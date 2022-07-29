Passenger rail service is back! Trains roll through Vergennes, Middlebury after 69 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a special weekend for some South Burlington High School alums who gathered for their 40th reunion. ”When I was in middle school I remember saying, ‘I can’t wait to go to a reunion.’ They’re like, ‘You’re not even in high school yet.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care, I really want to go to a reunion.’ [Laughs] Now I’m here,” said Penny Ober Bourgeois, one of the lead organizers for the reunion.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO