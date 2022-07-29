Battle Creek City Hall open extra hours leading up to August 2 election

wincountry.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
whtc.com
August 2 Primary; what local election officials want you to know
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Tuesday, August 2 is Primary Election Day in Michigan, and voters are being asked to choose what state and county candidates they would like to see on the ballot for the final vote this fall. Some Republicans have been making an issue of the...
michiganradio.org
Kalamazoo commissioners to vote on amended social equity policy for marijuana businesses
Kalamazoo commissioners are scheduled to vote this week on new rules to help promote social equity among marijuana businesses. The ordinance would offer up to 40% off permitting fees for marijuana business owners who were previously convicted of a marijuana offense. It also offers discounts for owners who live in census tracts the city says were disproportionately affected by enforcing marijuana laws.
wmuk.org
Kalamazoo purges some old, odd laws
Until July, swearing and spitting in public was illegal in Kalamazoo. So was impersonating a meter reader, palm-reading, and removing old newspapers that didn’t belong to you. Last month these laws, and others, were purged in a routine review of Kalamazoo’s criminal code. But it’s likely Kalamazoo residents didn’t...
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
‘Misleading’ GR ballot measure would defund police, critics say
Opponents of a ballot initiative that would mandate social services funding in Grand Rapids point out the measure would also cut dollars dedicated to police services.
Kzoo Co. files to dismiss complaint to condemn family cottage
Lawyers for Kalamazoo County have requested to dismiss their complaint to condemn the Johnson-Talanda Cottage in Prairie View Park, a home that has been the center of a legal battle for nearly five years.
Jackson County prosecutor vows to enforce abortion cases if they come to his office
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka appealed to make Michigan’s 1931 abortion law valid. On Monday, the Court of Appeals granted him and other county prosecutors the leeway to enforce the law, but it did not overrule an injunction. The Aug. 1 decision by the three-judge...
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
County prosecutors blocked from enforcing abortion ban
Capping off a day of quickfire developments on the enforcement of Michigan's 1931 abortion ban, a judge has granted a temporary restraining order preventing county prosecutors pursuing abortion cases, the governor's office says.
Law enforcement, communities set to gather for National Night Out
Law enforcement across the country will be focusing on crime prevention and bringing the community together on Tuesday.
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
WZZM 13
Critical Incident in Ionia County
A road was closed for hours due to a crash and has since reopened. A neighbor says the crash involved cyclists, a car and UPS truck.
wincountry.com
Fire at Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood intentionally set
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a fire that left the outside of Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo damaged on Sunday was intentionally set. At the time of the fire the clinic was closed for operations, and there were no reported injuries, according to...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
King Milling undergoing $42M expansion
The oldest still operating business in Kent County is expanding to continue to serve existing and new customers. King Milling Co., at 115 S. Broadway St. in Lowell, recently announced a $42 million expansion that will build a new flour mill in Lowell and create hundreds of external jobs. King...
One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County
It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death
Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
GR venue to not allow same-sex marriages despite ruling
A West Michigan wedding venue continues to state it will not allow same-sex marriages to take under its roof despite a new ruling Thursday from the Michigan Supreme Court.
wkzo.com
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
wincountry.com
Fire outside Kalamazoo’s Planned Parenthood building under investigation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fire that erupted outside of Kalamazoo’s Planned Parenthood building on Sunday, July 31, is under investigation. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, it happened outside the health clinic around 4:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Michigan Avenue. Responders...
Waves could reach 7 feet at popular Lake Michigan beaches
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Beach Hazards statement remains in effect through Monday evening, meaning there could be dangerous swimming conditions at some popular West Michigan beaches. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issued a Lake Michigan beach-hazards statement Monday, August 1, for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and...
