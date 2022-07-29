College of Charleston Named Academic Partner for Charleston Literary Festival

Pups Invited to Make a Splash at Dog Day Afternoon. Fetching good fun at all three Charleston County Waterparks in September – get tickets now!. [CHARLESTON COUNTY] – It’s time for man’s best friend to make a splash and start doggy paddling! After waterpark season ends, Charleston County Parks welcomes hounds and pooches to return to enjoy the dog days of summer. This year, the event will be offered all three waterparks! Splash Island Waterpark at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park and Splash Zone Waterpark at James Island County Park will host the event on Saturday, Sept. 10; and it will be held at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park on Sunday, Sept. 11.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO