Oklahoma City police seek leads in 2021 homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved homicide from 2021. Police said officers responded to 117 NW 80th Street on February 20, 2021 after a victim was shot multiple times inside the house. The victim, 17-year-old Prince Fuller, was brought to OU...
Police: Victim in wheelchair hit, killed in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a person in a wheelchair in Oklahoma City.
Norman experiencing rash of vehicle thefts
Car bandits are on the prowl in Norman. Police report a group of young thieves have stolen about 10 cars in the last two weeks.
