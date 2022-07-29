Passenger rail service is back! Trains roll through Vergennes, Middlebury after 69 years

www.addisonindependent.com
Unstable building complicates inaugural Vermont-NYC rail service
Amtrak officials could not say how long the stretch of track would be off limits to trains.
WCAX
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday
New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker's body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast’s highest mountain. Spirit Halloween store to replace Hannaford in South Burlington. Updated: 7 hours ago. It appears the old Hannaford...
WCAX
Quebec man drowns in Vermont
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Quebec man drowned in Vermont on Sunday. Vermont State Police say it happened on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte shortly after 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec, was unresponsive when he was pulled from Lake Champlain by family and neighbors.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers
RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
WCAX
After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
It appears the old Hannaford supermarket in South Burlington is switching to a Halloween store. New Amtrak route to New York City will also bring more New Yorkers to the Queen City. Updated: 9 hours ago. Vermont's newest Amtrak route has been running for a few days, state leaders say...
22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT
The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Arts Council honors six 'extraordinary' artists
Larry Bissonnette(link is external) of Williston and Jarvis Green(link is external) of White River Junction have been named winners of the 2022 Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, the state's highest honor bestowed on an artist. The pair are among six recipients of this year's Vermont Arts Awards(link is external) presented by the Vermont Arts Council(link is external).
WCAX
Burlington auto shop gives away free repairs to help people struggling
Amtrak service in Saratoga Springs back up and running. For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter. Updated: 5 hours ago. A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died.
mynbc5.com
Police investigate drowning in Lake Champlain
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec had been swimming toward a dock near a home on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte on Sunday afternoon when he suddenly stopped swimming and went underwater.
WCAX
2 Burlington beaches remain closed due to cyanobacteria
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two beaches in Burlington remain closed on Monday due to cyanobacteria. Swimming is off limits at North and Leddy beaches. Both beaches were also closed on Sunday and parts of last week and the week before. Blue-green algae blooms can make people and pets sick. It...
Nonprofit group plans aviation apprenticeship program in Franklin County
Habitat for Aviation’s building in Highgate would house what founder Beth White called a first-of-its kind apprenticeship program: local young people could learn to service both conventional and electric planes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nonprofit group plans aviation apprenticeship program in Franklin County.
vermontbiz.com
Bank of Burlington launches today
Vermont Business Magazine Bank of Burlington has received a certificate of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Company (FDIC) and a Certificate of Authority from the State of Vermont Department of Financial Regulation effective August 2, 2022. Bank of Burlington is the newest Vermont Charted Bank since 1989. “We are...
WCAX
MiVT: Nitty Gritty Grain Co. of Vermont
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. That’s because this bunch owns the Nitty Gritty Grain Company of Vermont, and it’s all hands on deck to keep the products flowing. “I come and do all the packaging, do all the paperwork,...
WCAX
Swimming holes look good when lake beaches close but they come with risks
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - When it’s hot and Lake Champlain’s beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria, some people head to swimming holes to cool off. And while they may be beautiful, they can come with their own risks. Sunny skies, temperatures in the 80s: perfect beach weather. Unless...
Vermont lodging industry looks to rebound after 2 years of pandemic struggles
Hotel bookings appear to be strong for the summer. A small bed-and-breakfast in southern Vermont tells a different story. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lodging industry looks to rebound after 2 years of pandemic struggles.
WCAX
Brian’s North End Auto does $500 gift card giveaway for free repairs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With high inflation and gas prices, spending money on your car can seem like a huge expense. But one Burlington auto shop found a way to help people in need. The program got started during the pandemic and is helping to keep things rolling when the road gets rough.
WCAX
South Burlington High School alums celebrate at 40th reunion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a special weekend for some South Burlington High School alums who gathered for their 40th reunion. ”When I was in middle school I remember saying, ‘I can’t wait to go to a reunion.’ They’re like, ‘You’re not even in high school yet.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care, I really want to go to a reunion.’ [Laughs] Now I’m here,” said Penny Ober Bourgeois, one of the lead organizers for the reunion.
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures
A brother-and-sister duo have worked with animals since they were children, but they only had the idea of starting their own farm in May 2020. This summer, their butter will finally be ready for sale. Read the story on VTDigger here: On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures.
Colchester Sun
What to know about the police services agreement shared between the Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction
ESSEX — The Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction have entered a 10-year agreement for shared police services. The agreement, which was debated for months, includes 24-hour, 365 days a year police services for both municipalities. Had the agreement not been struck, the City would have been left to find police services elsewhere or to create its own department.
