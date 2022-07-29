ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek City Hall open extra hours leading up to August 2 election

By Jerry Malec
wincountry.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wincountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
michiganradio.org

Kalamazoo commissioners to vote on amended social equity policy for marijuana businesses

Kalamazoo commissioners are scheduled to vote this week on new rules to help promote social equity among marijuana businesses. The ordinance would offer up to 40% off permitting fees for marijuana business owners who were previously convicted of a marijuana offense. It also offers discounts for owners who live in census tracts the city says were disproportionately affected by enforcing marijuana laws.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wmuk.org

Kalamazoo purges some old, odd laws

Until July, swearing and spitting in public was illegal in Kalamazoo. So was impersonating a meter reader, palm-reading, and removing old newspapers that didn’t belong to you. Last month these laws, and others, were purged in a routine review of Kalamazoo’s criminal code. But it’s likely Kalamazoo residents didn’t...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Battle Creek, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voter#Election Day#Election Local#Battle Creek City Hall#Clerk S Office
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wincountry.com

Fire at Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood intentionally set

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a fire that left the outside of Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo damaged on Sunday was intentionally set. At the time of the fire the clinic was closed for operations, and there were no reported injuries, according to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

King Milling undergoing $42M expansion

The oldest still operating business in Kent County is expanding to continue to serve existing and new customers. King Milling Co., at 115 S. Broadway St. in Lowell, recently announced a $42 million expansion that will build a new flour mill in Lowell and create hundreds of external jobs. King...
KENT COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County

It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Y-105FM

Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death

Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP

UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

Fire outside Kalamazoo’s Planned Parenthood building under investigation

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fire that erupted outside of Kalamazoo’s Planned Parenthood building on Sunday, July 31, is under investigation. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, it happened outside the health clinic around 4:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Michigan Avenue. Responders...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy